2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Gets 340-Mile Max Range, Charges to 80 Percent in 18 Minutes

By Rob Stumpf
 3 days ago
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is one of the most hotly anticipated electric vehicles coming to market . Its unique shape, impressive specs, and ultra-modern design are enough to impress some of the harshest EV critics. Now, we know what kind of hardware it’ll pack when it hits our shores next year.

Range is at the forefront of the Ioniq 6’s stat list. Hyundai says it’s targeting 340 miles per charge, which would come extremely close to matching the Tesla Model 3 Long Range’s impressive 358 miles. When the Ioniq 6 was first introduced, Hyundai claimed 380 miles, though keep in mind that was calculated with the WLTP cycle ; Hyundai’s new 340-mile goal is based on how it expects the EPA will rate the vehicle.

Hyundai has done a lot of work with the Ioniq 6 already to achieve some rather impressive estimations. Its funky shape—complete with a slight boattail structure and integrated spoiler—helps it achieve an ultra-low drag coefficient. Then, active air flaps are used to change and redirect airflow. Finally, gaps between the wheels and body are minimized to make everything as slippery as possible.

It’s likely that this range is calculated for vehicles equipped with the larger 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which is shared between the rear-wheel and more power-demanding all-wheel-drive configurations. A RWD Standard Range configuration will also be available with a 53-kWh battery option, though Hyundai does not break down the range difference between trims, drivetrains, and battery packs. Likely, the 340 miles of targeted range will be achieved by the larger battery pack coupled with the single motor.

Speaking of drivetrains, let’s talk ponies. The RWD Standard Range’s single-motor setup will pump out a respectable 149 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That’s not much to call home about, but by upgrading to the larger battery pack, its RWD drive unit will make 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. And if you’re really hankering for the juice, you can add power to the front wheels as well, helping the AWD version make 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of instant electric torque.

What’s maybe more impressive is its charging speed. The car’s 800-volt system can support up to 350-kilowatt chargers, enabling it to fast charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. And if you’re in a hurry and only have a few minutes to top off, the Ioniq 6 can add 65 miles of range in just five minutes.

Hyundai says that it’s partnering with Electrify America to sweeten the deal by offering unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years from the date of purchase. That electricity can then be used to drive the car or be shared with other devices compatible with a 120-volt household plug using the built-in vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging function .

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 will go on sale in spring 2023, though how much consumers will pay has yet to be announced. Hyundai says that it will reveal specific pricing closer to the vehicle’s on-sale date.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com

