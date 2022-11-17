ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Locker Room Video

Oklahoma won Bedlam on Saturday night, as the Sooners defeated Oklahoma State, 28-13. Following the game, the Sooners had quite the locker room celebration. A well-known TikTok star named James visited the Oklahoma locker room. "Look who is in the Oklahoma locker room…..WHAT HAPPENEDDDDDDD," Barstool Sports tweeted. Video of...
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Slow Starts and Sputtering Finishes: What Has Doomed OSU This Season (and in Season’s Past)

When you fall behind 28-0 to a rival on the road, as Oklahoma State did Saturday night in Norman, you’re probably going to lose. Falling behind early, though, has been something of an adopted habit this season for the Cowboys in their doomed quest to get back to the Big 12 title game. And as they’ve sputtered down the stretch, it’s brought back familiar trends of Gundy-coached teams of the past.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 28-13 Loss to Oklahoma

NORMAN — With a rare chance at consecutive Bedlam wins up for grabs, the Cowboys laid an egg. Oklahoma State fell to Oklahoma 28-13 on Saturday night at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Here are 10 Thoughts from the game. But first, here is a word from our sponsor...
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Superlatives: The Biggest Plays and Players from Oklahoma State’s Bedlam Loss

Good teams win; great teams cover. Oklahoma is neither of those, but that didn’t stop the Sooners from going up huge over the visiting Cowboys early and then somehow managing to come out with a 15-point win, despite no discernable offensive output over the final three quarters. It was as multi-faceted an ugly Oklahoma State game as I can remember.
pistolsfiringblog.com

Daily Bullets (Nov. 20): Cowboys’ Bedlam Comeback Falls Flat

Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • As always, Marshall’s 10 Thoughts are a must-read. Even after a gut-wrenching loss. [PFB]. • If you’ve got the stomach for it, here are five plays that defined Bedlam 2022. [Tulsa World]...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Wearing Cursive Cowboys, Orange-White, Orange for Bedlam

Oklahoma State is in Norman for Bedlam and the Cowboys will be wearing a new classic. The Cowboys will wear an orange-white-orange uniform combination with a Cursive Cowboys helmet. A classic look for a classic rivalry. Should look nice against the Sooners’ own classic kit. The Cowboys are 3-1...
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Live Blog: Cowboys’ Comeback Falls Short in 28-13 Bedlam Loss

NORMAN — The Cowboys got off to a dreadful start at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners scored 28 first-quarter points and lead 28-3 at the break. The Sooners have 365 yards of total offense to OSU’s 153. At the break, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders is 13-for-34...
NORMAN, OK
pokesreport.com

Watch: Mike Gundy Addresses 28-13 Bedlam Loss to OU

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media following Bedlam to discuss the Cowboys’ 28-13 loss to OU down in Norman. The Sooners jumped out to a very quick 28-0 lead in the first quarter of play, amassing 299 yards of total offense in the process before the Pokes turned things around.
STILLWATER, OK
KXII.com

Tishomingo’s Cheyenne Wood is OSU bound

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Tishomingo softball standout Cheyenne Wood will play at Oklahoma State. Wood has been a huge part of some great Tishomingo teams, including a pair of state championships. Now, she will head to Stillwater after signing with a good Oklahoma State softball program.
TISHOMINGO, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Junior College Defensive Back Lardarius Webb Jr. Includes OSU in Top 3 after Official Visit

A junior college cornerback with an NFL pedigree put Oklahoma State in his top group after a visit to Stillwater. Lardarius Webb Jr. put out his Top 3 Thursday evening: Oklahoma State, Kansas and Mississippi State. Listed at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Webb is the son of Lardarius Webb Sr., who played nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Webb Sr. played in 127 career games as an NFL defensive back, where he had 467 total tackles and 15 interceptions.
STILLWATER, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Fall in 6A-II Quarters at Stillwater

Bruin football had its run in the 6A-II postseason come to a close, as Stillwater exerted its will over BHS in the quarterfinal matchup at Pioneer Stadium on Friday night. Stillwater topped Bartlesville 56-0 to end the Bruins season. The Pioneers improved to 11-0 and will move on to take on Deer Creek in the 6A-II semifinals next weekend.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Bedlam fans camp overnight to see which team reigns supreme

NORMAN, Okla. — Bedlam fans camped overnight to see which team will reign supreme. On Friday night, some fans were already out in the cold getting ready and even camping outside. Though it was below freezing and there was a breeze too, it didn’t matter for some fans because it was Bedlam weekend.
NORMAN, OK
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
CHEYENNE, WY
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma universities named as best in the region

Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy