Pfizer Is Worst-Performing US Large-Cap Pharma Stock This Year, Its Investment Case Is Complex Yet Rewarding
Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Pfizer Inc PFE with an Outperform rating and a price target of $55. The analyst says that Pfizer has been the worst-performing U.S. Large-Cap Pharma this year, falling 15% on uncertainties with COVID-19 and slowing vaccine sales. Heading into 2023, Credit Suisse thinks 2023...
3 Applied Materials Analysts On Earnings After Report Triggers A Rally
Applied Materials, Inc's AMAT quarterly earnings triggered a rally. Analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating while raising the price target from $90 to $115. The company reported healthy revenues and earnings and “guided JanQ to $6.7B/$1.93 (ABOVE consensus $6.3B/$1.79) despite China restrictions,” Rakesh said in a note.
TUESDAY DEADLINE: Investors in Yatsen Holding Limited with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Class Action Lawsuit – YSG
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Yatsen Holding Limited YSG: (a) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between November 19, 2020 and March 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) ADSs pursuant or traceable to Yatsen's Registration Statement on Form F-1 and related prospectus on Form 424B4 (together, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with Yatsen's November 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO") have until this Tuesday, November 22, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Maeshiro v. Yatsen Holding Limited, No. 22-cv-08165 (S.D.N.Y.), the Yatsen class action lawsuit charges Yatsen, certain of its top executive officers and directors, the IPO's underwriter, and others with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Credit Suisse Sets Bearish Tone For Amgen; Says Current Setup Not Ideal For Growth
Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Amgen Inc AMGN with an Underperform rating and a price target of $240. The analysts say that Amgen has had a solid year, with the stock up c.25% year to date, recently driven by early clinical readouts. But, the firm believes management's current setup...
This Analyst Is Bullish On Evolent Health's Recent Deal, Calls 'Highly Strategic Acquisition'
Thursday after close, Evolent Health Inc EVH agreed to acquire Magellan Specialty Health, the specialty benefit management organization owned by Centene Corporation CNC, for $650 million at the close plus additional contingent consideration of up to $150 million based on 2023 performance. William Blair is positive on the acquisition and...
Peering Into Bristol-Myers Squibb's Recent Short Interest
Bristol-Myers Squibb's BMY short percent of float has risen 8.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.77 million shares sold short, which is 1.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
FTX CEO Details Plans To Restructure Global Empire, Asks Stakeholders To 'Be Patient'
The newly appointed CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, John Ray III, is in damage control mode, assuring FTX employees, vendors, customers, regulators, and government stakeholders to "be patient" after the collapse of the company. What Happened: In a Saturday statement, Ray said the company looks forward to selling or...
