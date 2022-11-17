SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Yatsen Holding Limited YSG: (a) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between November 19, 2020 and March 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) ADSs pursuant or traceable to Yatsen's Registration Statement on Form F-1 and related prospectus on Form 424B4 (together, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with Yatsen's November 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO") have until this Tuesday, November 22, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Maeshiro v. Yatsen Holding Limited, No. 22-cv-08165 (S.D.N.Y.), the Yatsen class action lawsuit charges Yatsen, certain of its top executive officers and directors, the IPO's underwriter, and others with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

1 DAY AGO