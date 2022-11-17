Read full article on original website
Related
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
SFist
Oof: Trump's Twitter Account Is Back Online After Millions Vote in Poll About Its Reinstatement
After Elon Musk's poll pulled over fifteen million votes to gauge people's interest in allowing former President Donald J. Trump back on the platform, Musk tweeted "the people have spoken" Saturday night — and reinstated Trump's account amid the poll's final results in favor of allowing it back online.
Comments / 0