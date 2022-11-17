Read full article on original website
Take Your Kids on the Iowa Version of ‘The Polar Express’
All aboard the Santa Express! Iowa's version of the Polar Express is getting ready to kick off its 2022 holiday season!. Every year, the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad hosts a series of holiday train rides called the Santa Express. The rides are very popular and have become a tradition for families across the state of Iowa. The official website reads:
Trapping season underway in Iowa
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa trapping season is underway, and a DNR expert says the prospects are good. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says there shouldn’t be any trouble finding furs. Evelsizer says the only two species that they’re concerned about are foxes and muskrats — which have seen...
Iowa’s Giving Crew Distributing Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals
At the time of writing this, it's hard to believe Thanksgiving is only 6 days away. How has November gone by this quickly? With 6 days until turkey day, there is a group in Iowa called the Iowa Giving Crew, and they have been preparing to hand out over one thousand Thanksgiving meals through their "Give the Birds" program.
Warming trend starts today leading into a seasonable week
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: After more than a week of unseasonably cold temperatures, we start a warming trend today as the large upper trough that has engulfed much of the Central and Eastern U.S. finally begins to lift out. We will see transition to more Pacific oriented flow over the next few days, which essentially means the large-scale pattern will support more milder air as opposed to blasts of Arctic air.
Iowa State Fair Food Icon Leaves Behind a Sweet Legacy
You'd better snatch up a container of ready-to-bake Barksdale's cookies while you can, through November 27, because sales are likely to explode with the news that the founder of one of the Iowa State Fair's signature treats has passed away. KCCI reports that Joe Barksdale passed away at age 95....
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program
Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
The Most Efficient Way for Iowans to Warm Up Their Car This Winter
Today is one of the first days of this upcoming winter season where most of eastern Iowa will spend a big chunk of the day below 32 degrees. What makes that temperature so special? Glad you asked. It's the temperature at which water freezes. Anything below that is considered below-freezing. Glad we got that 1st-grade math out of the way. Eastern Iowa will spend most of the day below freezing so hopefully, you've purchased salt for your driveways/walkways as they could end up being pretty slippery by tonight.
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids
(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
Cold and blustery Saturday before a warming trend
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: An upper level disturbance is driving another cold front through the state this morning. This will reinforce the pre-existing cold air mass that has been in place much of the week. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 20s with gusty northwest winds of 20-25 mph. A few flurries or snow showers are possible through the mid morning hours, but this is ultimately not a big deal and will not have many impacts. Overnight, surface winds will shift to the southwest as an area of high pressure passes to our south. Winds will be light and we'll experience a very hard freeze with many locations dropping into the low teens. The west-southwesterly winds will continue into tomorrow, and that will allow a dry and milder air mass to transport into the region from the Great Plains. Highs will reach the low-mid 40s with mostly sunny conditions.
Major Iowa Music Festival Will Not Return In 2023
Music festivals and concert lineups have been coming out over the past few weeks, just in time for the holidays. One major Iowa music festival won't be announcing a lineup anytime soon. This time of year is usually when you'll see artists announce massive tours or festival lineups. It's the...
Traffic deaths in Iowa top 300 once again
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam going around the area. Man behind Barksdale cookies at Iowa State Fair dies. Joe Barksdale, the founder of the famous Barksdale Cookies at the Iowa state fair, passed away this week. Wreath auction raises funds for local LGBTQ+ youth...
Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills
Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
What Car Color Is The Most Likely To Be Pulled Over In Iowa?
There are many urban legends about getting pulled over. One big myth is that red cars always get pulled over the most. Does the color or model of the car matter so much that it can actually make it so one car gets pulled over more than all the others?
Marley Needs a New Home
Kenzie Miller stops by from the Animal Rescue League with a little furry friend, Marley. Marley is available at ARL Main. Kenzie talks about the upcoming events that are hosted by the ARL of Iowa such as the Tree of Life, upcoming vaccine clinics and much more. Get all the details at arl-iowa.org.
Iowa DNR add trout to Cedar River
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really know what her history had been..." Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests. Updated: 4 hours ago. "THey didn't...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Iowa
Iowa is a Midwest state featuring rolling fields of corn situated along the Mississippi River. There are several small lakes just outside of Des Moines, as well as the good-sized Lake Saylorville, all of which are great for boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and fishing. The popular Iowa Great Lakes, a chain of six connected lakes in northwestern Iowa, bring visitors and locals in for recreational activities from both Iowa and neighboring Minnesota. But which one of these lakes is the deepest? Is the biggest lake in Iowa also the deepest? Are these cool deep lakes good for fishing? Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in Iowa!
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
Low water level seen at Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — "You don't want to put an expensive boat in the water if it's going to be low," said Jerry Mitchell, who boats at Saylorville Lake. Mitchell has noticed the low water level at Saylorville. He says it has been low most of the summer. "If...
Hunting Season Opens Amidst Increased Cougar Sightings
This year has been a big one for cougar and mountain lion sightings across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. And those numbers seem to be on an upward trend; something that may keep local hunters on their toes this year. According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
