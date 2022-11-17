Ole Miss fell six spots from No. 14 to No. 20 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 this week after suffering a 42-27 defeat at the hands of Arkansas on Saturday. The Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC) were unable to muster any offense until the game was already out of reach as they lost their third game in their last four outings.

OXFORD, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO