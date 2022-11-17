ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Jan. 6 rioter charged with murder in Illinois crash

By Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxA2j_0jEZpTCX00

CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S Capitol was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way car collision on Nov. 8, Sangamon County officials said.

According to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s office, Shane Jason Woods of Auburn was driving north in the southbound lanes on Interstate 55 in Springfield when his pickup truck slammed into a car driven by 35-year-old Lauren Wegner of Skokie, a village north of Chicago. Wegner died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to the county coroner’s office.

Trending: Missouri mystery – The indestructible Pensmore Castle

Three other vehicles were hit and two occupants sustained “great bodily harm,” the county sheriff’s office said.

Woods has been indicted on felony counts of first-degree murder, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer and is being held in Sangamon County Jail, according to a press release from the county’s state’s attorney’s office. Woods’ bond is set at $2 million, but the county filed a petition to deny bail.

“The evidence will show the Defendant made numerous statements before and after the fatal collision on Interstate 55 which establish his intent to enter upon the highway for the purpose of striking another vehicle,” the petition said.

In a press conference Wednesday, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said prior to the crash, Woods was pulled over by Divernon police for speeding, then fled the traffic stop. A report from the sheriff’s office said Woods “made statements about committing suicide to the Divernon Police Officer,” and that his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit — 0.177.

Divernon police did not respond to request for comment.

Top Stories: A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri

Woods was hospitalized after the crash and booked into jail when he was released on Nov. 11. The sheriff’s report added that the responding officer overheard Woods telling family in the hospital that “he had intended on crashing his vehicle into a truck tractor semi-trailer.”

Woods faces 20 to 60 years in prison if he is convicted of first-degree murder, Wright said.

Wegner’s driver’s license showed a Clayton, North Carolina address, according to the coroner’s office. However, an obituary said she was from Skokie and her funeral is on Sunday.

It was not immediately clear who is representing Woods in the case. Dwight Crawley, Woods’ defense attorney for the U.S. Capitol riot case, did not immediately return a call requesting comment.

Woods pleaded guilty in September to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, federal prosecutors said. He is one of hundreds of Americans charged for crimes during the insurrection.

During the siege, Woods rammed his shoulder into a U.S. Capitol Police officer, knocking her into a bicycle barricade, and tackled a member of the media, according to court documents. His sentencing is scheduled for January 13, 2023.

The charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer carries a statutory maximum sentence of eight years in prison. The federal assault charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of one year.

Woods is among more than 30 Illinois residents charged in the Capitol riot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walls102.com

Old State Capitol flagpole to be removed by helicopter

SPRINGFIELD – As part of the multi-million dollar renovation of the Old State Capitol in Springfield, the building will be closed for about an hour Monday to accommodate the removal of the flagpole by a helicopter. The flagpole is being replaced as part of an ongoing $2.5 million renovation that includes exterior repairs to the historic building and restoration of the dome support structure. A new flagpole will be installed at a later date.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters respond to garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a garage fire on South State Street late Friday night. Crews arrived on the scene at around 11:30 p.m. They put the fire under control and reported that the garage was exposed and had damage. After firefighters overhauled and cleared the unit, the scene was turned over to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve aggravated battery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a Springfield Police investigation into an aggravated battery. Officials said the battery happened at a Circle K gas station located at 2461 West Monroe Street. The victim was a man in his 60s who walked with a cane; because […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Jacksonville woman and teen arrested for home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman and a juvenile were arrested in Jacksonville for burglary and home invasion. The Jacksonville Police Department says 21-year-old Jasmine Powell and a 16-year-old juvenile entered an occupied house on Thursday. We're told that while they were in the house the two committed battery...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Rescue center director ‘optimistic’ for Springfield mountain lion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The director of the wild cat sanctuary supervising a cougar spotted in Springfield last month said he’s optimistic for the cat’s future. “He’s doing much better than I thought he would so I’m optimistic,” Joe Kent said, founder and director of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. A cougar detected in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield business owner facing drug charges

A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage

An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Report: Businessman Facing Forfeiture Of Home In Drug Case

A Springfield businessman could wind up forfeiting his expensive west-side home after he was indicted last month on federal drug charges. The Illinois Times reports Joshua Lindvall is accused of distributing drugs from his $667,000 home in the Reserve subdivision near Panther Creek. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of the home, Lindvall’s car, and dozens of firearms found in the home. Another man is also facing charges in the alleged drug conspiracy.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
COOK COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Victim identified in Pekin homicide as suspect remains jailed

PEKIN, Ill. – We’re learning more about the death of a Pekin man, days after he was severely beaten and as the man accused of doing it now faces murder charges. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Richard Wass, 53, was pronounced dead at his home Friday, November 11, and while an autopsy has been held, the cause of death is being withheld.
PEKIN, IL
wlds.com

Police Investigating Early Morning Hit and Run With Stolen Vehicle

Police are investigating a vehicle theft after a hit-and-run crash early this morning. Jacksonville Police responded to the 500 block of South Diamond Street just before 3 am after a caller advised West Central Joint Dispatch that someone had wrecked their daughter’s truck before taking off on foot. According...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria man gets decades in prison on federal meth-related charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man described by federal prosecutors as the leader of an extensive methamphetamine conspiracy will spend the next three decades in jail. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Christopher Williams, Jr., 32, was given 360 months in prison after pleading guilty back in May to several methamphetamine-related charges, including Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess it.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the January 6th Capitol Riot has now been arrested for a deadly crash on I-55. Shane Woods, 44, has been arrested for reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence, fleeing/eluding, driving under the influence. "Our...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy