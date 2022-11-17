Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Amazon's Alexa digital helper has proven itself to be a useful tool. But thanks to the less-than-enthusiastic reception for the Amazon Fire Phone back in 2014, Alexa has been an assistant without a smartphone to call its own. Still, Amazon has worked out some deals that allow users of certain Android phones to activate Alexa using a certain phrase. The digital assistant can be activated hands-free from any screen on these handsets, even the lock screen. And the Alexa app doesn't even have to be open.
Phone Arena
Flagship-killer iPhone SE 4 stealing Android's most special title 9 years after original OnePlus One
As we come to find out from old and recent leaks of information, Apple seems to be on its way to revealing a brand-new iPhone! That’s according to leaks shared by Ross Young (dating back January) and Jon Prosser (more recently). Note that the former said there’s some chance the new iPhone could also be unveiled in 2024.
Phone Arena
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
The latest bug to infect the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines is one that prevents these models from auto-rotating from portrait to landscape orientation. This seems to be the case on YouTube. Yours truly has experienced this lately on my Pixel 6 Pro. Instead of automatically rotating into landscape, users are forced to tap on the little box on the lower right of the display in portrait to manually move the video into landscape orientation.
Phone Arena
Apple iPhone 15 now rumored to adopt curved titanium side frame
A wild new rumor circulating around Twitter claims that Apple might be exploring a small but significant design change with the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Known leaker ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) has it that the. iPhone 15 could adopt a side frame that's curved towards the back instead of being flat as...
Phone Arena
This is how to create a secure password that will take a hacker up to 300 years to crack
If you're worried about security, you might come up with a password like ZXxA64RTEGHYRTZZX22!!! that might not be so easy for hackers to crack. But most people still prefer to come up with something simple. Recently password manager company NordPass (via SamMobile,Naver) revealed that "samsung" (lowercase 's' and all) was one of the most used passwords in at least 30 countries.
Engadget
Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
Phone Arena
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
There was a time when Samsung used to release two flagship series every year but somewhere along the way the South Korean company decided it was okay to nix the Galaxy Note series and thought it could make up for it by making the S series and Z family phones compatible with the S Pen. For those who still have a Galaxy Note-sized void in their hearts, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are on sale.
Phone Arena
Vote now: Do you need a headphone jack on your smartphone in 2022?
Here's another controversial topic for you - the headphone jack! Some say it's a thing of the past, while others proudly slap it on their phones and call them Xperia. Well, there are other brands that hold on to the 3.5mm audio jack, all jokes aside - the Zenfone 9 is one such device. Despite its compact size this phone boasts an audio jack and it is the reason to resurrect this poll, actually.
Score $50 off the Google Pixel Buds Pro at Amazon for Black Friday
Save on some of the best wireless earbuds this Black Friday 2022. Get the Google Pixel Buds Pro for $50 off at Amazon right now.
Phone Arena
Get your Sony Xperia 5 IV flagship with headphone jack and microSD card slot at an unbeatable price
Like almost every single ultra-high-end smartphone released by Sony in the last few years, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Xperia 5 IV came out a little late and a little overpriced a couple of months back. Also taking a page from the playbooks of many of its forerunners, the extra-tall...
Shop Aerie this Black Friday and save up to 50% on leggings, sweatshirts and more
Aerie has stylish deals on leggings, sweatshirts, bras and more just in time for the holidays. Shop Aerie Black Friday deals and save up to 50%.
Phone Arena
Apple's official Black Friday shopping event deals land
Black Friday is almost upon us. By this time next week, many will have likely snatched a smartphone or another device at a bargain price. In a nutshell, the end of November is the perfect time for shopping, and many stores are doing your best to get your dollar. Apple...
Phone Arena
Apple's second-gen AirPods are cheaper than ever this Black Friday... week
If seeing the extremely young AirPods Pro 2 drop to their lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday left you unimpressed (or sad that you're not getting very close to affording Apple's latest noise-cancelling earbuds), you might be pleased to know the same is now true for the non-Pro AirPods (2nd Generation) as well.
Phone Arena
OnePlus has the noise-cancelling Buds Pro on sale for as little as $59.99 now
Released almost a year and a half ago with "smart adaptive" noise cancellation technology and a recommended price point of $149.99, the aptly named OnePlus Buds Pro looked like an unbeatable bargain a few months back when they dropped to 90 bucks... and again just last week at an even lower $80.
Phone Arena
The Oukitel WP21 has a watch on its back and a 9,800 mAh battery with 66W charging
Oukitel is a China-based company, which manufactures not only smartphones and tablets but also power stations (which are basically more capable, giant battery banks). They’ve also got a slew of rugged phones, which typically have immense battery capacities, high resistance ratings, and very sturdy builds. The latest phone in...
Phone Arena
Samsung's next big tablet has an 'actual name', LCD screen, and 'great pen experience' rumored
What comes after a high-end Galaxy Tab family consisting of three iPad Pro-rivaling members for the first time ever? Most likely a Tab S9 trio composed of "vanilla", Plus, and Ultra variants, of course, but not before Samsung reportedly rolls out a new mid-range alternative for Apple's latest "standard" iPad with a 10.9-inch screen.
Phone Arena
Microsoft's latest multitasking beasts Surface Pro 9 and 9 5G are already on sale
The beauty of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale period is that you can expect to find good deals on not just older-gen products, but also the latest gadgets. Case in point: the Surface Pro 9 and Pro 9 5G that were released just last month have already been discounted.
Phone Arena
Hurry up and nab Apple's hot new AirPods Pro 2 at their $50 Black Friday discount today
As more and more retailers expand their early Black Friday 2022 promotions to more and more popular tech products released in the last year or so, you might not be shocked to hear that the second-generation AirPods Pro are already on sale at a $50 discount. But what's certainly a...
Phone Arena
Apple's hot new M2 iPad Pro 11 is getting cheaper and cheaper before Christmas
As decidedly familiar as they might look at first glance, Apple's fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 and sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 are different from their 2021 predecessors (read better) at their core, packing a faster-than-ever M2 chip. Still, the fact that pretty much nothing else has changed for the 2022 edition...
Phone Arena
Walmart has the affordable Apple Watch SE on sale at lower-than-ever prices
How much (or how little) does a smartwatch need to cost to be considered "affordable"? Different companies will give you different answers to that question at different times, with Apple, for instance, originally charging $279 and up for the first-gen Watch SE back in the fall of 2020 but something like the OnePlus Watch debuting at a measly $159 last year.
