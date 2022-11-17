Read full article on original website
Porsche 911 Dakar, Genesis X Convertible concept, 2023 Toyota Prius: This Week's Top Photos
The lifted Porsche 911 Dakar finally made its debut at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show. With a raised ride height, all-terrain tires, and a price of $223,450, it just might be the coolest production car Porsche will make next year. Unfortunately, only 2,500 Dakars will be made for 2023.
Ford patents roof-mounted airbags
Ford has filed a patent application for roof-mounted airbags that would deploy from a vehicle's headliner and surround occupants for added crash protection. The application was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on April 7, 2021, and published Oct. 13, 2022. It shows ring-like housings mounted above each of the seats, from which airbags would deploy.
2023 Lexus LX 600 continues with minor changes
Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the Lexus LX 600 mostly carries over for 2023, with only minor changes to report for the new model year. A heated steering wheel and rear-seat entertainment screen covers are now standard across the board, while the Ultra-Luxury trim level gains standard Takanoha wood trim and a new Sunflare interior color option.
Review: 2023 BMW M4 CSL teases on the street, longs for a track
The 2023 BMW M4 CSL (Competition, Sport, Lightweight) is a sport coupe in search of a racetrack, but an hour on this mountain road outside of Palm Springs is my only option. The M4 CSL goes beyond the capability of the already bonkers M4 Competition with 240 pounds of weight savings, more power, and a spate of parts that seem more at home on a race car than a street machine.
2023 Honda Civic Type R, Z06 strapped to a dyno, Lucid Gravity: The Week In Reverse
We drove the 2023 Honda Civic Type R, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 hit the dyno, and Lucid provided an update on the Gravity. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We slid behind the wheel of the 2023 Honda Ciivc Type R on a soaking wet track...
Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states
Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
Hennessey Ram 1500 TRX Mammoth goes overlanding for $19,950
Hennessey Performance Engineering is getting in on the overlanding trend with a modified Ram 1500 TRX designed for treks to the wilderness. The new Overland Edition is based on the Hennessey Mammoth tuned versions of the TRX, adding features like a bed rack with a hard-shell tent, a retractable 55-inch awning, auxiliary fuel tanks, and a water reservoir. A 28-inch splitting axe, a shovel, and LED perimeter lighting are included as well, while a ladder and grab handles ease access to the bed-mounted tent.
2023 Acura TLX starts at $40,745, adds free service
The 2023 Acura TLX enters the new model year with minimal changes, the most significant being newly standard AcuraLink telematics services. Customers now get three years of these services free of charge, including Security and Remote packages. The Security package includes automatic collision notification, an emergency call function, enhanced roadside assistance, and an app to wipe personal data. The Remote package includes Amazon Alexa connectivity, remote engine start and vehicle locking/unlocking, a stolen vehicle locator, and a find-my-car function, among other features.
