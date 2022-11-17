ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Reveals Painful Foot Injury on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

By Shelby Scott
 3 days ago
Photo Courtesy Paramount Network

Days before Yellowstone debuted its first episode of season five, fans were reunited with some of their favorite cast members on the red carpet of the hit drama’s premiere party. Many fans were left raving about Monica Dutton actress Kelsey Asbille’s sheer gown. But others noticed that Jamie Dutton actor Wes Bentley attended the festivities with his foot in a boot. Now, a week after Yellowstone‘s small screen return, Bentley appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to reveal the details of his painful foot injury.

While speaking with Kelly Clarkson, Bentley claimed he injured his foot when he “kicked a bear.” However, moving forward, the Yellowstone star revealed there were actually two versions of his story: the “cool” version and the “real” one.

Kelly Clarkson, entertaining Wes Bentley’s theatrics, said that she wanted to hear the cool story.

“We were out camping with my kids and my wife and a bear attacked us,” the Yellowstone actor began. “I didn’t know I had it in me. I roundhouse kicked the bear and he, like, paused.”

He added, “I didn’t physically hurt the bear. But I think I emotionally hurt the bear. It started crying and I started crying…We talked it out and everything was okay.”

During a previous interview, Bentley added that the bear “felt bad, he apologized to my kids and made them a nice meal.”

Since injuring his foot, the Yellowstone star has recounted that wild story several times. Given the hilarity of the tale though, most readers can’t tell which parts, if any, actually happened.

Still, I think there’s a lesson to be learned here, and it’s this: don’t go around kicking bears in the face if you’re not wearing steel-toed shoes. You’ll probably end up in a boot.

This is Wes Bentley’s Favorite ‘Yellowstone’ Scene with His Character:

As Yellowstone fans know, Wes Bentley’s character Jamie Dutton is an extremely conflicted individual. On occasion, we see him play the protagonist, but most of the time, he’s the underdog and antagonist. Given the character’s complexities, we’re interested to know which of Jamie’s scenes is his actor’s favorite. Fortunately, in comparison to the potentially fabled tale of his broken foot, Bentley provided a genuine answer about his favorite Jamie Dutton scene.

Speaking with Outsider last week, the Yellowstone actor said his favorite scene took place relatively recently. Reflecting on his five seasons playing Jamie Dutton, Bentley said, “I think most of the scenes with Beth [are my favorite],” before pausing and changing his answer.

“Actually, it’s the scene with my father, my biological father last season,” he said. “The one where [Jamie] almost shoots him, but he breaks down and wants that love anyway.”

Certainly, it’s a powerful scene, but the Yellowstone star couldn’t exactly find one reason why the scene was his favorite.

“I don’t know why, really; I can’t put words to it,” he continued. “But it was just so complicated. At the end of the day, my head was on another planet. It just brought me to another place, and made me realize that Jamie is a really raw, raw person.”

See what comes next for Jamie when the next new episode of Yellowstone airs Sunday, November 20th.

