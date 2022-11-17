Los Angeles Angels player David Fletcher to host Second Annual Poker Tournament benefiting Summer Harvest Food 4 Kids

Read full article on original website
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
oc-breeze.com
Chance Theater presents Stand-Up Tuesday
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will host a new stand-up comedy series presented by Prayer Dudz – Stand-Up Tuesdays. This new stand-up comedy series, hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence (best known for playing Big Mike from the NBC hit series “Chuck”), will have its next performance on Tuesday, October 18th with an exciting comedy line-up that includes headliner Scott Wood, featured performer Laura Hayden, and opener Kurt Swann.
foxla.com
Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
nomadlawyer.org
Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
The Father and Son-Owned Ham ‘n Scram Will Soon Come to Long Beach
Forrest and Jeremy Frederick are gearing up to open a second ham-centric outpost
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach hosts Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10
The Breakfast with Santa event is on Saturday, December 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Marina Community Center located at 151 Marina Drive. A free pancake breakfast will be provided by the Seal Beach Lions Club and the event features photos with Santa, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and new, unwrapped toy donations are being accepted to benefit children in need this holiday season.
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
River Jetty Restaurant Group’s A PCH Restaurant Lands a Home and Altered Launch Date
Specifics are surfacing about the incoming eatery on the heels of What Now Los Angeles’ April coverage
Al’s Hot Chicken to Heat Up Huntington Beach
This will be the first Orange County outpost for owner Almasri Abdal's rapidly expanding brand.
pasadenanow.com
Kardashian Jenner Family Comes to the Rescue After Local Nonprofit Puts Out Distress Call for Food Donations
After Pasadena-based Union Station Homeless Services said it was in dire straits trying to collect enough frozen turkeys to prepare thousands of meals to serve at its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for those in need, the celebrities of the Kardashian Jenner family took immediate action. “They saw our need for...
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
Los Angeles, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NBC Los Angeles
Knott's Merry Farm Has Walking Tacos, Fun Buns, and Lots More
Yuletide tidbits? They truly are some of the most tempting things around. We're talking, of course, about the December-inspired desserts, toppings-aplenty snacks, and tum-warming drinks that show up at special locations just around the time that Thanksgiving arrives. And one of those special locations, a famous theme park located in...
Victim in Los Osos High hidden cam scandal speaks out
As a former Los Osos High School coach was sentenced for secretly videotaping girls on the Rancho Cucamonga campus, one of the victims spoke out.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Anaheim, CA
Anaheim may be primarily known for Disneyland, but this city also boasts many recreational spots. Located in Orange County, California, this city bristles with life through its convention activities and exquisite dining centers. To top it all off, most of its walkable shopping districts are free to the public!. Before...
csudh.edu
Toros Take Local Mayoral Races
After days of vote counting, CSUDH alumni Karen Bass and Rex Richardson have scored major victories in a pair of closely-watched mayoral races in Los Angeles and Long Beach, respectively. Their wins clearly demonstrate how Toros have become important players in Southern California politics—when they take office, CSUDH alumni will hold mayorships in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Carson, and Compton.
Red Room no more: Under new owners, bar to reopen as Baby Gee this month
Baby Gee is expected to open by the end of the month, serving up nearly two dozen specialty cocktails as well as craft beer, kombucha, fermented ginger beer and more. The post Red Room no more: Under new owners, bar to reopen as Baby Gee this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
nomadlawyer.org
Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Restaurants in San Juan Capistrano, CA
Whether you’re a local or a tourist, San Juan Capistrano in California has a wide variety of high-quality dining options. The culinary scene in this city is diverse in style and cuisine; from sophisticated French bistros to casual American eateries, there’s something for everyone. Of course, that does raise an important question: out of all these choices, which ones are the best restaurants in San Juan Capistrano?
