4 Great Seafood Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergMissoula, MT
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19Adrian HolmanMissoula, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this weekKristen WaltersMissoula, MT
4 Great Steakhouses in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
NBCMontana
St. Ignatius police to host Narcan training
MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department will host a Narcan training event on Nov. 28. The event takes place at the St. Ignatius Volunteer Fire Department at 6 p.m. It's free and open to the public. Anyone with questions can email chief@townofstignatius.com or call 406-745-3381.
NBCMontana
Psychedelic treatment center opens in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Harvest Psychedelic Treatment & Wholeness Center is a new wellness clinic that recently opened in Missoula. They have a unique approach to mental health therapy by utilizing guided psychedelic treatments using Ketamine administered via oral lozenge or intramuscular injection. Ketamine is a legal, FDA approved medicine...
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
NBCMontana
Hit-and-run knocks down carport at Missoula condo complex
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police responded to a hit-and-run crash that caused a carport to collapse at a housing complex off Mullan Road. Officials said the hit caused the carport to fall on top of a line of parked cars on Thursday afternoon. There was significant damage to the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash reduces Reserve St. NB to one lane near 9th St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is reducing Reserve Street northbound to one lane near 9th Street in Missoula, according to our reporter on scene.
Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed
MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Trap release workshop teaches owners what to do if pet gets caught
MISSOULA, Mont. — Footloose Montana will host a free trap release workshop this Sunday to learn what to do if your pet becomes caught in a trap. Attendees will learn trapping regulations, first aid and what to carry with you to save your pet. The workshop takes place from...
Woman Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Brooks Street for a moving violation complaint. The complainant called 911 and said that a female in a purple minivan had run a red light, was swerving in the lane of traffic, and into oncoming traffic.
NBCMontana
Free carriage rides planned in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — Free carriage rides will be offered in downtown Hamilton this Friday. Rides will take people up and down Main Street starting at 4:30 p.m.
NBCMontana
New community health worker program launches in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — An evidence-based community health worker program was recently launched in Missoula, made possible by a $1.8 million grant from the CDC. Partnership Health Center, All Nations Health Center and the Missoula City-County Health Department helped create the program with money from the grant. Partnership Health Center...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 888 Cases, Six New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,606,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,754 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 225,353 doses have been administered and 77,149 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Woman Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula, Resists Arrest
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 13, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a business in the 2900 block of Brooks Street for a reported theft that had just occurred. When an officer arrived, they were informed that a male was in the Loss Prevention Office. The officer...
Deer rescued from Clark Fork River by Missoula firefighters
Firefighters were called out at approximately 7:30 a.m. to help a doe and her baby that fell through the ice near the Doubletree Hotel.
Texas Roadhouse applies for building permit at Southgate Mall
Building permits filed with the City of Missoula on Friday listed Texas Roadhouse as a future tenant of Southgate Mall.
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
Ethics complaint filed over Missoula crisis services levy mailer
Two Missoula City Council members have filed an ethics complaint against the city alleging it violated portions of Montana's Code of Ethics by campaigning for the passage of the crisis services levy.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
NBCMontana
Organization launches Keep Montana Green art contest
MISSOULA, Mont. — Entries are now being accepted for the annual Keep Montana Green art contest. It's the contest's 62nd year celebrating art and wildfire prevention. Keep Montana Green's goal is to promote the prevention of human-caused wildfires. The deadline to enter is Feb. 17, 2023. Prizes range from...
Woman Shoplifting in Missoula Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 11, 2022, at around 7:00 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a reported shoplifting that had just occurred in the 2500 block of Reserve Street. The officer went to the business and met with the loss prevention officer who said he had caught a female taking merchandise. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
