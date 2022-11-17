Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
County Commission approves purchase of distributor truck
The Chase County Commission approved the purchase of a newer distributor truck at its meeting Monday. Road and Bridge supervisor Thom Kirk told commissioners the department would need to be looking for a new distributor truck if the county wants to continue the chip seal program.
KVOE
Lyon County deputies participating in ‘Thanksgiving Safe Arrival’ traffic enforcement campaign
Lyon County deputies are into their latest traffic safety enforcement effort. “Thanksgiving Safe Arrival” begins Saturday. Deputies will join a host of other law enforcement agencies statewide, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, as part of this effort. All traffic laws will be enforced, but there will be extra emphasis...
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County Old School plans full day of events for County Christmas
The Chase County Old School is gearing up for Country Christmas in Chase County with a full schedule of new events. “For the past couple of years, we had just the Tables and Trees event, where community members decorated and people paid to come see the decorations and we have expanded a whole bunch this year and made it free,” Lee Anne Coester, Chase County Old School Development District board chairman, said.
KVOE
Traffic returns to normal on East 10th following midnight water line break Sunday
Traffic ha returned to normal after a water line break on the north side of William Allen White Elementary School early Sunday. The break was reported on East 10th between Exchange and Cottonwood right around midnight Sunday. Temperatures in the teens caused the water to freeze in the area. According...
KVOE
Pair of missing Emporia juveniles found
Two juveniles briefly listed as missing Friday were found shortly after being highlighted by Emporia Police. Officers put out separate social media calls to the public asking for help in finding 10-year-old Alexis Holt and 11-year-old Daisy Blevins after they went missing around 4:30 pm in eastern Emporia. Both were reported as safe by Friday night.
Emporia gazette.com
Water main breaks on East Tenth Avenue
Water was fully restored in an Emporia neighborhood Sunday after a main broke on East Tenth Avenue Saturday night. City communications manager Christine Johnson said a six-inch main burst around 10 p.m. between Cottonwood and Exchange Streets, a bit north of William Allen White Elementary School.
KVOE
With plans moving forward for a hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia, downtown may see hotel-only concept
Can Emporia have two convention centers in town? According to Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods, the answer is yes — if they are placed in the right areas. Next question: will Emporia have two convention centers? That answer hinges on a potential hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia and longstanding plans for the so-called Breckenridge Hotel and Convention Center downtown, which may well be halted if the property sells and new ownership moves in a different direction. Woods tells KVOE News Emporia will draw conventions to town based on assets, and a lot of those tourist attractions or “anchors” are downtown.
KVOE
EMPORIA HOUSE FIRE: Investigation may not wrap up until Saturday at earliest
An investigation continues into Thursday’s damaging house fire at 410 Rural in Emporia — and the investigation won’t be done until the weekend at the earliest. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says crews from Emporia and Americus noticed moderate smoke and flames when they arrived shortly before 4:30 pm, referencing KVOE video posted online.
Emporia gazette.com
Taylor promoted to deputy fire chief
An Emporia firefighter will take on the role of deputy fire chief, Fire Chief Brandon Beck announced Friday. Jesse Taylor will be responsible for planning, organizing and directing the work of the EMS division. According to a written release, Taylor started with the fire department as a volunteer firefighter in 2001. He was hired fulltime in 2004. Since that time he has filled the roles of firefighter, acting officer, fire investigator, fire instructor, hazardous materials technician, confined space/rope rescue technician, fire inspector, driver/operator, swift water rescue technician and, since 2015, captain.
adastraradio.com
Evergy Fined $120,000 for Alleged Violations at Retired Topeka Plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Utility company Evergy will pay a fine for allegedly breaking federal rules after alarmingly high arsenic levels were found at one of its sites. The Environmental Protection Agency says the company broke groundwater monitoring rules at a retired power plant near Topeka. The site previously...
KVOE
Lyon County Game Warden now investigating second deer poaching incident this month
Already investigating one deer poaching incident, the Lyon County Game Warden’s Office is now investigating a second case since the start of the month. Warden Aaron Scheve says a deer was shot and killed Wednesday night near the intersection of Roads 170 and T, about two miles east of Emporia. Scheve says early indications are the hunter used a high-powered rifle and shot in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
Emporia gazette.com
Homeless in Emporia: Lack of resources, mental illness contribute to homeless population
The Emporia City Commission approved an ordinance that tackles “unlawful camping” on public property Wednesday morning, drawing heavy criticism from one member of the board. Ordinance No. 22-49 gives Emporia police the ability to take action on the unauthorized use of public property by prohibiting camping without a...
ksal.com
Head-On Interstate Crash Kills Driver
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 70 late Saturday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale from Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck headed west. She crossed the median and ran into an oncoming Freightliner semi head-on.
KVOE
Man accused in Lyon County District Court of firing gun, threatening woman
One man is accused of firing a gun in the Emporia city limits and threatening a woman as part of a Lyon County court case. Gabriel Antonio Salas is charged with single counts of unlawful discharge of a weapon, criminal damage, criminal threat and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon after an alleged incident Monday. Besides allegedly firing a gun after allegedly threatening the reported victim, Salas is accused of damaging a car. Salas is also a convicted felon after a drug possession and weapons use case last year.
Emporia gazette.com
COVID case count declining in Lyon County
Lyon County no longer is at the top level of risk for spreading the coronavirus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the county had 32 new cases in the week ending Friday, Nov. 11. That was down from 39 in the prior week.
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces renewed searches — and ongoing rewards — for two suspects
After success in finding three highlighted suspects, Lyon County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding two other individuals. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding 39-year-old Walter Armando Duarte, wanted on suspicion of seven different counts of violating protection orders, and 19-year-old Tyler John Aubuchon, wanted on felony warrants.
WIBW
Water line breaks while crews tear down former Wanamaker store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line was ruptured while crews were tearing down the former Talbot’s building at SW 17th and Wanamaker. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said a private water line was struck by a contractor during the construction work. The City was called out to shut the valve off to the building, but did not have to shut off service to any other businesses.
Facebook scammer targets Osage Co. information page
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Osage City Police Department has received reports of a scammer claiming to sell items on Facebook. A post in the Osage County news and information Facebook group listed items that needed to be sold due to a move. Some of which included a fridge, couch and washing machines. When people […]
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County certifies election results, sees high voter turnout
The Chase County Board of Canvassers certified the results of the 2022 gubernatorial general election Wednesday morning at the Chase County Courthouse. Chase County had a high voter turnout, with 63.45% of the 1,877 register voters in the county casting a ballot.
Comments / 0