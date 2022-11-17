ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Associated Press

Garland scores 25, Osman 20 as Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87

CLEVELAND (AP) — The smiles, jokes and laughter returned to Cleveland’s locker room following Sunday night’s win. A blowout brought a needed breather to these young Cavs. Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and extra energy off the bench and the Cavs played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat. After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs didn’t have to work nearly as hard while handing Miami its sixth straight road loss.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Thompson nets 10 3s, has 41 points in Warriors' 1st road win

HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win. The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start. “It didn’t sit well with us, our 0-8 record,” Curry said. “We had to scratch and claw to get this one, so to get that monkey off your back and feel good about yourselves outside of the Chase Center, it matters.” Thompson had a vintage performance, hitting a sizzling 10 of 13 3-pointers and went 14 of 23 from the field.
HOUSTON, TX

