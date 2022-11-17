Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Women’s basketball comes up clutch at Canisius
With a last-minute postponement due to a snowstorm, the Binghamton women’s basketball traveled to Buffalo, New York to take on Canisius on Sunday. After hitting two free throws with six seconds left in the game, senior guard Denai Bowman sealed the 75-72 victory, blocking the Griffs’ last-second attempt.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Men’s basketball falls at home to Sacred Heart
On Saturday afternoon, the Binghamton men’s basketball team suffered its second loss of the season at home against Sacred Heart. Despite a hot start to the first half, BU struggled to get things going offensively and failed to get defensive stops in crucial moments. At the sound of the final buzzer, it was SHU that ended up on top, defeating the hosts 75-60.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Volleyball upset by UNH in America East semifinals
For the first time in program history, the Binghamton volleyball team hosted the America East (AE) tournament over the weekend. While the Bearcats were the No. 1 seed entering the tournament, they had several players unable to play, including all-conference freshman setter Lottie Scully. After beating UNH twice during the regular season, BU was unable to replicate its success, dropping the semifinal match in three sets.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Wrestling drops weekend battles with ranked opponents
Over the weekend, the Binghamton wrestling team made the trip to North Dakota and Minnesota for two dual meets. Despite big wins in both meets from redshirt junior Jacob Nolan and graduate student Lou DePrez to keep it close, the Bearcats were unable to overcome No. 18 North Dakota State nor No. 11 Minnesota, with the meets resulting in 18-13 and 19-15 losses, respectively.
d9and10sports.com
Sites, Times Released for PIAA Football Quarterfinals
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Six teams remain in District 9 and District 10 football as we hit the PIAA quarterfinal round, and on Sunday they learned the sites and times where they will play. Four of the five games will be played on Friday, with the Class 2A quarterfinal game...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Players Mull Decision Over Whether to Continue their Collegiate Careers or Not
PITTSBURGH — Pitt defeated Duke on Saturday, 28-26, on Senior Day at Acrisure Stadium. The game marks the final time that many Panthers will take to their home turf in their collegiate careers. 30 seniors either chose to walk or not to walk for their final game at Acrisure Stadium, but many are still mulling the decision.
Northern Cambria wins District XI 1A Title over Penns Manor
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Northern Cambria took on Penns Manor in the District XI 1A Title Game at Mansion Park. There was no scoring in the first half thanks to some stout defenses as both teams combined to turn the ball over five times. With the game scoreless early in the fourth quarter, Penns Manor broke […]
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
SA leads holiday food drive
The Binghamton University Student Association (SA) is hosting a Holiday Food Drive for Binghamton shelters and churches. This holiday season, the SA is collecting nonperishable goods, dry food and hygiene products to donate to charity. Donations are being collected in bins placed outside of the offices of some SA-affiliated organizations on campus and given to the Rescue Mission and Main Street Baptist Church to be distributed to community members. The Thanksgiving portion of the collection will take place from Nov. 9 to Nov. 23.
wtae.com
SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's oldest Black church says reparations talks with Penguins have stalled
Members and leaders of the Hill District’s historic Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church say negotiations with the Pittsburgh Penguins over the church’s possible return to the Lower Hill have stalled. This is the latest development in the church’s years-long effort to secure reparations for their forced displacement by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 1957, when thousands of Black residents were pushed out of the community to build the Civic Arena.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh
- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
WJAC TV
FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
Pittsburgh police looking for missing man
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. William “Billy” Garasich Jr, 30, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and a beard, and a cross tattoo on his right forearm.
Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
wtae.com
Fast-moving snow squalls pass through Pittsburgh area
A snow squall warning issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in the Western Pennsylvania area has been canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Victim identified in Saturday’s Warren shooting
Warren Police Department announced on its Facebook Page Sunday that they arrested a 17-year-old after the victim met with him to buy a cell phone.
WTRF
Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania
EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
wtae.com
Woman wins $3 million from holiday scratch-off ticket
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A $30 holiday-themed scratch-off lottery ticket just gave Kim Maurer millions of dollars to spend, right before the holidays. "It will be a nice Christmas," Maurer said Friday. The Pennsylvania Lottery presented a huge check to Maurer in the middle of a Washington County...
pghcitypaper.com
A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years
Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
Comments / 0