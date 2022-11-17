CBS Sports releases updated college basketball Top 25, where does Texas land?

No. 11 Texas convincingly defeated No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday evening.

Former Iowa State star Tyrese Hunter finished with a career-high 26 points for the Longhorns in their 93-74 win over the Bulldogs. Marcus Carr added 16 points of his own.

Chris Beard’s squad proved themselves as a legitimate contender and the Moody Center provided a special atmosphere.

In CBS Sports’ updated college basketball Top 25 rankings, Texas skyrocketed to the top after their dominant win over Gonzaga. Here’s a full look at their rankings that were released on Thursday.

Texas UNC Houston Kansas Gonzaga Michigan State Kentucky Arkansas Baylor UCLA Duke Creighton Indiana Auburn Virginia Arizona Texas A&M Michigan San Diego State Alabama Purdue Ohio State Saint Louis Illinois UCONN

