Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rrobserver.com
Hotel Andaluz purchased by group behind five NM Hilton properties
A fixture of the Downtown Albuquerque skyline, Hotel Andaluz was bought earlier this month from former owner Gary Goodman. The historic hotel was purchased by Legacy Hospitality, which now owns four Hilton properties in Albuquerque and one in Santa Fe. “With the history of this hotel, it’s really important, I...
rrobserver.com
Caliber Collision close to completion
Construction continues at Caliber in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Caliber Collision, a new auto-body shop under construction at 4705 Sundt Rd., could be completed sometime in December. It all depends on the nation’s crippled supply chain, said Michael Vines, the foreman with Albuquerque-based Wilger Enterprise Construction. The 11,500-square-foot body...
KRQE News 13
How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week
(STACKER) – Gas prices continue their descent from June’s $5 a gallon record with the midterm elections in the rearview mirror and holiday travel looming on the horizon. Demand rose and supply fell last week, but a gallon of gas still ticked down to $3.70 on average nationwide on Wednesday, November 16, according to AAA.
KRQE News 13
Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch
It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023. Woman found...
visitalbuquerque.org
5 Best Spots to See Reptiles in Albuquerque
The beautiful state of New Mexico, located in the southwestern U.S., has a rich biodiversity that is home to over 4,583 known species of plants and animals. In fact, New Mexico has the fourth highest count of native species of any state in the U.S., due not only to its large geographic size but also to its proximity to surrounding deserts, plateaus, prairies, woodlands and mountain regions where plants and animals of all kinds thrive, including dozens of species of reptiles.
KOAT 7
Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
KRQE News 13
Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency aims to bring business to downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is set to launch another round of the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. The program aims to attract business, improve safety and create a better downtown environment. In hopes of revitalizing downtown, the program will award grants ranging from $50,000...
KOAT 7
New APS board policy sparks community outrage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the community gathered at an APS school board meeting to address concerns with the KB1 policy Wednesday. The policy focuses on parental rights and responsibilities. Some believe the proposed new board policy will impact the confidentiality of students. "I believe this policy will be...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
UNM students comment on campus homicide
Police are now searching for two others they believe are involved.
Homeless population spikes in Belen after ABQ Coronado Park closure, officials say
"We have received reports of people sleeping in doorways, doorways of businesses. We have had reports that when people are coming to work or leaving to go home from work, they have been approached by the homeless. In some instances, they have been accosted by the homeless," Chief James Harris said.
Daily Lobo
UNM alumni presents a new approach to journalism at UNM
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Gail Rosenblum, a journalist and alumnus of the University of New Mexico, visited the communications and journalism department to talk about a new form of journalism — solutions journalism — that Rosenblum has been incorporating in her work. Rosenblum is currently the editor of...
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Community College Glass Club Sale Dec. 7-8
SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy photo. SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy/SFCC. Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will hold a Glass Club Sale celebrating the International Year of Glass offering ornaments, platters, bowls, sculpture, jewelry and functional and non-functional pieces. Attendees...
KRQE News 13
APS recognizes teacher Michelle Perez, a Highland High teacher
Albuquerque Public Schools has an education foundation and it’s a non-profit for APS. The funds they raise go towards creative academic projects, programs, and clubs. Each year, the foundation recognizes three outstanding teachers for their original ideas benefiting their students. Michelle Perez is a teacher at Highland High school.
Program helps get Albuquerque’s homeless off streets with housing vouchers
When the city closed Coronado Park in August, the mayor said everyone there was offered a bed and a roof over their heads whether through the voucher program or a local shelter. About three dozen of them refused the help, however.
rrobserver.com
The Kitchen Sink 505 shutting down until March
The Kitchen Sink 505 will be shutting down for the winter season and won’t open until March. “We will be coming back with a new menu in March,” Operations Manager Florida Vigil said. Nonetheless, Kitchen Sink will host several tasting parties during the winter season. See more on...
More than 100 Albuquerque families gifted Thanksgiving meal supplies
Those involved said a lot of preparation led up to the hand-out.
KRQE News 13
Tamashi is ready to cater your upcoming holiday event
Tamashi is a locally owned restaurant specializing in creating cuisine that nourishes the body and the soul. They use only the best ingredients sourced from the ocean and brought right to the table. With the holidays right around the corner, if you are still looking for a catering company Tamashi...
KRQE News 13
Golden Apple Award recognizes Santa Fe teacher Stephanie Gurule-Leyba
The Golden Apple Awards recognize some of the state’s most influential educators. Stephanie Gurule-Leyba teaches science in Santa Fe. Gurule-Leyba grew up in a family of educators, and her father is a retired school principal. Gurule-Leyba did not know that her path would be similar to her father’s; she...
KRQE News 13
City of Albuquerque settles lawsuit with former APD commander, agrees to pay 116K
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has agreed to pay more than $100,000 to a former Albuquerque Police Department commander. The lawsuit filed against the department claimed APD punished him for telling the truth. When Donald Trump came to Albuquerque in 2016 for a campaign visit, chaos...
Comments / 0