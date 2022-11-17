ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target Previews A Week Of Black Friday 2022 Deals With TVs, Appliances, And Accessories

Target is not the first establishment that comes to mind when tech enthusiasts think of places to shop for gadgets, especially on Black Friday eve. However, with its 2022 Black Friday Week Sale, the American big-box retailer is seemingly wanting to change this long-held perception. The company recently shared details about its Black Friday weeklong sale, set to commence on Monday, November 20 — lasting until November 26.
Acer Turns To AMD Ryzen 7020 CPUs For Its Latest Aspire 3 Laptop Refresh

AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors have been available for desktop PCs for a while now, but AMD only recently unveiled its 7000-series mobile products, starting with the low-powered 7020 family. The 7020 lineup consists of three SKUs, ranging from the dual-core, quad-thread Athlon Gold 7220U featuring 5 MB of cache, to the quad-core Ryzen 3 7320U and Ryzen 5 7520U. Both the Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 SKUs feature multi-threading, bringing them up to eight threads. The only difference between the two top-end 7020 series CPUs is the clock speed: While the Ryzen 3 runs at a base frequency of 2.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz, the Ryzen 5 clocks in at 2.8 GHz base with a 4.3 GHz boost clock.
