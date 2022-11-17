ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Woman with depression reported missing in Santa Clarita

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27x4Nz_0jEZp1og00
Jessica Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.

Jessica Laura Ramirez, 32, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate number 4UDW126.

Ramirez was possibly driving to the 9700 block of Roslyndale Ave. in Arleta, according to the sheriff's department.

Ramirez has been diagnosed with depression. She was reported missing Thursday morning.

Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has "sleeve" tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

'My heart breaks': Politicians, WeHo react following deadly Colo. Springs mass shooting

West Hollywood expressed outrage Sunday over the mass shooting in Colorado Springs that claimed at least five lives and left 18 others wounded. Flags were being flown at half-staff over the city and additional patrols were expected to ensure the safety of the community following the shooting in a gay nightclub in Colorado, where a 22-year-old gunman opened fire, according to police. According to the Associated Press, police identified the gunman as Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was in custody and being treated for injuries. "At least two heroic people" confronted the gunman and stopped the shooting, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KTLA

Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man suing LA County for wrongfully detaining him after dangerous pursuit

Adrian Cruz says he still can't believe it. "They pretty much beat the crap out of me," he said. Cruz is suing Los Angeles County, claiming that deputies beat him up and wrongfully detained him during last week's dangerous high-speed pursuit. It spanned two counties and came to an end in Hacienda Heights, where Cruz was with his family in their white sedan at a stoplight at Gale Avenue and South Hacienda Boulevard."The cop slammed into [the suspect's] car, slammed into mine and they immediately start shooting," he said. "Not one warning to get out of the way."Panicked, Cruz said he got...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man, 24, arrested in stabbing at family gathering in Simi Valley

Authorities said a 24-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing at a family gathering in Simi Valley. The incident unfolded just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Morley Street at a home. It was there police say a family gathering turned violent when several relatives got into an argument with one another. That's when one of the family members pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect, identified by police as Manuel Hernandez, 24, of Simi Valley was detained and subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. No further information was immediately available. 
SIMI VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Highland Park shooting leaves man wounded

Highland Park -- One man was shot this morning following an argument on York Boulevard, according to the LAPD. The shooting occurred at about 5 am in the 4800 block of York following an argument between two men, said Officer Rosario Cervantes with LAPD Media relations. We can provide you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins

The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
WEST COVINA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Body of missing Simi woman found

Simi Valley Police detectives held out hope after receiving a report at 8:31 p.m. on the night of Thursday, Nov. 10, regarding a woman who came home to the apartment she shared with her sister and found evidence of a struggle and a large amount of blood. Emily Castillo could...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Firefighter hurt in raging fire at commercial building in downtown LA

Crews extinguished a major fire at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles that resulted in one firefighter being injured. The fire broke out at a pallet yard on Newton and Long Beach avenues, spurring a massive response from LAFD. Over 100 firefighters responded, and spent less than 90 minutes confining and extinguishing the raging fire. According to authorities, the flames had extended to a nearby pallet yard. The injured firefighter sustained non-life threatening burn injuries. He was taken to a hospital in fair condition. No one else was injured. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
190K+
Followers
26K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy