U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
Oil and gas companies are planning a “frightening” expansion that would result in 115bn tonnes of climate-heating CO2 being pumped out, equivalent to more than 24 years of US emissions, a new analysis has found. Virtually all oil and gas companies are planning further exploitation of fossil fuels,...
msn.com
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are waiting off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Dozens of LNG tankers are idling off Europe's coast as they hold out for higher prices, per the FT. Combined, the 30-plus ships are carrying natural gas worth $2 billion, according to Vortexa data. European natural gas prices have fallen since summer, but traders anticipate they will rise again. Slide...
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
Winter is coming, prices are rising, and most voters say: Unleash American energy now
Winter is coming – and record inflation is rising, on consumer goods including the price of gasoline. American consumers are suffering as the 8.2 percent annual inflation rate eats away at paychecks with higher energy prices at the pump, and temperatures plummet. Yet, despite this harsh reality, President Joe...
‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades
Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
msn.com
With Over 30 LNG Tankers Waiting Off The Coast Of Europe, US Gas Transporters Could Benefit From Contango
More than 30 natural gas tankers carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) are idling, reported the Wall Street Journal, and slowing their routes off Europe’s coast, waiting for the price of fuel to rise. As Dutch TTF December Gas Futures stabilized to 113.50 euros from a peak in August, natural...
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
Russia's oil exports increased last month, but over 1 million barrels a day are about to be banned from Europe with no clear sign where they will all go
The International Energy Agency said Tuesday that Russian oil exports rose by 165,000 barrels per day in October to 7.7 million bpd. Russian exports to Europe hit 1.5 million bpd, but 1.1 million barrels a day of that is set to be halted in December with new sanctions. The IEA...
Trucking, oil companies ramp up warnings on diesel shortage: 'We put ourselves in this situation'
Energy suppliers, truckers warn about diesel shortages ahead of the busy holiday season, as supply chain disruptions prompt surging prices at the pump.
The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief
A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
Russia is reportedly asking Western countries to ease sanctions amid talks to extend the Black Sea grain export deal
Russia is reportedly asking the West to exempt a key lender from sanctions, sources told Reuters. But a spokesperson from the European Commission told Reuters that sanctions already allow for the exemptions. The request came during talks to extend a deal that allows exports of Ukrainian gain from the Black...
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
