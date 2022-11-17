ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports releases updated college basketball Top 25, where does Texas land?

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
No. 11 Texas convincingly defeated No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday evening.

Former Iowa State star Tyrese Hunter finished with a career-high 26 points for the Longhorns in their 93-74 win over the Bulldogs. Marcus Carr added 16 points of his own.

Chris Beard’s squad proved themselves as a legitimate contender and the Moody Center provided a special atmosphere.

In CBS Sports’ updated college basketball Top 25 rankings, Texas skyrocketed to the top after their dominant win over Gonzaga. Here’s a full look at their rankings that were released on Thursday.

  1. Texas
  2. UNC
  3. Houston
  4. Kansas
  5. Gonzaga
  6. Michigan State
  7. Kentucky
  8. Arkansas
  9. Baylor
  10. UCLA
  11. Duke
  12. Creighton
  13. Indiana
  14. Auburn
  15. Virginia
  16. Arizona
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Michigan
  19. San Diego State
  20. Alabama
  21. Purdue
  22. Ohio State
  23. Saint Louis
  24. Illinois
  25. UCONN

Kentucky vs Gonzaga: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball

Two of college basketball's top teams, Kentucky and Gonzaga are set to collide Sunday night for a top five matchup between SEC Basketball and WCC powers. Currently ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, Kentucky comes into this contest with a 3-1 overall record, as well as coming off a bounce back 106-63 home win over South Carolina State on Thursday. This was the game after the Wildcats fell to Michigan State 86-77 in double overtime in the State Farm Champions Classic, with Kentucky also holding wins over Howard and Duquesne so far this season.
