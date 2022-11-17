ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Health experts warn Oklahomans of flu activity statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Health experts are warning Oklahomans of the flu activity statewide. Flu season is in full swing in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that most of the U.S. are seeing “high” to “very high” flu levels right now.
publicradiotulsa.org

Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police was announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department. “We will determine whether the state discriminates against mentally ill adults in Oklahoma County,”...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Family members, media witnesses describe execution of Oklahoma death row inmate

MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma prison officials executed Richard Fairchild Thursday morning. Fairchild was convicted for the 1993 murder of his girlfriend’s son, 3-year-old Adam Broomhall. Officials said there were no complications with Fairchild’s execution. It did start later than expected due to last minute decisions with the courts....
107.3 PopCrush

The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma

With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
KOCO

Collisions involving deer begin to rise in November

OKLAHOMA CITY — Wildlife officials said crashes involving deer are on the rise in Oklahoma. Crashes involving deer moving in front of vehicles on highways typically rise during this time of year, but these wrecks can be deadly. "This is the time of year when deer are on the...
KOCO

Oklahoma organization helping people worldwide have access to vision

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma organization is helping people across the world have access to vision each year. The Lions Clubs of Oklahoma donates thousands of pairs of glasses to countries in need, and they're about to make another large donation. "These glasses people don't use anymore, oftentimes people...
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
kgou.org

‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome

Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
KRMG

Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
