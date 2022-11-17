ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Applied Materials Analysts On Earnings After Report Triggers A Rally

Applied Materials, Inc's AMAT quarterly earnings triggered a rally. Analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating while raising the price target from $90 to $115. The company reported healthy revenues and earnings and “guided JanQ to $6.7B/$1.93 (ABOVE consensus $6.3B/$1.79) despite China restrictions,” Rakesh said in a note.
TUESDAY DEADLINE: Investors in Yatsen Holding Limited with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Class Action Lawsuit – YSG

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Yatsen Holding Limited YSG: (a) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between November 19, 2020 and March 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) ADSs pursuant or traceable to Yatsen's Registration Statement on Form F-1 and related prospectus on Form 424B4 (together, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with Yatsen's November 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO") have until this Tuesday, November 22, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Maeshiro v. Yatsen Holding Limited, No. 22-cv-08165 (S.D.N.Y.), the Yatsen class action lawsuit charges Yatsen, certain of its top executive officers and directors, the IPO's underwriter, and others with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Peering Into Bristol-Myers Squibb's Recent Short Interest

Bristol-Myers Squibb's BMY short percent of float has risen 8.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.77 million shares sold short, which is 1.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
