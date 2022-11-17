AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors have been available for desktop PCs for a while now, but AMD only recently unveiled its 7000-series mobile products, starting with the low-powered 7020 family. The 7020 lineup consists of three SKUs, ranging from the dual-core, quad-thread Athlon Gold 7220U featuring 5 MB of cache, to the quad-core Ryzen 3 7320U and Ryzen 5 7520U. Both the Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 SKUs feature multi-threading, bringing them up to eight threads. The only difference between the two top-end 7020 series CPUs is the clock speed: While the Ryzen 3 runs at a base frequency of 2.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz, the Ryzen 5 clocks in at 2.8 GHz base with a 4.3 GHz boost clock.

3 DAYS AGO