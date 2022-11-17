Read full article on original website
KOCO
Health experts warn Oklahomans of flu activity statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Health experts are warning Oklahomans of the flu activity statewide. Flu season is in full swing in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that most of the U.S. are seeing “high” to “very high” flu levels right now.
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes more than four pounds of fentanyl pills
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says they seized over four pounds of fentanyl pills pressed to counterfeit prescription drugs and ecstasy tablets. OBN reminds individuals that they can report drug activity in their community by sending OBN a Facebook message. All tips sent in remain anonymous.
Oklahoma citizens, law enforcement react to DOJ investigation announcement
Citizens and law enforcement are reacting to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the state of Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma City Police Department.
publicradiotulsa.org
Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police was announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department. “We will determine whether the state discriminates against mentally ill adults in Oklahoma County,”...
Missouri couple in fatal Arkansas kidnapping case ordered to be detained without bail
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The married couple charged in a fatal kidnapping that left a Benton County woman and her unborn child dead have been ordered to be held without bail. Amber Waterman, 42, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death after the burned body of Ashley Bush, 33, was found near the Waterman residence […]
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Family members, media witnesses describe execution of Oklahoma death row inmate
MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma prison officials executed Richard Fairchild Thursday morning. Fairchild was convicted for the 1993 murder of his girlfriend’s son, 3-year-old Adam Broomhall. Officials said there were no complications with Fairchild’s execution. It did start later than expected due to last minute decisions with the courts....
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
KOCO
Oklahoma often waits decades to execute death row inmates. Here's why
OKLAHOMA CITY — Nearly 30 years after he killed a 3-year-old child, Richard Fairchild was put to death Thursday by the state of Oklahoma. This has renewed the questions about why the death-penalty process is so long — and expensive. "Twenty years? Give me a break," said Dr....
KOCO
Survey provides look at lives, hardships of Oklahoma high school students
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health recently released a survey that sheds light on issues impacting high school students across the state. It shows that Oklahoma high schoolers are dealing with mental health issues – specifically thoughts and feelings related to depression. Right now, "43.5%...
kgou.org
Oklahoma online portal leads to influx of complaints to state education officials
A new reporting system launched in late October allows Oklahomans to report problems at schools. The new system has led to an increase in complaints, according to the State Department of Education. The new portal system, Awareity, allows anyone to report an issue in schools on a wide range of...
KTUL
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15
I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma
With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
KOCO
Collisions involving deer begin to rise in November
OKLAHOMA CITY — Wildlife officials said crashes involving deer are on the rise in Oklahoma. Crashes involving deer moving in front of vehicles on highways typically rise during this time of year, but these wrecks can be deadly. "This is the time of year when deer are on the...
KOCO
Oklahoma organization helping people worldwide have access to vision
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma organization is helping people across the world have access to vision each year. The Lions Clubs of Oklahoma donates thousands of pairs of glasses to countries in need, and they're about to make another large donation. "These glasses people don't use anymore, oftentimes people...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
kgou.org
‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome
Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
news9.com
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Crash In Sequoyah County
The Oklahoma Highway patrol is responding to a crash involving a semitruck which has closed the outside lane of westbound I-40 south of Carlisle. Emergency services on scene have said this could last several hours. This is a developing story.
readfrontier.org
Even with millions in outside spending, an Oklahoma Democrat couldn’t win a statewide race. Now what?
With former Republican Joy Hofmeister running for governor, Oklahoma Democrats thought 2022 was their year, but it wasn’t. Oklahoma Democrats have until now focused the majority of their resources on unwinnable governor’s races at the expense of down-ticket candidates who have better chances of success. Republicans have dominated...
