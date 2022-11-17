ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Emporia gazette.com

County Commission approves purchase of distributor truck

The Chase County Commission approved the purchase of a newer distributor truck at its meeting Monday. Road and Bridge supervisor Thom Kirk told commissioners the department would need to be looking for a new distributor truck if the county wants to continue the chip seal program.
Emporia gazette.com

Chase County Old School plans full day of events for County Christmas

The Chase County Old School is gearing up for Country Christmas in Chase County with a full schedule of new events. “For the past couple of years, we had just the Tables and Trees event, where community members decorated and people paid to come see the decorations and we have expanded a whole bunch this year and made it free,” Lee Anne Coester, Chase County Old School Development District board chairman, said.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Pair of missing Emporia juveniles found

Two juveniles briefly listed as missing Friday were found shortly after being highlighted by Emporia Police. Officers put out separate social media calls to the public asking for help in finding 10-year-old Alexis Holt and 11-year-old Daisy Blevins after they went missing around 4:30 pm in eastern Emporia. Both were reported as safe by Friday night.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Water main breaks on East Tenth Avenue

Water was fully restored in an Emporia neighborhood Sunday after a main broke on East Tenth Avenue Saturday night. City communications manager Christine Johnson said a six-inch main burst around 10 p.m. between Cottonwood and Exchange Streets, a bit north of William Allen White Elementary School.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

With plans moving forward for a hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia, downtown may see hotel-only concept

Can Emporia have two convention centers in town? According to Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods, the answer is yes — if they are placed in the right areas. Next question: will Emporia have two convention centers? That answer hinges on a potential hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia and longstanding plans for the so-called Breckenridge Hotel and Convention Center downtown, which may well be halted if the property sells and new ownership moves in a different direction. Woods tells KVOE News Emporia will draw conventions to town based on assets, and a lot of those tourist attractions or “anchors” are downtown.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

EMPORIA HOUSE FIRE: Investigation may not wrap up until Saturday at earliest

An investigation continues into Thursday’s damaging house fire at 410 Rural in Emporia — and the investigation won’t be done until the weekend at the earliest. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says crews from Emporia and Americus noticed moderate smoke and flames when they arrived shortly before 4:30 pm, referencing KVOE video posted online.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Taylor promoted to deputy fire chief

An Emporia firefighter will take on the role of deputy fire chief, Fire Chief Brandon Beck announced Friday. Jesse Taylor will be responsible for planning, organizing and directing the work of the EMS division. According to a written release, Taylor started with the fire department as a volunteer firefighter in 2001. He was hired fulltime in 2004. Since that time he has filled the roles of firefighter, acting officer, fire investigator, fire instructor, hazardous materials technician, confined space/rope rescue technician, fire inspector, driver/operator, swift water rescue technician and, since 2015, captain.
EMPORIA, KS
adastraradio.com

Evergy Fined $120,000 for Alleged Violations at Retired Topeka Plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Utility company Evergy will pay a fine for allegedly breaking federal rules after alarmingly high arsenic levels were found at one of its sites. The Environmental Protection Agency says the company broke groundwater monitoring rules at a retired power plant near Topeka. The site previously...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Game Warden now investigating second deer poaching incident this month

Already investigating one deer poaching incident, the Lyon County Game Warden’s Office is now investigating a second case since the start of the month. Warden Aaron Scheve says a deer was shot and killed Wednesday night near the intersection of Roads 170 and T, about two miles east of Emporia. Scheve says early indications are the hunter used a high-powered rifle and shot in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
LYON COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Head-On Interstate Crash Kills Driver

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 70 late Saturday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale from Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck headed west. She crossed the median and ran into an oncoming Freightliner semi head-on.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Man accused in Lyon County District Court of firing gun, threatening woman

One man is accused of firing a gun in the Emporia city limits and threatening a woman as part of a Lyon County court case. Gabriel Antonio Salas is charged with single counts of unlawful discharge of a weapon, criminal damage, criminal threat and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon after an alleged incident Monday. Besides allegedly firing a gun after allegedly threatening the reported victim, Salas is accused of damaging a car. Salas is also a convicted felon after a drug possession and weapons use case last year.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

COVID case count declining in Lyon County

Lyon County no longer is at the top level of risk for spreading the coronavirus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the county had 32 new cases in the week ending Friday, Nov. 11. That was down from 39 in the prior week.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces renewed searches — and ongoing rewards — for two suspects

After success in finding three highlighted suspects, Lyon County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding two other individuals. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding 39-year-old Walter Armando Duarte, wanted on suspicion of seven different counts of violating protection orders, and 19-year-old Tyler John Aubuchon, wanted on felony warrants.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Water line breaks while crews tear down former Wanamaker store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line was ruptured while crews were tearing down the former Talbot’s building at SW 17th and Wanamaker. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said a private water line was struck by a contractor during the construction work. The City was called out to shut the valve off to the building, but did not have to shut off service to any other businesses.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Facebook scammer targets Osage Co. information page

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Osage City Police Department has received reports of a scammer claiming to sell items on Facebook. A post in the Osage County news and information Facebook group listed items that needed to be sold due to a move. Some of which included a fridge, couch and washing machines. When people […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Chase County certifies election results, sees high voter turnout

The Chase County Board of Canvassers certified the results of the 2022 gubernatorial general election Wednesday morning at the Chase County Courthouse. Chase County had a high voter turnout, with 63.45% of the 1,877 register voters in the county casting a ballot.

