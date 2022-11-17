Read full article on original website
Halbur says GOP abandoned him, drops call for recount, concedes to Sand
Republican Todd Halbur has abandoned his call for a statewide recount of his race against State Auditor Rob Sand and has conceded today. County officials have been conducting the official canvases of votes this week. According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, Sand finishes the race with 2713 more votes than Halbur. Sand is the only Democrat on the statewide ballot to win this year.
Governor says ‘school choice’ her top priority
Governor Kim Reynolds says by the end of her new four-year term, she hopes to get rid of Iowa’s state income tax. “I’ve got South Dakota to the north of me, so we’ve got to get to zero,” Reynolds says, “so we’re going to keep working on that, too.”
Program on the origins of baseball in Iowa set for Atlantic
Iowa is home to the original “Field of Dreams,” but the story of how baseball first came to the state is the topic of a free presentation Sunday in Atlantic. John Liepa, a history professor at Des Moines Area Community College, says he’ll dispel some of the myths about the invention of baseball and the evolution of the early game in the U.S. Liepa says Iowa produced 222 major league baseball players over the years, including Hall of Famer Bob Feller from Van Meter.
Influenza vaccination rate lags in Iowa
The latest data indicates about 25% of Iowans have gotten a flu shot. “It seems to be still a little bit less uptick than we’d like in comparison to years past,” says Dr. Robert Kruse, the state medical director. During the flu season three years ago, 40% of...
Bike group calling again for tighter cell phone restrictions
The number of crashes and deaths involving distracted drivers is swiftly rising in Iowa and the leader of the state’s largest cycling organization is calling for stricter laws on the use of cell phones by motorists. Mark Wyatt, executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, says they’ve gotten bipartisan,...
Education Department report shows changes in student population
The State Board of Education got an early look this week at the annual report on schools that is set to be released next week. Jason Crowley in the Department of Education’s Bureau of information says the diversity among students has increased in the last 20 years. “Minority, racial, ethnic students make up 26.8% of our K-12 student population in the fall of ’21 — compared to 9.7% of our student population in the fall of 2000,” he says. The largest increases have been in the number of Hispanic students, followed by African Americans.
