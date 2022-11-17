ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Profiles in Business: California Recovery Center

Licensed alcohol and drug treatment provider in Roseville. California Recovery Center (CRC) is a licensed alcohol and drug treatment provider conveniently located in Downtown Roseville and serving the Sacramento region and Northern California. They base their philosophy on the belief that all are unique individuals who hold the ability to lead successful, fulfilling lives.
ROSEVILLE, CA
abc10.com

Folsom to hold 54th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair | What to know

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom has several holiday traditions that happen all around town during this time of year. While some events are celebrating their first year, others are more historical and have been around a little longer. Folsom's Historic District will celebrate the 54th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts...
FOLSOM, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Fehr & Peers

We are passionate about transforming transportation solutions to improve the communities we serve through innovation and creativity.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Diamond Springs neighbors collect signatures

Members of the Diamond Springs-El Dorado Community Coalition were outside Walmart in Placerville Nov. 11 collecting signatures in opposition to housing developments proposed for the Diamond Springs-El Dorado area. The coalition was formed to bring awareness to area residents of the housing projects, which organizers say would add to traffic...
DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
ROSEVILLE, CA
mix96sac.com

Thanksgiving Food Giveaways in Sacramento

It’s been a tough year for many in Sacramento and across the country. Inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to afford the basics. If you are struggling to afford food for a Thanksgiving celebration. Here are some organizations that can help:. Sunrise Christian Food Ministry...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Where to get Thanksgiving meals for dine in and to-go

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area restaurants will be staying open on Thanksgiving to serve Thanksgiving-themed meals for indoor dining or meals to-go. Urban Roots Brewing and Smokehouse Urban Roots will be selling turkey, sweet potatoes, collard greens, and cornbread stuffing, with a choice of roasted potatoes or mac and cheese. All orders need […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Sacramento International Airport top ranking no surprise to Roseville residents

Leader of the pack according to WSJ 2022 Airport rankings. Sacramento, Calif. – For frequent travelers, the latest 2022 Airport Rankings from the WSJ that place SMF (Sacramento International Airport) at the top of the pack among midsize airports will come as no surprise. The report confirmed the abundance of anecdotal evidence accumulated over the years.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Here’s a first look at what the Sacramento Zoo in Elk Grove could look like

ELK GROVE, Calif. — More than a year after entering into anexclusive negotiating contract agreement, the Sacramento Zoological Society and city of Elk Grove on Wednesday released conceptual drawings for the new Sacramento Zoo. Several drawings were released, showing a more "modern" zoo that immerses guests within the animals’...
ELK GROVE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

One dead in Rio Linda house fire, Metro Fire says

RIO LINDA, Calif. — One person is dead following a house fire in Rio Linda overnight, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Crews arrived to a heavy fire inside the home with the residents still inside, authorities said. The two residents of the home were sleeping at the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rabbits found abandoned in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Three abandoned rabbits were found in Citrus Heights Wednesday morning, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, around 7 a.m. the department’s Animal Services Unit got a call about 3 abandoned rabbits near Sayonara Drive and Lialana Way. The department said it wanted to remind people that animal […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

