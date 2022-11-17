Los Angeles Angels player David Fletcher to host Second Annual Poker Tournament benefiting Summer Harvest Food 4 Kids

The Breakfast with Santa event is on Saturday, December 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Marina Community Center located at 151 Marina Drive. A free pancake breakfast will be provided by the Seal Beach Lions Club and the event features photos with Santa, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and new, unwrapped toy donations are being accepted to benefit children in need this holiday season.

