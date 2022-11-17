Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
Clayton Kershaw News: Future Hall of Famer ‘Is The Dodgers’ According to Long Time Catcher
Free agency didn’t start off so strong for the Dodgers as Tyler Anderson ultimately signed a three-year deal with the Angels. However, the Dodgers were still able to retain their future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw, according to reports — the deal has not been officially announced yet.
Mets meet with Japanese ace Kodai Senga
The Mets recently sat down with free agent starter Kodai Senga in New York, reports Will Sammon of the Athletic. Andy Martino of SNY first reported earlier this week that New York and Senga’s camp would sit down. Senga, 30 in January, recently wrapped up his 11th season in...
Dodgers Snatch Inconsistent Right-Handed Reliever From Red Sox Off Waivers
The MLB Hot Stove is starting to heat up and moves are being made
WGMD Radio
MLB commissioner announces where 2024 All-Star Game will be played
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday where the 2024 All-Star Game will be played. Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will welcome the best of the best in Arlington. “Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers, the cities of Arlington and...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Claimed Off Waivers From Boston Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Jake Reed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox, giving them 38 players on their 40-man roster. Reed first joined the Dodgers organization in June 2021 when he was signed to a Minor League contract after being released by the Los Angeles Angels. Reed went...
The Chicago Cubs might be in line for this amazing MLB event
The Chicago Cubs are one of the oldest franchises in Major League Baseball. They are also a team that plays in one of the oldest ballparks in league history. Wrigley Field is iconic and known worldwide by baseball fans all over the planet. Some news came out on Thursday in...
SF Giants to host Team USA ahead of World Baseball Classic
Team USA will be using the SF Giants spring training facilities as part of their preparation for the World Baseball Classic.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City. Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Predicts New Owner Brings in Well Known President/CEO
Over at The Athletic, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden put together a list of 25 offseason predictions, some of which are serious, some silly, and some in between, although he doesn't clarify which predictions fall into which categories. A few of his predictions involved the Angels, and one didn't but should have — he predicted Tyler Anderson would accept the qualifying offer from the Dodgers, when in fact he signed with the Angels.
Rangers’ Grant Wolfram an Arizona Fall League Sleeper
Grant Wolfram, who was drafted in 2018, had a solid Arizona Fall League performance for the Surprise Saguaros. The Texas Rangers may have a bullpen arm in the minor leagues that is on the rise, if his performance in the Arizona Fall League is an indication. Grant Wolfram, who isn’t...
batterypower.com
This Day in MLB History: November 19
1900 - American League President Ban Johnson says that the AL has chosen not to renew the National Agreement with the National League, but sees no need for friction between the two sides. 1939 - The National Professional Indoor Baseball League begins play. The league has 10 clubs, one in...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Hackett hands off Broncos' play-calling duties
DENVER (AP) — First-year Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is handing over offensive play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hackett hasn't publicly disclosed the handoff, confirmed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray, Cards on cusp of lost year after season-long issues
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Kyler Murray's journey to NFL stardom appears to have hit a plateau. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft is having perhaps the worst season of his four-year career and it's one of many reasons the Cardinals (4-6) have struggled going into Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams' Stafford leaves vs. Saints, checked for concussion
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was pulled from the third quarter of Los Angeles' game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to be evaluated for a concussion just two days after being cleared to return from the same injury. Stafford went into the NFL’s concussion...
