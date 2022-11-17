ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Mills, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

outerbanksvoice.com

James S. Bailey of Barco, November 16

James Scott Bailey, age 70, of Barco, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Chesterfield, VA on June 11, 1952 to the late James Richard Bailey and Theonia Wright, he was the widower of Mi Kyong Bailey. After serving his country honorably in the U. S Marine Corps, he was founder/owner of the SADSAC Foundation. He was a member of American Legion # 288 in Coinjock, NC.
BARCO, NC
WAVY News 10

Woman shot on N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton

Police: 1 shot in Hampton Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub …. Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police investigate double shooting on Whitaker Lane …. According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:54 p.m....
HAMPTON, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck opts to keep Moyock Welcome Center

In a special meeting on Monday, November 14, Currituck commissioners chose to reject the offer to sell the Moyock Welcome Center property located at 106 Caratoke Highway. The offer came unsolicited from Frontier Builders, which planned to put in a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the county-owned property. The offer came in at $2.2 million, which was $400,000 above the appraised value. Currituck commissioners were considering the opportunity.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Two dead following shootings in Hampton

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub …. Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting Kiahnna Patterson reports. Woman shot on N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton. Police: 1 shot in Hampton Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police...
HAMPTON, VA
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville wins in walk-off fashion against Hertford County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Whiteville Wolfpack are 4th round bound after Grayson Creech sent the 32-yard field goal through the uprights to win 25-24. Whiteville trailed Hertford County 24 to 7 about half way through the third quarter, then the Wolfpack scored 2 touchdowns in a row, followed by Creech’s kick.
WHITEVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Gig Line: Don’t take it lightly

Several days ago, a friend of mine (Sharon) and I went to Kill Devil Hills for errands and on one of the stops in the parking lot, I saw a gentleman who was wearing a black Vietnam Veteran hat and his wife exiting the store. As usual I asked them en route to their car if he lived or owned property in Dare County. I always do that so I can tell them about our free Dare County Veteran Discount Card and all the things Dare Countians do for our vets. I can only imagine that his first thought might have been, “Who in the dickens is she?,” why I’d be nosey enough to ask him that or what I might be selling.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue. At about 4:02 a.m., police said Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
HAMPTON, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Hertford County approves new measure for hunters and anglers

WINTON – The Hertford County Board of Commissioners have approved the addition of a locally enacted law that must gain state approval. Acting upon a recommendation from Commissioner Leroy Douglas, the board, at their Nov. 7 meeting, gave their approval to a measure that makes it illegal “to hunt, fish or trap on the land of another without the written permission of the landowner or the landowner’s lessee. Written permission shall contain complete contact information for the landowner or the landowner’s lessee.”
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in Norfolk

Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in …. 2 males shot in Hampton Friday night Kiahnna Patterson reports. Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Coats for Families at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport …. 10 On Your Side's...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police looking for 2 juvenile escapees

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police investigators are looking for two teen boys who escaped a facility in the 300 block of Fort Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. Gavin White, 14, is about five-feet tall and 104 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

