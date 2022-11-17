Detectives asking the public for help in locating armed robbery suspect

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) needs your help in locating an armed robbery suspect, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office social media page.

MSCO with the Special Investigations Unit are currently looking for Isaiah Williams, also known to go by the nicknames ‘Dumptruck’ and ‘Dump,’ MCSO said.

Williams is suspected of being connected to an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 20., in Jefferson Township, according to MSCO.

Williams is a 5′3 black male weighing around 151 lbs, MSCO said on the social media post.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts please contact the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-224-4357.

You can also contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

