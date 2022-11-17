Read full article on original website
Des Moines man convicted of killing girlfriend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tony Arterberry was found guilty of first-degree murder, burglary and robbery in the death of Rhonda Howard on May 10. Arterberry will be sentenced on Dec. 21. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life without parole. A separate trial on charges related to Artberry's...
SE 5th St & Payton Ave reopened following reported gunfire, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — The intersection of SE 5TH Street & Payton Avenue is open today following reports of gunfire on Saturday night, according to police. Sgt. Parizek says the road was closed to process the scene. No injuries or arrests have been reported since, according to Parizek. Original...
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
Des Moines police investigating report of shots fired
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a report of shots fired on the city's south side. It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night on Southeast 5th Street and Payton Avenue. Police responded to the report of gun fire. No injuries have been reported.
Iowa Veggie Can Killer Convicted of Murdering Girlfriend
The gruesome details were recounted this week in the trial for the brutal murder of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard of Des Moines, who prosecutors say was bludgeoned to death by her 58-year-old boyfriend, Tony Arterberry, seen above. The Des Moines Register lays out the scene as described in the trial. The...
Des Moines settles police recording lawsuit for $125,000
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines will pay $125,000 to a man who filmed an illegally parked police car. The settlement ends a years-long fight between the city and Daniel Robbins. Robbins says he was shooting video in front of the police station in 2019 when...
Pieper Lewis to appear in court Friday for a probation revocation hearing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Pieper Lewis will head to Polk County court on Friday, Nov. 18. The 18-year-old is facing a misdemeanor charge after cutting off her ankle GPS monitor and escaping custody on Nov. 5. Earlier this year Lewis was granted a deferred judgment and five years probation...
Pieper Lewis hearing set for January
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County judge today set a Jan. 18 hearing in the escape case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis did not appear at Friday morning's hearing. She is accused of leaving the Fresh Start Women's Center on Nov. 4, where she was serving probation. Earlier...
Des Moines man gets 16 years in federal prison for 2021 fatal drug deal
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting that happened during a drug deal. Twenty-two-year-old Brett Dobberke was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two charges: discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with […]
First interview held with Knoxville hit-and-run victim
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — "From what I am told I could have died," said Claudio Verzilli, who was hit by a car while riding his bike. Verzilli does not remember much from Saturday, Oct. 22. It was the day he was hit by a car while on a bike ride.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 18
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Nathan Hubenka of Greenfield was traveling on U.S. Interstate 80 near the 107 mile marker when he encountered icy conditions on the roadway and lost control of his vehicle, which entered the median and struck the cable barriers. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $10,000.
Former college professor wants murder interview tossed
DES MOINES, Iowa — A murder case against a former Simpson College professor is now in the hands of the Iowa Supreme Court. The lawyers for Gowun Park want her interviews with the West Des Moines Police thrown out. The defense claims detectives improperly told Park they would protect...
55-year-old charged in downtown bank robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in connection to abank robbery on Walnut Street. Police say 55-year-old Joe Mitchell Pendegrass, of Des Moines, is charged with robbing the U.S. Bank downtown. Police say he walked into the bank Tuesday and got away with some cash. Pendegrass...
Convicted killer chokes girlfriend months after his release from prison
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A central Iowa man has been arrested again, this time for strangling his girlfriend. Ricky St. John was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday night for domestic abuse assault. St. John also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after he choked and killed Timothy Neal...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/19/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 31 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO TRANSPORTS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CALLS, ONE RESCUE, ONE JUVENILE CALL, ONE RESIDENTIAL ALARM, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE STRANDED BOAT, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Hit and Run Arrest Has Been Made
An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident involving the bicyclist struck in the 1500 block of highway T-15 on October 22. Marion County Deputies have arrested Susan C. Visser of rural Knoxville, Iowa. Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a class D felony.
Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
Ankeny father pleads guilty in daughter’s shooting death
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man whose young daughter accidentally killed herself with his gun will likely stay out of jail. Akeem Holmes pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 4-year-old daughter Savannah. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors recommend Holmes serve five years of probation.
South side church closes after 119 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
A sneak peek at the Marshall County Courthouse
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — For the first time in four years, the Marshall County Courthouse opened its doors Saturday for its rededication ceremony, led by the Marshalltown Masonic Temple. The first look inside the newly renovated building showed the county is still constructing modern offices while keeping some of...
