Johnson City Press
Fraser fir lighting ushers in Christmas in Downtown Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas season has officially started in downtown Elizabethton. As darkness was just setting in at 6 p.m. on Saturday, the family of the late Dr. Danny Smith flipped the switch to light the tallest decorated Fraser fir in the world. A large crowd filled the section of Elk Avenue and cheered as the Christmas lights lit up on the 78-foot tall tree.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough goes evergreen this holiday season
Most of the leaves are gone for the season, but downtown Jonesborough is going evergreen this fall. Starting Saturday, the smell of fir will greet visitors both indoors and out in Tennessee’s oldest town.
Johnson City Press
Be a Santa To a Senior
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
Johnson City Press
Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place Dec. 2-3
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th-century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
Johnson City Press
Boys & Girls Club and American Legion partner to feed children
The Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County partnered with American Legion King’s Mountain Post 24 to provide a Thanksgiving meal for the children in their program on Thursday. Children were also given bikes, school supplies, coats and food to bring home among other things as part of...
Johnson City Press
Volunteers: The army behind the Army
KINGSPORT — A sound synonymous with Christmas for local shoppers returned to the Tri-Cities on Friday as the Salvation Army launched its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign to raise funds to assist the region’s most vulnerable men, women and children. Members of the advisory board for Salvation Army of...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Chamber honors Paul Montgomery with distinguished Lifetime Member Award
KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The Kingsport Chamber honored longtime Kingsport business leader, community steward and education champion Paul Montgomery with its prestigious Lifetime Member Award during its State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast on Friday morning. Montgomery is the award’s 38 honoree.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel BMA approves Christmas bonuses for employees
MOUNT CARMEL– The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman approved Christmas bonuses for town employees. The BMA discussed the resolution related to Christmas bonuses at its meeting on Nov. 17.
Johnson City Press
ETSU offers ice-skating rink on campus
East Tennessee State University is adding to the list of fun holiday activities in Johnson City with an outdoor synthetic ice-skating rink located on the ETSU University Commons, adjacent to the D.P. Culp Student Center. The rink officially opens on Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m., with a grand opening Bucky’s...
Johnson City Press
Happy Valley High School dedicates memorial to 11 fallen alumni
ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days for high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but Friday, Nov. 18 took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm. The monument...
Johnson City Press
David Crockett teachers and students looking forward to Karaoke Day
David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season. Every year for the past 25 years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett High...
Johnson City Press
Here's why it's important to shop local for the holidays
It’s the holiday season, and you know what that means: Christmas shopping. But before you rush out on Black Friday to snatch up deals from giant retail stores, consider buying from local businesses first. Johnson City is home to dozens of unique local businesses. However, like most retailers big...
Johnson City Press
Oasis of Kingsport honors Capt. Herb Ladley
KINGSPORT — Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry paid tribute this month to one of its benefactors. A decorated Navy war veteran, the late Capt. Herbert V “Herb” Ladley supported many local agencies and nonprofits — including Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry and local JROTC programs.
Johnson City Press
Church news
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will be held on Sunday beginning at 9:45 a.m. Worship and preaching will follow at 10:30. Bible study will begin on Wednesday at 7 p.m. East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have...
Johnson City Press
Juvenile arrested for animal cruelty
The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile, of Johnson City, on Nov. 11 and charged him with aggravated cruelty to animals. At approximately 09:42 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a press release/ Upon investigation, it was determined that a juvenile in the home had injured one of the family pets.
Johnson City Press
The City of Church Hill passes resolutions related to property, job positions and financials
CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on several resolutions at its November meeting, which related to financials, property, personnel and employee pay. The BMA met on Tuesday to discuss several resolutions.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board to interview three semi-finalists for director starting 2 p.m. Nov. 28
BLOUNTVILLE — Local education officials in the region's largest school system are about to embark on a marathon interview session in search of a new director of schools. The Sullivan County Board of Education will conduct three semi-finalists interviews for the position of Director of Schools Monday, Nov. 28, of Deidre Pendley, Charles Carter and Josh Davis. Two are local and one from elsewhere in East Tennessee, while two have direct career technical education experience on their resumes.
Johnson City Press
Cooper Standard honors employees who are military veterans
SURGOINSVILLE– Cooper Standard honored employees who served in the military and their families at a Veteran’s Day ceremony. The ceremony was held on Nov. 14 and involved employees standing around the flag pole while Cooper Standard Corporate HSE Manager Charleen Jones announced the names and branches of the military veteran employees.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 18
Nov. 18, 1886: The Comet informed readers that “Gov. R.L. Taylor and family passed through Johnson City last Tuesday morning on their way to Carter county to visit homefolks.”. Nov. 18, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported home décor news that initially appeared in...
Johnson City Press
No leads in lynching marker theft
NORTON — Investigators and a community coalition are still looking for leads in the theft of a marker sign detailing the events of a 1920 lynching in Wise County. Preston Mitchell, a member of the Wise County/Norton Community Remembrance Coalition, said Friday that county sheriff’s investigators still have no leads into the theft of the Dave Hurst lynching marker that was reported on Nov. 11.
