Patriots C David Andrews’ thigh injury may be season ending (report)
FOXBOROUGH — There is still testing to be done, but the Patriots may have lost veteran center David Andrews for the season in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Jets at Gillette Stadium. Citing sources, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the news does not look good:. “#Patriots...
David Andrews injury: Patriots center limps off with thigh ailment
FOXBOROUGH — Patriots center David Andrews left Sunday’s game with the Jets with a thigh injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game just after halftime after initially being considered questionable. Andrews struggled to get up after a collision with 2:33 left in the first...
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots beat the New York Jets
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots offense could probably use another bye week to work out their issues. The weather was cold, the Patriots defense was hot and somehow their offense looked frozen against the New York Jets on Sunday. This wasn’t pretty. In fact, it was downright ugly inside Gillette Stadium.
Patriots bench Trent Brown in surprise move, Isaiah Wynn starts at left tackle
FOXBOROUGH — In a surprise move, Isaiah Wynn began Sunday’s game back to his old post. Trent Brown was benched to start against the Jets, with Wynn taking his place protecting Mac Jones’ blindside. It’s an odd situation, as Brown wasn’t listed on the injury report at has appeared to be New England’s steadiest tackle. He stayed on the sideline with his helmet on to start the game.
Why Marcus Jones didn’t expect to get a chance for Patriots’ game-winning touchdown
FOXBOROUGH — With an 84-yard punt return that essentially served as a walk-off touchdown, Marcus Jones authored one of the most memorable moments of the Patriots’ season. The rookie didn’t think he’d get a chance to. “My main thing is I thought they were going to...
Trent Brown didn’t start for Patriots due to illness, per source
FOXBOROUGH – When the Patriots took their first offensive snap on Sunday, it was eye-opening that Trent Brown was standing close to a heater on the sideline wearing a winter hat. The Patriots left tackle didn’t start against the New York Jets despite playing like the best offensive lineman...
Robert Saleh calls Jets offense ‘dog (expletive)’ after being dominated by Patriots
FOXBOROUGH — The Jets offense got the ball seven times in the second half at Gillette Stadium. The opened with five straight three-and-outs, picked up two total yards, and punted all seven times. After the 10-3 loss to the Patriots, their head coach wasn’t sugarcoating things. “It was...
9 Patriots takeaways: Defense, Marcus Jones bail out Matt Patricia’s offense in ridiculous win
FOXBOROUGH — Calling it “remedial offense” feels too kind. The Patriots and Jets got in an absolute rock fight on Sunday afternoon that featured 17 punts, and the last one proved most meaningful. Marcus Jones returned a late punt 84 yards to score the game’s first touchdown with 0:05 on the clock in the fourth quarter, lifting the Patriots to a 10-3 victory. It was an absurdly perfect ending to such an ugly game.
Celtics injury report: Marcus Smart healthy, good to play against Bulls
The Celtics got some positive injury news ahead of their game against the Bulls on Monday as Boston is getting healthier. Marcus Smart, who has missed the past two games with right ankle inflammation, wasn’t on the injury report. That means he will be good to go and will play in the 8 p.m. Monday game at Chicago’s United Center.
Former Celtics: Aaron Nesmith avoids injury in celebration mishap after leading Pacers win
It’s been an up an down start to the year for Aaron Nesmith in his new home with the Indiana Pacers. The former Celtics wing has battled some injuries and inconsistent shooting out of the gate but broke through on Saturday night with his best performance of the year.
Defense, second half push leads No. 4 Springfield Central past No. 8 Methuen, into Div. I state championship
SHREWSBURY — Double-digit penalties and dropped passes kept No. 4 Springfield Central from putting together four quarters of total domination, but the Golden Eagles did enough to get past No. 8 Methuen, 54-14, in the Division I state semifinals on Friday night.
No. 1 Monson falls short against No. 3 Sutton in girls soccer Division V Statewide Tournament
LEOMINSTER — No. 1 Monson girls soccer could not hold off No. 3 Sutton’s offense as the Mustangs fell in the Division V statewide tournament, 3-2.
Warwick NBA trainer arrested for rape
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A NBA trainer from Warwick, Rhode Island was arrested Friday for allegedly drugging and raping someone in downtown Boston. Boston Police say they arrested 43- year-old Robert McClanaghan in East Greenwich, and he is now being charged with “Rape and Drugging for intercourse.” McClanaghan has worked with some of the […]
country1025.com
Gillette Stadium Glows With The Final Magic Of Lights
It’s baaack… for one more time. See the Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium starting tonight, and for it’s final season. This spectacular holiday light and digital animation experience opens at 5:00. The holiday attraction, Magic of Lights is a “”dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters,” according to their website.
Parents frustrated with investigation into West Warwick football players
Superintendent Karen Tarasevich didn't elaborate on the incident in question, but said she learned of the allegations last week.
No. 1 Frontier sweeps No. 3 Mount Greylock in Div. V girls volleyball state championship
WORCESTER — No. 1 Frontier defeated No. 3 Mount Greylock in the Division V girls volleyball state championship on Saturday night, 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-19) at Worcester State University.
Iconic North Shore restaurant is a go-to spot for WWE Superstars
SAUGUS, Mass. — The Kowloon restaurant is an iconic North Shore spot for a multitude of reasons, not just for locals looking for their Chinese food fix. WWE Superstars have made the castle on a hill a pit stop during their visits to Boston for decades, and it’s become a bit of a tradition for them.
gotodestinations.com
7 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Boston – (With Photos)
When it comes to breakfast, there are a lot of options in Boston. If you are looking for the best of the best, look no further than these seven spots. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light bite before exploring the city, be sure to check out these restaurants next time you’re in Boston.
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston
A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts, is a wonderful place to raise a family, offering many activities and good schools. Here are the top 5 family-friendly neighborhoods.
