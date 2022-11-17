Read full article on original website
Police accuse Pittsburgh man of shooting at a vehicle in East Pittsburgh
Police arrested a Pittsburgh man who they say fired two shots into an occupied vehicle early Sunday morning in East Pittsburgh. Police identified the suspect as Yancy Felder, 24. They say a man was in the vehicle when he allegedly fired. They say Felder then entered the apartment of his ex without authorization.
wtae.com
SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
wtae.com
Crash kills driver in Allegheny County overnight
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 279 north in McCandless killed one person shortly after midnight Saturday. The driver of the vehicle was killed after it hit a pole and rolled several times before coming to a rest. State police said the driver was pronounced dead at...
wtae.com
Jefferson Hills SWAT situation ends in arrest for robbery suspect
CLAIRTON, Pa. — An hours-long SWAT situation at a Jefferson Hills motel ended in an arrest Friday. Thomas Terrill Spell, 42, is being held on theft charges after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Washington County. Watch the video above to see footage from the police scene. According to...
Heavy police presence at Jefferson Hills motel
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a heavy police presence outside of a motel in Jefferson Hills.Law enforcement was called to the hotel around 7 p.m. on Friday. Sources tell KDKA-TV that a man involved in an armed robbery is inside the motel, which is off Route 51.KDKA-TV was told the man called 911 and talked with negotiators. It is not clear if the situation is over.
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. According to police, Jaquan Groomes-Smith is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen at Allegheny Traditional Academy on Friday afternoon. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts...
Pittsburgh man accused in North Huntingdon bank robbery
A Pittsburgh man declined to take $182 from a North Huntingdon bank police said he tried to rob and instead fled in a stolen BMW, according to court papers. The owner of the car, along with fingerprints found at the PNC Bank on Norwin Avenue, helped investigators identify Bruce M. Charles Jr., 36, as the suspect. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing later this month on charges of robbery, theft and terroristic threats in connection with the Aug. 10 incident.
Lower Burrell police charge man with strangulation after woman turns over video of altercation
Lower Burrell police accused a man of strangling a woman during an argument inside a toy store on Leechburg Road after she showed them a video recording of the incident. Jaison Lacava, 39, of the 600 block of Riverside Drive in Freeport was charged with a felony count of strangulation along with counts of simple assault, making terroristic threats, and harassment.
Gunman in Bob's Tavern shooting behind bars
FINLEYVILLE (KDKA) - The alleged gunman in last month's deadly shooting outside of a Finleyville bar is now in custody.RELATED STORIES:Bob's Tavern in Finleyville reportedly deemed nuisance barWoman charged with homicide in connection to Finleyville shootingPolice: Woman drove away after Finleyville shooting victim fell out of her carBody with gunshot wound found in Washington County roadKeaundre Crews is facing homicide charges in the shooting death of Jaisen Irwin. According to the criminal complaint, crews shot and killed Irwin outside of Bob's Tavern on October 10. The documents show the two were part of a group of people who got into a fight outside of another bar minutes earlier. Maurissa Spencer is also facing charges related to Irwin's death. She is accused of driving away with the 29-year-old in her car and then dumping the body.
Victim in fatal Rostraver shooting identified
A Philadelphia area man has been identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office as the man who was shot to death Nov. 5 at a Rostraver shopping complex. The victim, Boyke Budiarchman, 49, was shot to death outside the Lowe’s store at the Rostraver Square shopping center off the intersection of Route 201 and Interstate 70.
wtae.com
Gun violence in Pittsburgh: Exploring why shootings are happening
PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey was holding a community meeting in the North Side Thursday night to share updates on the"Pittsburgh Plan for Peace," his vision for preventing violence in the city. In this Pittsburgh's Action News 4 report, we focus on three communities, starting with the North Side...
Questions surface after fatal police chase in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — Sources say the driver of a fleeing car was traveling more than 100 miles per hour and heading into oncoming traffic during a police pursuit that began in McKeesport and ended in Pittsburgh’s South Side Wednesday night. Target 11′s Rick Earle has learned of conflicting reports...
1 killed in Parkway North crash
A 34-year-old Wexford man was killed in a Sunday morning crash on the Parkway North in Franklin Park, according to state police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. The one-vehicle crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Troopers said a BMW X3 traveling north left the highway, hit a utility pole and rolled over multiple times. Derwin R. Milligan was dead at the scene between the Camp Horne Road exit and the Interstate 79 interchange.
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
Warrant issued for suspect in McKeesport shooting
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant is out for a man charged with a shooting in McKeesport earlier this month.Forty-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations.Police said Hughes is a suspect in a shooting that injured a 45-year-old man on Nov. 7. The victim was found shot multiple times on Beacon Street and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he's currently in stable condition. Hughes is known to frequent the Penn Hills and McKeesport areas, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911.
Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home
KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
Police: Man fatally stabbed father in Mt. Washington because he 'wanted a cigarette'
A man is accused of fatally stabbing his wheelchair-bound father and injuring his brother in a Mt. Washington home because “he was frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette,” Pittsburgh police said. Police have arrested Javon Taylor, 31, and charged him with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another...
explore venango
Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
explore venango
Police: Woman Charged for Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing charges for allegedly harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area. According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, November 14:
