In the 16 years since establishing The Brooklyn Circus, founder and creative director Ouigi Theodore has stuck true to two tenets — building a community and celebrating culture. “Brooklyn is a circus,” Theodore said of the inception of his brand, speaking from his 700-square-foot Boerum Hill storefront. “Even when I came here as a child, it was just such a big adventure. It looked like this explosion of thoughts, ideas and culture, but it all made sense. That’s what I think I like about the circus and that’s why living in Brooklyn with all of the languages and cultures felt like...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO