Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landingRoger MarshPhoenix, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Interest Rates are Falling, But Don't Expect a Rebound in the Arizona Real Estate Market
Interest rates fell below 7.0% this week after soaring for much of 2022. According to Bankrate, the average mortgage rate for 30-year mortgages declined to 6.85% this week from 7.08% the previous week. They take this from a survey of large lenders.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix housing market favors buyers. Here’s what analysts say
The Greater Phoenix housing market has been as hot as an Arizona summer throughout the past two years. But, just like the region’s winter months, things are starting to cool off. Tina Tamboer, senior housing analyst at The Cromford Report, spoke about the condition of the real estate market, the impact of iBuyers and what to expect next at the Valley Partnership breakfast on Nov. 18.
scottsdale.org
WestWorld costs far higher than expected
Scottsdale’s beloved WestWorld event center is costing taxpayers millions of dollars per year to operate. That was the findings of an audit of the facility released to the council’s audit committee on Nov. 14. The 386-acre equestrian and special event facility in the northeast corner of town is...
azbigmedia.com
Metro Phoenix housing inventory jumps 136.6%
While the real estate market enters a new phase from the highs seen earlier this year, Phoenix REALTORS reports that sellers continue to reap 100.4% of their asking price year-to-date in 2022, while median sales prices continue to be up 5.9% from last year, and housing inventory jumped 136.6%, according to newly released October 2022 data.
citysuntimes.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall
Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
kjzz.org
Gas prices are trending down but there's still a wide swing depending where in AZ
Gas prices are trending down but there's still a wide swing depending upon where you live in Arizona. The average price per gallon of regular unleaded in Arizona continues to trend downward to $4.23. But there also continues to be a wide swing in cost depending on where you live...
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landing
Housing area near Carefree Highway and I-17.Credit: Google. An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching a silent, single, bright light that hovered and moved erratically before appearing to land nearby at about 1 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony in Case ID UJ9Y2ERD from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
roselawgroupreporter.com
CaliberCos. closes on land lease for mixed-use project near Talking Stick Resort
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents CaliberCos.) A key area east of the Loop 101 freeway in Scottsdale near Talking Stick Resort & Casino is set to see major commercial development in the coming years. Scottsdale-based developer CaliberCos. confirmed Wednesday that it closed on a land lease where it looks to...
Arizona town looks for solutions amid Western water crisis
Drive just North of Scottsdale, Arizona, and you'll find a loose grid of dirt roads known as the Rio Verde Foothills. It's home to around 2,000 families drawn to rustic desert beauty and the freedom of living outside the city limits, but the town is about to become a symbol of the West's growing water crisis.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Developers get final approval needed to redevelop Metrocenter Mall
The final approval needed for the Metrocenter Mall to be redeveloped was passed by Phoenix City Council on Wednesday afternoon. The city approved another agreement with the developers of the mall in a 6-2 vote for a planned 80-acre mixed-use project at the former mall property at 9617 N. Metro Parkway W along Interstate 17. Florida-based Concord Willshire Capital LLC and TLG Investment Partners are working with Houston-based Hines on redeveloping the 50-year-old mall.
azbex.com
HonorHealth Outbids Banner for Scottsdale Land
Local media outlets are reporting that in a surprising bidding war, HonorHealth has outbid fellow healthcare system Banner Health in an auction for a 48-acre Arizona State Land Department parcel near Hayden Road and the Loop 101 freeway in north Scottsdale. Banner was the initial applicant for the auction, requesting...
azbex.com
274KSF Spec Industrial Planned in Surprise
The Surprise Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request this week for a site plan to allow the development of a 274KSF warehouse and office project at the SEC of 137th Avenue and Soledad Street. The Surprise Pointe Industrial proposal calls for a 260KSF warehouse space and 13.7KSF accompanying...
Faucets Could Run Dry For Hundreds Of Arizonans By The End Of The Year
More than 500 homes could lose water.
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
KTAR.com
Christmas & Holiday Spectacular coming to Bell Bank Park in Mesa
PHOENIX — The first Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular is coming to Mesa’s Bell Bank Park this weekend as the holiday season marches on. The event aims to create an immersive holiday walk-thru experience in the East Valley with light shows, live entertainment, pyrotechnics, cookie-making and meet-and-greets with Santa.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.3 Million Breathtaking Estate in Paradise Valley with Resort Like Grounds is Perfect for Both Living And Entertaining
6601 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6601 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona is a privately gated estate situated on resort-like grounds featuring a domed executive office, large entertainment room, study area, theater, wet bar, butler’s pantry, and 3 gas fireplaces. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 8,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6601 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Brandon White (Phone: 602-889-2135) at HomeSmart for full support and perfect service.
New Breeze Airways service to take off from Sky Harbor Saturday
Breeze Airways is set to debut new service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.
