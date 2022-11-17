Barricaded suspect with ‘arsenal of military-grade weapons’ killed neighbor over Amazon package, police say

Read full article on original website
Man found shot to death in car at Detroit gas station, police searching for suspect
An investigation is underway after a man was found murdered in his car Saturday night on Detroit’s west side at a gas station near 8 Mile and Greenfield Roads.
Family of Detroit woman killed by police 'won't stop' fighting for justice
If Nicki Minaj was playing, Ki'Azia Miller was dancing. "She loved Nicki Minaj," Miller's little sister, Di'Azia Cruz, 23, said, smiling. "Anything she could get a little rhythm to, she was dancing. We used to have dance battles." Memories of Miller and her dance moves remind the family of who...
Suspect used Uber to commit bank robbery in Southfield, told driver to wait up for him, police say
When a suspect in Metro Detroit needed a ride before and after committing an alleged bank robbery this week, he apparently turned to Uber to get the job done, police say.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after brandishing gun at employee while stealing from Detroit Dollar General
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When approached by an employee, a man stealing from a Detroit Dollar General brandished a gun and fled. Police said the man put items in a garbage bin while walking through the store in the 18600 block of W. 7 Mile around 9 a.m. Nov. 11. He left on foot after brandishing the weapon.
Man accused of carjacking elderly woman at Sterling Heights Walmart facing up to life in prison
Prosecutors said Jason Graves, 37, approached the victim in a Walmart parking lot in Sterling Heights, threw her out of Jeep and drove away. It happened on November 12.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police arrest 3 after food delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was a terrifying experience for a local food delivery driver carjacked on Detroit's west side. Just hours later police recovered that car and made multiple arrests. "If you are thinking about doing a carjacking in Detroit, don’t do it," said Lt. Dana Russell. That’s...
DPD nabs men suspected of carjacking delivery driver; federal charges sought
Members of DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Section said the carjackers placed a delivery order with a restaurant in Dearborn and gave an address on Littlefield near Elmira streets in Detroit for...
Detroit News
Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights
A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
Suspect in fatal shooting barricaded in Detroit home with ‘arsenal of military grade weapons,’ DPD says
Police say a ‘serious’ situation is unfolding Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side after the suspect of a fatal shooting barricaded himself inside a home with a large amount of firearms.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect with hammer smashes display cases at Oakland Mall while others fill backpacks with jewelry
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group filled their backpacks with jewelry Thursday during a smash-and-grab at Elias Diamonds at Oakland Mall. According to Troy police, five people entered the store around 6 p.m. One of the people used a hammer to smash showcases, while the four others filled backpacks with the merchandise.
Violence erupts near downtown Detroit's Campus Martius as pair of shootings sends 2 to hospital
A couple of shootings occurred after holiday celebrations in downtown Detroit Friday evening sent two victims, including a 15-year-old boy, to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.
Armed robbery suspect chased down by MSP trooper in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A person suspected of armed robbery was chased down and arrested by a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.According to MSP, troopers received a message from Detroit Police at around 3:00 a.m. The dispatch described a vehicle with several people suspected of an armed robbery at a location near Plymouth Road and Ward Street.When troopers arrived, they saw several Detroit Police cars less than a quarter mile away near the intersection of Plymouth and Schaefer. They also said multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle described by dispatchers.At that point, police say one trooper ran after a 29-year-old suspect while the other tried to contain other suspects at the scene.The trooper chasing down the 29-year-old on foot tried using a taser to stop them, but that did not work. However, the suspect was caught after they fell while running. That suspect was turned over to Detroit Police.No one was hurt during the incident.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend in Eastpointe; self-defense suspected
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say they believe a 15-year-old boy pulled the trigger, killing his mother's boyfriend during a fight Wednesday in Eastpointe. Just before 10 p.m., the boy's mother called 911 and said her boyfriend had jumped on her at her home in the 18000 block of Holland Street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man accused of carjacking 4 Lyft drivers at gunpoint after forcing them to undress
DETROIT – Officials said a Detroit man carjacked four different Lyft drivers at gunpoint and forced those drivers to remove clothing after submitting late-night requests from various locations around the city. Darese Deandre Haile, 21, was named in a criminal complaint filed Nov. 10. Court records show Haile has...
1 man shot dead in the street as barricaded gunman situation unfolds in Detroit
At least one person is dead after being allegedly shot by an armed suspect who retreated into a home off Robson Street in Detroit, authorities say.
Detroit man accused of torturing ex girlfriend’s dog on video arraigned, extradited
The Department of Attorney General, Dana Nessel, says Holley broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and took her dog, from her home. Nessel’s office said Holley took videos of him beating and torturing the dog, and sent them to the victim.
5 suspects smash-and-grab at Michigan jewelry store
TROY, MI – Police are looking for five suspects after a smash-and-grab at a jewelry store in Michigan on Thursday, Nov. 17, authorities said. Around 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Troy police officers were called to Elias Diamonds at the Oakland Mall for a reported burglary, WDIV Local 4 reports. Five...
Detroit police looking for tips in October murder, want to talk to person of interest Sekayi Pringle
Detroit police officials are asking for tips from the community as they search for Sekayi Pringle, a man they say is a person of interest in a murder last month.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warren police arrest 2 female relatives who targeted each other in unusual road rage incident
WARREN, Mich. – Warren police arrested two female relatives after one lied about shots being fired during a road rage incident and the other assaulted her while she was being arrested for fleeing officers, authorities said. Police were called at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 16) to the area of...
Comments / 1