A Dover man has been arrested after shoplifting in Felton. Felton Police were called to the Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway just before 2am on November 2nd for a shoplifter. The suspect was gone when police arrived, but through their investigation they learned the suspect was 28 year old Kareem Young of Dover. He was arrested on November 17 – he was already in custody at SCI on an unrelated crime.

DOVER, DE ・ 16 HOURS AGO