Seton Hall wins 82-44 against Wagner

NEWARK, N.J. — Led by Al-Amir Dawes' 19 points, the Seton Hall Pirates defeated the Wagner Seahawks 82-44 on Sunday night. The Pirates are now 3-1 on the season, while the Seahawks fell to 3-2.
No. 23 Michigan women dump Fairfield 69-53

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored 20 points, Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia each scored 17 and No. 23 Michigan beat Fairfield 69-53 in the Wolverines’ first road game of the season. Phelia scored seven points for Michigan in its 10-2 run to close the first quarter. Following MacKenzie Daleba’s layup for a 13-12 Stags lead, Maddie Nolan and Phelia each made a 3-pointer and Michigan never trailed again. Callie Cavanaugh scored 12 points for Fairfield.
Fairleigh Dickinson wins 93-89 against VMI at JK54 Classic

FARMVILLE, Va. — Demetre Roberts and Grant Singleton scored 21 points each in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 93-89 win over VMI to wrap up the JK54 Classic. Roberts shot 5 for 15, making four 3-pointers, and going 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Knights. Singleton was 8 of 15 shooting, also making four 3-pointers. Heru Bligen added 19 points. Sean Conway finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Keydets. Asher Woods also scored 20 points and had five assists for VMI. Tyler Houser scored 15 points.
