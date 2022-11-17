ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits What "Breaks His Heart" Regarding Former Players

Over the past few weeks, former Alabama players have been critical of the Crimson Tide's play so far this season. During his weekly radio show on Thursday night, head coach Nick Saban made it clear he doesn't appreciate those comments. Saban admitted it "hurts" his "heart" when former players suggest current players aren't playing to the Alabama standard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job

Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN's Holly Rowe Has Bold College Football Playoff Prediction

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe is all in on the TCU Horned Frogs. She made that abundantly clear while on "The Paul Finebaum Show" this Friday. “TCU just might be in your College Football Playoff,” Rowe told Finebaum. “So get ready to fear the Frog. Love some purple because I think they’re a fun team with a lot of speed and they’re dynamic.”
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Bret Bielema's Family

Illinois announced on Thursday that Marilyn Bielema, the mother of football coach Bret Bielema, has passed away. "Coach Bielema is going through a difficult personal matter," Illinois' statement read. "Early this morning he received a call that his mother had passed. Please be respectful of his family’s privacy at this time."
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing

The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment. That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium. The SEC program had almost...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

Alabama All-American commit with potential to play early

Yhonzae Pierre, Top-100 linebacker from Eufaula High School in Alabama, was recently named an All-American after a great senior season. Pierre’s season, unfortunately, ended in a first round loss to Faith Academy a two weeks ago. He has shifted his focus to the hardwood with the team’s first basketball game on Friday night against Dothan High School.
EUFAULA, AL
247Sports

Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Five Questions 'Answered'

Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) clinched bowl eligibility and a winning record at home on Senior Night with a 42-27 victory over No. 14 Ole Miss under the lights from a chilly Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) "First of all, I thought our coaching staff did a really...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Comeback

College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper

Texas A&M has had a rough go this season. On Saturday, things turned hilarious. The Aggies entered the half up just 10-3 on the UMass Minutemen. At 3-7, A&M really can’t afford to lose. That they’ve played tight with lowly 1-9 UMass isn’t great. Pressure has mounted on head coach Jimbo Fisher lately and criticism Read more... The post College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'

AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Lee Corso marks College Gameday return with a major upset pick

Lee Corso is back on College Gameday, and marked his return with one heck of an upset pick. Coach is back, and we’re happy to see him healthy. Lee Corso missed several weeks of the show he helped make a Saturday staple due to what ESPN described as unspecified health issues. Without digging too much into that, Corso has since stated that he’s feeling much better, and was ready to rock on the Gameday set with an upset pick that would rock the College Football Playoff.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

