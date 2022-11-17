Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Locker Room Video
Oklahoma won Bedlam on Saturday night, as the Sooners defeated Oklahoma State, 28-13. Following the game, the Sooners had quite the locker room celebration. A well-known TikTok star named James visited the Oklahoma locker room. "Look who is in the Oklahoma locker room…..WHAT HAPPENEDDDDDDD," Barstool Sports tweeted. Video of...
Slow Starts and Sputtering Finishes: What Has Doomed OSU This Season (and in Season’s Past)
When you fall behind 28-0 to a rival on the road, as Oklahoma State did Saturday night in Norman, you’re probably going to lose. Falling behind early, though, has been something of an adopted habit this season for the Cowboys in their doomed quest to get back to the Big 12 title game. And as they’ve sputtered down the stretch, it’s brought back familiar trends of Gundy-coached teams of the past.
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 28-13 Loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN — With a rare chance at consecutive Bedlam wins up for grabs, the Cowboys laid an egg. Oklahoma State fell to Oklahoma 28-13 on Saturday night at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Here are 10 Thoughts from the game. But first, here is a word from our sponsor...
For a Change, Oklahoma's Defense Was Fearsome and Unyielding in Bedlam
The Sooners collected four interceptions and six sacks and shut down Oklahoma State's ground game in a dominating 28-13 victory over the Cowboys.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Bedlam Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 28-13 win over No. 22 Oklahoma State.
Superlatives: The Biggest Plays and Players from Oklahoma State’s Bedlam Loss
Good teams win; great teams cover. Oklahoma is neither of those, but that didn’t stop the Sooners from going up huge over the visiting Cowboys early and then somehow managing to come out with a 15-point win, despite no discernable offensive output over the final three quarters. It was as multi-faceted an ugly Oklahoma State game as I can remember.
Daily Bullets (Nov. 20): Cowboys’ Bedlam Comeback Falls Flat
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • As always, Marshall’s 10 Thoughts are a must-read. Even after a gut-wrenching loss. [PFB]. • If you’ve got the stomach for it, here are five plays that defined Bedlam 2022. [Tulsa World]...
Tiebreaker Denies Cowboy Cross Country National Championship, Women Finish Fourth
OFFICIAL RESULTS (Men) STILLWATER — The Cowboys were 0.2 seconds from claiming a fifth national championship in program history on Saturday morning. Running their home course, Oklahoma State lost via tiebreaker to Northern Arizona after the Cowboys entered the NCAA Championships as the No. 4 team in the country.
OSU Wearing Cursive Cowboys, Orange-White, Orange for Bedlam
Oklahoma State is in Norman for Bedlam and the Cowboys will be wearing a new classic. The Cowboys will wear an orange-white-orange uniform combination with a Cursive Cowboys helmet. A classic look for a classic rivalry. Should look nice against the Sooners’ own classic kit. The Cowboys are 3-1...
Live Blog: Cowboys’ Comeback Falls Short in 28-13 Bedlam Loss
NORMAN — The Cowboys got off to a dreadful start at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners scored 28 first-quarter points and lead 28-3 at the break. The Sooners have 365 yards of total offense to OSU’s 153. At the break, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders is 13-for-34...
Watch: Mike Gundy Addresses 28-13 Bedlam Loss to OU
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media following Bedlam to discuss the Cowboys’ 28-13 loss to OU down in Norman. The Sooners jumped out to a very quick 28-0 lead in the first quarter of play, amassing 299 yards of total offense in the process before the Pokes turned things around.
Oklahoma-Oklahoma State: Our Picks
The AllSooners staff offers our predictions for Saturday's Bedlam showdown between the Sooners and Cowboys in Norman.
Tishomingo’s Cheyenne Wood is OSU bound
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Tishomingo softball standout Cheyenne Wood will play at Oklahoma State. Wood has been a huge part of some great Tishomingo teams, including a pair of state championships. Now, she will head to Stillwater after signing with a good Oklahoma State softball program.
Junior College Defensive Back Lardarius Webb Jr. Includes OSU in Top 3 after Official Visit
A junior college cornerback with an NFL pedigree put Oklahoma State in his top group after a visit to Stillwater. Lardarius Webb Jr. put out his Top 3 Thursday evening: Oklahoma State, Kansas and Mississippi State. Listed at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Webb is the son of Lardarius Webb Sr., who played nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Webb Sr. played in 127 career games as an NFL defensive back, where he had 467 total tackles and 15 interceptions.
Bruins Fall in 6A-II Quarters at Stillwater
Bruin football had its run in the 6A-II postseason come to a close, as Stillwater exerted its will over BHS in the quarterfinal matchup at Pioneer Stadium on Friday night. Stillwater topped Bartlesville 56-0 to end the Bruins season. The Pioneers improved to 11-0 and will move on to take on Deer Creek in the 6A-II semifinals next weekend.
Oklahoma Players Recall Final Moments Under Lincoln Riley, Reflect on 12 Months of Change
With Bedlam on the horizon, it was just 12 brief months ago that Riley bolted following a disastrous defeat, but sometimes it feels like Brent Venables has been here longer.
Bedlam fans camp overnight to see which team reigns supreme
NORMAN, Okla. — Bedlam fans camped overnight to see which team will reign supreme. On Friday night, some fans were already out in the cold getting ready and even camping outside. Though it was below freezing and there was a breeze too, it didn’t matter for some fans because it was Bedlam weekend.
Oklahoma universities named as best in the region
Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
