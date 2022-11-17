ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Los Angeles Angels player David Fletcher to host Second Annual Poker Tournament benefiting Summer Harvest Food 4 Kids

By C.E.H. Wiedel
oc-breeze.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oc-breeze.com

Chance Theater presents Stand-Up Tuesday

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will host a new stand-up comedy series presented by Prayer Dudz – Stand-Up Tuesdays. This new stand-up comedy series, hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence (best known for playing Big Mike from the NBC hit series “Chuck”), will have its next performance on Tuesday, October 18th with an exciting comedy line-up that includes headliner Scott Wood, featured performer Laura Hayden, and opener Kurt Swann.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
TORRANCE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Seal Beach hosts Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10

The Breakfast with Santa event is on Saturday, December 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Marina Community Center located at 151 Marina Drive. A free pancake breakfast will be provided by the Seal Beach Lions Club and the event features photos with Santa, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and new, unwrapped toy donations are being accepted to benefit children in need this holiday season.
SEAL BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
High School Football PRO

Los Angeles, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Manual Arts football team will have a game with Crenshaw High School on November 18, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Knott's Merry Farm Has Walking Tacos, Fun Buns, and Lots More

Yuletide tidbits? They truly are some of the most tempting things around. We're talking, of course, about the December-inspired desserts, toppings-aplenty snacks, and tum-warming drinks that show up at special locations just around the time that Thanksgiving arrives. And one of those special locations, a famous theme park located in...
BUENA PARK, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Anaheim, CA

Anaheim may be primarily known for Disneyland, but this city also boasts many recreational spots. Located in Orange County, California, this city bristles with life through its convention activities and exquisite dining centers. To top it all off, most of its walkable shopping districts are free to the public!. Before...
ANAHEIM, CA
csudh.edu

Toros Take Local Mayoral Races

After days of vote counting, CSUDH alumni Karen Bass and Rex Richardson have scored major victories in a pair of closely-watched mayoral races in Los Angeles and Long Beach, respectively. Their wins clearly demonstrate how Toros have become important players in Southern California politics—when they take office, CSUDH alumni will hold mayorships in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Carson, and Compton.
CARSON, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Restaurants in San Juan Capistrano, CA

Whether you’re a local or a tourist, San Juan Capistrano in California has a wide variety of high-quality dining options. The culinary scene in this city is diverse in style and cuisine; from sophisticated French bistros to casual American eateries, there’s something for everyone. Of course, that does raise an important question: out of all these choices, which ones are the best restaurants in San Juan Capistrano?
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy