Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeStephy SaysNorfolk, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
outerbanksvoice.com
James S. Bailey of Barco, November 16
James Scott Bailey, age 70, of Barco, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Chesterfield, VA on June 11, 1952 to the late James Richard Bailey and Theonia Wright, he was the widower of Mi Kyong Bailey. After serving his country honorably in the U. S Marine Corps, he was founder/owner of the SADSAC Foundation. He was a member of American Legion # 288 in Coinjock, NC.
WAVY News 10
Woman shot on N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton
Police: 1 shot in Hampton Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub …. Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police investigate double shooting on Whitaker Lane …. According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:54 p.m....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck opts to keep Moyock Welcome Center
In a special meeting on Monday, November 14, Currituck commissioners chose to reject the offer to sell the Moyock Welcome Center property located at 106 Caratoke Highway. The offer came unsolicited from Frontier Builders, which planned to put in a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the county-owned property. The offer came in at $2.2 million, which was $400,000 above the appraised value. Currituck commissioners were considering the opportunity.
Missing Chesapeake teen may be hitchhiking to Richmond: Police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are searching for a missing teen Friday night. According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city. Police said Jennifer's family believes she may have tried...
WAVY News 10
Two dead following shootings in Hampton
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub …. Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting Kiahnna Patterson reports. Woman shot on N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton. Police: 1 shot in Hampton Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville wins in walk-off fashion against Hertford County
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Whiteville Wolfpack are 4th round bound after Grayson Creech sent the 32-yard field goal through the uprights to win 25-24. Whiteville trailed Hertford County 24 to 7 about half way through the third quarter, then the Wolfpack scored 2 touchdowns in a row, followed by Creech’s kick.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Gig Line: Don’t take it lightly
Several days ago, a friend of mine (Sharon) and I went to Kill Devil Hills for errands and on one of the stops in the parking lot, I saw a gentleman who was wearing a black Vietnam Veteran hat and his wife exiting the store. As usual I asked them en route to their car if he lived or owned property in Dare County. I always do that so I can tell them about our free Dare County Veteran Discount Card and all the things Dare Countians do for our vets. I can only imagine that his first thought might have been, “Who in the dickens is she?,” why I’d be nosey enough to ask him that or what I might be selling.
Crews respond to residential fire on Ferguson Place in Suffolk
According to a news release, the call for the fire came in around 3:19 p.m. in the 100 block of Ferguson Place.
1 person injured following shooting in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 6:39 p.m. on Norview Avenue.
Norfolk unveils statue in honor of Richard Tucker, a key figure in the city's Black history
NORFOLK, Va. — A statue honoring Richard A. Tucker, a key figure in Norfolk’s African American history, was unveiled to the public Saturday. The statue, which sits right in front of the library sharing Tucker’s name, honors his legacy as Norfolk’s first African American principal and advocate for Black education.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 shot in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue. At about 4:02 a.m., police said Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hertford County approves new measure for hunters and anglers
WINTON – The Hertford County Board of Commissioners have approved the addition of a locally enacted law that must gain state approval. Acting upon a recommendation from Commissioner Leroy Douglas, the board, at their Nov. 7 meeting, gave their approval to a measure that makes it illegal “to hunt, fish or trap on the land of another without the written permission of the landowner or the landowner’s lessee. Written permission shall contain complete contact information for the landowner or the landowner’s lessee.”
WAVY News 10
Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
Two juveniles missing in Portsmouth
Investigators are searching for two juvenile males who absconded from a facility on the 300 block of Fort Lane today. It is possible that they might be in the downtown Portsmouth area.
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
WAVY News 10
Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in Norfolk
Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in …. 2 males shot in Hampton Friday night Kiahnna Patterson reports. Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Coats for Families at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport …. 10 On Your Side's...
'That's too cold' | Newport News mother frustrated by broken heating unit in apartment
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Sadia Marable, a tenant at Lee's Landing Apartments and a teacher in Newport News, told 13News Now she is feeling frustrated. She showed us a thermostat placed inside her home early Friday morning getting down to 51 degrees Fahrenheit. The situation forced her to turn...
Monday at 6 | Suffolk siblings to lose benefit years after their father died in military accident
SUFFOLK, Va. — A "For Sale" sign sits outside Chenoah Kent's house off Route 58 in Suffolk. The mother and teacher is moving to Roanoke, where the cost of living is cheaper. Starting in January, Kent's two children, 11 and 14, will no longer be eligible for the military's Survivor Benefit Plan's optional child annuity.
WAVY News 10
2,000 turkeys being distributed in Norfolk on Saturday at Turkey Trailer event
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the group behind the HeadWaters casino planned to go next to Harbor Park in Norfolk, is set to give away about 2,000 turkeys and other food for Thanksgiving this Saturday, Nov. 19. The tribe is the main sponsor for the third...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police looking for 2 juvenile escapees
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police investigators are looking for two teen boys who escaped a facility in the 300 block of Fort Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. Gavin White, 14, is about five-feet tall and 104 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue...
