ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Podcast: How hiring Lane Kiffin would impact Auburn football recruiting

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CrQsL_0jEZt6N900

Auburn football recruiting could look a lot different in the coming weeks.

Lane Kiffin has emerged as the favorite to be the next Auburn football head coach. While names like Dabo Swinny, Hugh Freeze, and Dan Lanning are still out there, Auburn football recruiting will see a step forward regardless of who replaces Carnell Williams at the end of the season after Bryan Harsin was fired.

Names like Jeremiah Cobb are important to Auburn fans. The Auburn Tigers should be able to hold onto most of the 2023 recruiting class due to the circumstances. How the Auburn Tigers handled Saturday was huge and helped set up the next coach.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by John Garcia of Sports Illustrated to talk all things Auburn football recruiting and how a hire should impact the next few weeks.

Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/4BT7Y2uVHu

Read Auburn Daily: http://auburndaily.com/

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube . It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Must Read Stories

Auburn football transfer tracker

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Marcus Bragg will face his former team this weekend

Tank Bigsby moves up the all-time rushing list

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Significant Lane Kiffin Rumor

Is Lane Kiffin's time at Ole Miss coming to an end?. According to reports and speculation and rumors, the Auburn Tigers have Kiffin as their No. 1 head coaching target. Kiffin and his Rebels team had a tough Saturday, losing to Arkansas, 42-27. Following the game, Kiffin was asked about the Auburn rumors.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: AL.com endorses incumbent for head coach job

Auburn football has a leader in the locker room and on the sidelines who deserves to stick with the coaching staff one way or another. Following a 41-17 drubbing of Western Kentucky during Week 12 that was a tie game at halftime, Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has solidified himself as, at the very least, a better head coach than Bryan Harsin ever was in Auburn. Williams will finish, at worst, .500 in his run as the Tigers HC after being unexpectedly thrust into the job on October 31 when the band-aid was pulled and the Harsin era was cut short after a 9-12 start rife with scandal, a loss of trust, and plenty of bad football being played on the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cadillac Williams shares coaching messages to Auburn players to close season

The Auburn Tigers are in the midst of a lost season with an overall record of 4-6 and a conference record of 2-5. But despite being in a state of transition after the program parted ways with former head coach Bryan Harsin, the Tigers have shown a lot of passion and a lot of fight in their recent game play.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Fans react to Auburn Tigers last home game of the season

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn football team will be playing their last home game this Saturday with a kick-off at 3 p.m. before they head to the biggest game of the season against Alabama for the Iron Bowl. The love Auburn fans have for this football team is unreal,...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: 2 schools to beat for 4-star edge Qua Russaw

The Auburn football program has only 10 commits in the recruiting class of 2023 so far, and the lack of a permanent head coach is definitely impacting recruiting. While the Tigers lost only one commit in Gernorris Wilson following the firing of Bryan Harsin, many other recruits are hesitant to commit without an understanding of who the staff will be next year.
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Second Auburn High School to be Built

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives

ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy