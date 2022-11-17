ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

MassLive.com

Patriots bench Trent Brown in surprise move, Isaiah Wynn starts at left tackle

FOXBOROUGH — In a surprise move, Isaiah Wynn began Sunday’s game back to his old post. Trent Brown was benched to start against the Jets, with Wynn taking his place protecting Mac Jones’ blindside. It’s an odd situation, as Brown wasn’t listed on the injury report at has appeared to be New England’s steadiest tackle. He stayed on the sideline with his helmet on to start the game.
MassLive.com

9 Patriots takeaways: Defense, Marcus Jones bail out Matt Patricia’s offense in ridiculous win

FOXBOROUGH — Calling it “remedial offense” feels too kind. The Patriots and Jets got in an absolute rock fight on Sunday afternoon that featured 17 punts, and the last one proved most meaningful. Marcus Jones returned a late punt 84 yards to score the game’s first touchdown with 0:05 on the clock in the fourth quarter, lifting the Patriots to a 10-3 victory. It was an absurdly perfect ending to such an ugly game.
WPRI 12 News

Warwick NBA trainer arrested for rape

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A NBA trainer from Warwick, Rhode Island was arrested Friday for allegedly drugging and raping someone in downtown Boston.  Boston Police say they arrested 43- year-old Robert McClanaghan in East Greenwich, and he is now being charged with “Rape and Drugging for intercourse.” McClanaghan has worked with some of the […]
country1025.com

Gillette Stadium Glows With The Final Magic Of Lights

It’s baaack… for one more time. See the Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium starting tonight, and for it’s final season. This spectacular holiday light and digital animation experience opens at 5:00. The holiday attraction, Magic of Lights is a “”dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters,” according to their website.
gotodestinations.com

7 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Boston – (With Photos)

When it comes to breakfast, there are a lot of options in Boston. If you are looking for the best of the best, look no further than these seven spots. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light bite before exploring the city, be sure to check out these restaurants next time you’re in Boston.
fallriverreporter.com

Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston

A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
MassLive.com

