Chiefs can close in on 7th straight AFC West title Sunday night: SportsBeat KC podcast

The last best chance for keeping the Chiefs from winning a seventh straight AFC West title happens on Sunday Night Football, when Kansas City visits the L.A. Chargers.

The Chiefs hold a two-game lead over the Chargers and have beaten them once already. Win this one and only an epic collapse would prevent the Chiefs from taking the division yet again.

But there are some concerns. Three Chiefs wide receivers have missed practice time with injuries this week, and on today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writer Herbie Teope advises us to pay close attention to JuJu Smith Schuster’s progress.

Also, beat writer Jesse Newell shares his thoughts about the emergence of newly added receiver Kadarius Toney, and we discuss the role-changes at running back, especially with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco.

Story link:

What you missed from Kadarius Toney’s big day with Chiefs: a setup, ‘slide’ and scream