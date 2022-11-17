ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Discounted Gas? Sheetz Offers $1.99 A Gallon For The Holidays

Convenience store and gas company Sheetz announced Monday it will offer its Unleaded 88 gas at $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the holidays. The promotion starts Monday and will run until Nov. 28. Sheetz has about 600 locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North...
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution this week

Here’s our Distribution Schedule for the week. You can find information about all of our distributions for the month on our Facebook Events Page. – Mobile Pantry | 11 AM – 12:30 PM | New Liberty Baptist Church | 33030 Sparta Rd, Milford, VA 22514. – Pop-Up Pantry...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
foodmanufacturing.com

Organic Snack Company Expands in Pennsylvania

BEDFORD, Pa. — Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver on Wednesday celebrated the success of Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry and helped break ground for The Organic Snack Company’s expansion in Bedford. “Any time a Pennsylvania-based company is able to expand their operations, it is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Virginia physician to pay $3.1M to settle kickback allegations

Alexandria, Va.-based orthopedic surgeon Thomas Raley, MD, will pay $3.1 million and has been sentenced to three years in prison for referring drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, the Justice Department said Nov. 18. In 2013, Dr. Raley began soliciting pharmacists to pay kickbacks in return for referring...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
cardinalnews.org

Buchanan County supervisor proposes make-up year for Virginia students

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. In light of a scathing report showing that Virginia students have been underperforming in recent years, a Buchanan County supervisor is proposing to allow K-12 students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic an optional make-up year to improve their academic test scores and athletic performance.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan

At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Tax revenue up in Virginia

Virginia’s tax revenue last month was up over 10 percent compared to October of last year. Governor Glenn Youngkin stated that the October revenue report reflected the issuance of an additional $88 million in taxpayer rebates for Virginians allocated in his first budget. Over the first four months of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Dominion Energy Virginia responds to AFP story: ‘Smart’ meters are safe

Dominion Energy Virginia responded to a story about customers having their electricity cut off because they refused the installation of “smart” meters. According to Dominion Energy spokesman Jeremy Slayton, Milton Williams and Aeron Mack of Fauquier County were notified twice before their electricity service was cut off for using “unapproved, unsafe meters.”
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WARRENTON, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy