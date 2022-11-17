Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oxford Eagle
Judkins sets single-season rushing record in loss to Arkansas
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins reached another significant milestone on Saturday as he broke the program record for rushing yards in a single season a week after topping the school’s single-season rushing touchdown leaderboard in a loss to Alabama. The freshman from Pike Road, Alabama entered Saturday’s contest...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss tumbles down rankings in latest AP poll
Ole Miss fell six spots from No. 14 to No. 20 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 this week after suffering a 42-27 defeat at the hands of Arkansas on Saturday. The Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC) were unable to muster any offense until the game was already out of reach as they lost their third game in their last four outings.
Oxford Eagle
Second-half run lifts men’s basketball over UT Martin, 72-68
UT Martin could barely miss in the first half, but a tight Rebel perimeter defense and a momentum-shifting run in the back half helped Ole Miss men’s basketball escape over the Skyhawks, 72-68, at SJB Pavilion on Friday night. Ole Miss (4-0) came up against a sharpshooting UT Martin...
Oxford Eagle
No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas: how to watch Saturday’s contest
Ole Miss travels to Fayetteville this weekend for a matchup against unranked Arkansas a week after suffering an emotional defeat at the hands of Alabama. The Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) built a double-digit lead over the Crimson Tide in the first half, but were outscored 23-7 over the final 35 minutes of action as they suffered their second defeat in their past three contests.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette girls fend off late comeback to defeat Horn Lake 40-36
Mariah Reed-Jones pulled down the rebound and immediately turned up court. The senior guard knew her team needed a bucket as they tried to fend off a late comeback attempt, so she quickly pushed the ball up the court before the defense could set up a trap. After weaving through...
Oxford Eagle
NW grad earns Lyceum Scholarship
Northwest Mississippi Community College has announced that recent graduate Matthew Locke of Oxford has been awarded the prestigious Lyceum Scholarship at the University of Mississippi. “I was told that over 350 students applied, and only 15 scholarships are awarded,” Locke said. “Obviously, I may have been number 15 on the...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford alum has new trees planted on CES campus
This past Sunday, 60 trees were planted on Central Elementary School’s campus after Christian Boudreaux, an OHS graduate and sophomore at Ole Miss, requested the opportunity in order to provide shade and charm to the area. As a new college student, Christian sought after sustainable service organizations he could...
Oxford Eagle
Northwest announces headliner for new soiree event
SENATOBIA, MS — Northwest Mississippi Community College announces that their new soiree event will feature a performance by Mississippi native, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. The event is presented by Mini Systems, Inc. and is set for Saturday, March 25, 2023. The Northwest Soiree...
Oxford Eagle
Marker lauds work of Stark Young, famous author of So Red The Rose
The newest Mississippi Writers Trail marker was unveiled in Como last Saturday, and is located at 104 Main Street. The latest marker memorializes the artistic contributions of novelist and playwright Stark Young, who was born in Como on Oct. 11, 1881. His father, Alfred Alexander Young, was a physician. His mother, Mary Clark Starks, was a direct descendant of the McGehees, an old planter family; she died when he was nine years old.
Oxford Eagle
Free coffee at Dunkin’ opening
The long awaited Dunkin’ doughnut and coffee store near the corner of University and Bramlett held a soft opening Friday, and was scheduled to have a grand opening this morning beginning at 5 a.m. with a promotion that had fans of the national chain lined up early, despite the freezing temperatures.
Oxford Eagle
Property Transfers Nov 7-10, 2022
Property transfers between Nov. 7-10, 2022, as recorded with the Chancery Clerk’s Office. William and Lauren Lafferty to Laura and Christopher Liberto, A fraction of Lot 271, Wellsgate Subdivision; and a fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 8 South, Range 4 West. DV Homes, LLC to...
