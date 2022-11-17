ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones

Amazon's Alexa digital helper has proven itself to be a useful tool. But thanks to the less-than-enthusiastic reception for the Amazon Fire Phone back in 2014, Alexa has been an assistant without a smartphone to call its own. Still, Amazon has worked out some deals that allow users of certain Android phones to activate Alexa using a certain phrase. The digital assistant can be activated hands-free from any screen on these handsets, even the lock screen. And the Alexa app doesn't even have to be open.
Phone Arena

Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7

The latest bug to infect the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines is one that prevents these models from auto-rotating from portrait to landscape orientation. This seems to be the case on YouTube. Yours truly has experienced this lately on my Pixel 6 Pro. Instead of automatically rotating into landscape, users are forced to tap on the little box on the lower right of the display in portrait to manually move the video into landscape orientation.
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 15 now rumored to adopt curved titanium side frame

A wild new rumor circulating around Twitter claims that Apple might be exploring a small but significant design change with the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Known leaker ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) has it that the. iPhone 15 could adopt a side frame that's curved towards the back instead of being flat as...
Phone Arena

This is how to create a secure password that will take a hacker up to 300 years to crack

If you're worried about security, you might come up with a password like ZXxA64RTEGHYRTZZX22!!! that might not be so easy for hackers to crack. But most people still prefer to come up with something simple. Recently password manager company NordPass (via SamMobile,Naver) revealed that "samsung" (lowercase 's' and all) was one of the most used passwords in at least 30 countries.
Engadget

Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
Phone Arena

Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price

There was a time when Samsung used to release two flagship series every year but somewhere along the way the South Korean company decided it was okay to nix the Galaxy Note series and thought it could make up for it by making the S series and Z family phones compatible with the S Pen. For those who still have a Galaxy Note-sized void in their hearts, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are on sale.
Phone Arena

Vote now: Do you need a headphone jack on your smartphone in 2022?

Here's another controversial topic for you - the headphone jack! Some say it's a thing of the past, while others proudly slap it on their phones and call them Xperia. Well, there are other brands that hold on to the 3.5mm audio jack, all jokes aside - the Zenfone 9 is one such device. Despite its compact size this phone boasts an audio jack and it is the reason to resurrect this poll, actually.
Phone Arena

Apple's official Black Friday shopping event deals land

Black Friday is almost upon us. By this time next week, many will have likely snatched a smartphone or another device at a bargain price. In a nutshell, the end of November is the perfect time for shopping, and many stores are doing your best to get your dollar. Apple...
Phone Arena

Apple's second-gen AirPods are cheaper than ever this Black Friday... week

If seeing the extremely young AirPods Pro 2 drop to their lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday left you unimpressed (or sad that you're not getting very close to affording Apple's latest noise-cancelling earbuds), you might be pleased to know the same is now true for the non-Pro AirPods (2nd Generation) as well.
Phone Arena

OnePlus has the noise-cancelling Buds Pro on sale for as little as $59.99 now

Released almost a year and a half ago with "smart adaptive" noise cancellation technology and a recommended price point of $149.99, the aptly named OnePlus Buds Pro looked like an unbeatable bargain a few months back when they dropped to 90 bucks... and again just last week at an even lower $80.
Phone Arena

The Oukitel WP21 has a watch on its back and a 9,800 mAh battery with 66W charging

Oukitel is a China-based company, which manufactures not only smartphones and tablets but also power stations (which are basically more capable, giant battery banks). They’ve also got a slew of rugged phones, which typically have immense battery capacities, high resistance ratings, and very sturdy builds. The latest phone in...
Phone Arena

Apple's hot new M2 iPad Pro 11 is getting cheaper and cheaper before Christmas

As decidedly familiar as they might look at first glance, Apple's fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 and sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 are different from their 2021 predecessors (read better) at their core, packing a faster-than-ever M2 chip. Still, the fact that pretty much nothing else has changed for the 2022 edition...
Phone Arena

Walmart has the affordable Apple Watch SE on sale at lower-than-ever prices

How much (or how little) does a smartwatch need to cost to be considered "affordable"? Different companies will give you different answers to that question at different times, with Apple, for instance, originally charging $279 and up for the first-gen Watch SE back in the fall of 2020 but something like the OnePlus Watch debuting at a measly $159 last year.

