ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
LOUISIANA STATE
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Markets Insider

The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy