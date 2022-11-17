ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Traffic Alert | I-84 in Oregon reopens after crashes, icy roads cause hours-long closure

By Tri-City Herald staff
 3 days ago

Much of Interstate 84 reopened at noon Thursday after being closed from six miles east of Pendleton to the Idaho border because of crashes and icy road conditions.

Parts of the highway shut down in both directions for almost six hours beginning around 6:30 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Interstate 84 was closed from six miles east of Pendleton to the Oregon border because of crashes and icy road conditions. ODOT

I-84 and Oregon Highway 204 are both open again, but drivers are being asked to take extra precautions.

ODOT said drivers should expect wintry conditions. Weather forecasts for the Pendleton, La Grande and Ontario areas show daytime high temperatures will likely remain in the 30s throughout the weekend.

Check TripCheck.com or call 511 or 800-977-6368 for updates. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.

