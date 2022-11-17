Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
College Football Fans Calling For 1 Head Coach To Be Fired
The West Virginia Mountaineers notched a 48-31 loss to the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, moving their record to 4-7 on the season. This loss confirms the third losing season for head coach Neal Brown since he took over the Mountaineers program in 2019. West Virginia fans are...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
College football world reacts to shocking upset
Vanderbilt takes down another SEC East foe. The post College football world reacts to shocking upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Saban Admits What "Breaks His Heart" Regarding Former Players
Over the past few weeks, former Alabama players have been critical of the Crimson Tide's play so far this season. During his weekly radio show on Thursday night, head coach Nick Saban made it clear he doesn't appreciate those comments. Saban admitted it "hurts" his "heart" when former players suggest current players aren't playing to the Alabama standard.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job
Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
Charles Barkley: Hire Deion Sanders as Auburn football coach for star power vs Nick Saban
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders' name has been mentioned for almost every vacancy. Now his good friend Charles Barkley has weighed in. Barkley appeared on "The Next Round" podcast Thursday with co-hosts Lance Taylor, Ryan Brown and Jim Dunaway, and commented on college football job openings and where Sanders might end up.
Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
Texas A&M’s win over UMass is Jimbo Fisher’s rock bottom
Even in victory, Texas A&M’s fourth win of the year over UMass is rock bottom for Jimbo Fisher. Not all wins are created equally, as Texas A&M’s fourth win of the season over UMass still kind of feels like a loss for Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher. While...
ESPN's Holly Rowe Has Bold College Football Playoff Prediction
ESPN reporter Holly Rowe is all in on the TCU Horned Frogs. She made that abundantly clear while on "The Paul Finebaum Show" this Friday. “TCU just might be in your College Football Playoff,” Rowe told Finebaum. “So get ready to fear the Frog. Love some purple because I think they’re a fun team with a lot of speed and they’re dynamic.”
College Football World Praying For Bret Bielema's Family
Illinois announced on Thursday that Marilyn Bielema, the mother of football coach Bret Bielema, has passed away. "Coach Bielema is going through a difficult personal matter," Illinois' statement read. "Early this morning he received a call that his mother had passed. Please be respectful of his family’s privacy at this time."
SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing
The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment. That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium. The SEC program had almost...
Alabama All-American commit with potential to play early
Yhonzae Pierre, Top-100 linebacker from Eufaula High School in Alabama, was recently named an All-American after a great senior season. Pierre’s season, unfortunately, ended in a first round loss to Faith Academy a two weeks ago. He has shifted his focus to the hardwood with the team’s first basketball game on Friday night against Dothan High School.
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) clinched bowl eligibility and a winning record at home on Senior Night with a 42-27 victory over No. 14 Ole Miss under the lights from a chilly Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) "First of all, I thought our coaching staff did a really...
College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper
Texas A&M has had a rough go this season. On Saturday, things turned hilarious. The Aggies entered the half up just 10-3 on the UMass Minutemen. At 3-7, A&M really can’t afford to lose. That they’ve played tight with lowly 1-9 UMass isn’t great. Pressure has mounted on head coach Jimbo Fisher lately and criticism Read more... The post College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
SEC commissioner gives update on conference realignment with Oklahoma, Texas additions looming
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey floated the idea of scrapping divisions altogether when Oklahoma and Texas join the conference. An idea was broached previously that suggested the SEC would move to four-team "pods" with three constant conference opponents and a rotating schedule for other conference games. Dismantling the eastern and western...
College Football News
Bowl Eligible Teams, Who's Out, Who's On The Bubble Going Into Week 13
College football bowl bubble 2022: Which teams are bowl eligible, and what does everyone else need to do to get to six wins?. Bowl Eligible Teams, Who’s On The Bubble Going Into Week 13. College football threw us a few curveballs in a fun Week 12. Bowling Green came...
Fans Furious With College Football Officials For What They Did Today
Fans in greater West Lafayette cannot believe what officials just did to them in Saturday's game. Up 14-3 on Northwestern, Boilermakers linebacker Jalen Graham picked off a pass in the Wildcats territory for a walk-in pick-six. However, it was called back because referees felt his high-step into the endzone went too far.
247Sports
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
Lee Corso marks College Gameday return with a major upset pick
Lee Corso is back on College Gameday, and marked his return with one heck of an upset pick. Coach is back, and we’re happy to see him healthy. Lee Corso missed several weeks of the show he helped make a Saturday staple due to what ESPN described as unspecified health issues. Without digging too much into that, Corso has since stated that he’s feeling much better, and was ready to rock on the Gameday set with an upset pick that would rock the College Football Playoff.
247Sports
