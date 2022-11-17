Read full article on original website
Google Black Friday Deals Kick Off With Pixel 7, Nest, And Pixel Watch Discounts
Black Friday deals are starting to pop up already, and Amazon's got some excellent deals for various Google smartphones, smart home, and other accessories.
The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Of 2022
We have some of the best Black Friday deals on laptops ready for you. From gamers to office workers, we have a laptop that fits your budget.
Target Previews A Week Of Black Friday 2022 Deals With TVs, Appliances, And Accessories
Target is not the first establishment that comes to mind when tech enthusiasts think of places to shop for gadgets, especially on Black Friday eve. However, with its 2022 Black Friday Week Sale, the American big-box retailer is seemingly wanting to change this long-held perception. The company recently shared details about its Black Friday weeklong sale, set to commence on Monday, November 20 — lasting until November 26.
The Best Affordable Gaming Laptops Of 2022
It can be a hard task to find a gaming laptop that can play the games you love and won't break the bank. Here are the best affordable gaming laptops of 2022.
Acer Turns To AMD Ryzen 7020 CPUs For Its Latest Aspire 3 Laptop Refresh
AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors have been available for desktop PCs for a while now, but AMD only recently unveiled its 7000-series mobile products, starting with the low-powered 7020 family. The 7020 lineup consists of three SKUs, ranging from the dual-core, quad-thread Athlon Gold 7220U featuring 5 MB of cache, to the quad-core Ryzen 3 7320U and Ryzen 5 7520U. Both the Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 SKUs feature multi-threading, bringing them up to eight threads. The only difference between the two top-end 7020 series CPUs is the clock speed: While the Ryzen 3 runs at a base frequency of 2.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz, the Ryzen 5 clocks in at 2.8 GHz base with a 4.3 GHz boost clock.
How To Fix The Most Common Android Bluetooth Problems
Bluetooth connectivity problems are pretty simple to solve. If you find yourself encountering one, you can try several solutions to fix your connection.
Lenovo's Leaked High-End Tablet Has An Unusual Name
Lenovo appears to be developing a new Lenovo Tab Extreme which looks to be a high-specced out tablet with a huge screen and powerful processor.
