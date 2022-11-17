ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

South Johnson Elementary fills boxes for Operation Christmas Child

By Cheris Hodges Scotland County Public Schools
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFVkw_0jEZkLUi00
The South Johnson Elementary School Beta Club smiles with the gifts they’re sending to Operation Christmas Child to help other kids receive presents this holiday season. Photo courtesy of Scotland County Public Schools

LAURINBURG—The South Johnson Elementary School’s Beta Club got into the Christmas spirit early as they filled boxes for children in need.

Operation Christmas Child provides gift boxes to children around the world, according to the group’s website. Since 1993, Samaritan’s Purse has collected shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items and has given assistance to more than 198 million children.

Mrs. Paula Dial and Mrs. Kim Walker, the co-sponsors of the Beta Club, shared the Operation Christmas Child project with the South Johnson Beta Club students and let them ask questions about the needs of children in third-world nations.

“We looked up pictures and watched videos of children getting the boxes in different countries and how those children were needy, not just here in our community but in other places. They were excited to help and honestly, they were shocked that that would be the only Christmas gift,” Mrs. Dial said.

She added that children in our community are used to getting more than one box for Christmas and the Beta Club members were happy to help the children.

“They were like if this is the only gift that these children get, then they wanted to be of help,” Mrs. Dial said.

The Beta Club put together 17 boxes for Operation Christmas Child. But it wasn’t just the Beta Club members that helped spread joy. Mrs. Dial said the South Johnson Elementary School staff was a big part of making sure the boxes were packed.

“The staff was able to make donations to the Beta Club,” she said. “And we went over the things that you would normally put in the boxes.”

While the boxes were filled with necessities, like toothbrushes and other toiletries, the students were able to include fun items like toys. And of course, school supplies.

Mrs. Dial said through the staff’s donations, she and Mrs. Walker were able to shop for the items that the kids needed, then they brought them to the school so that the Beta Club students could select a box for a boy or a girl and fill it up. And thanks to the donations from the staff, the Beta Club was also able to pay for shipping the boxes as well.

“When we introduced the project, we talked about our community and how when it comes to the places that these boxes are going we’re not poor,” said Mrs. Walker. “Some of these kids don’t have shoes.”

She said they wanted to show the students how some kids their age are working to support their families in some of the regions where the boxes are going.

“They took great pride in putting these boxes together,” Mrs. Walker said. “Some of them would finish and tell us, we still have room in the box, can we put more in it?”

The answer was always yes.

While this teaches students what it means to help others through projects like this, it also helps to prepare Scotland County Schools students to be productive citizens in a global society, as outlined in the vision for the district.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools announces ornament winners

LAURINBURG—The Scotland County School District is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Christmas Tree Decoration Contest. This year our talented students created amazing ornaments that the district has two winners. From Scotland High School, senior Stacey Cardona, and from Laurel Hill Elementary School, fifth grader, Jayci Byrd are the winners of the ‘Tis The Season Christmas Tree Decoration contest. As the first-place winners, Stacey and Jayci will flip the switch on the community Christmas tree at the corner of Main and Church Streets for the “Christmas On Main” this Sunday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
The Laurinburg Exchange

There’s still time to sign up for the Christmas parade

LAURINBURG — While prices have increased, there’s still time to sign up for the 2022 Jackson’s Diesel Service Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade. The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is still accepting entries for the Dec. 3rd event, though prices have jumped to $80 for non-commercial and $120 for commercial entries.
LAURINBURG, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Ellerbe Farmers Day Parade 2022

ELLERBE — Richmond County farmers rolled their tractors down Main Street on Saturday for the 26th annual Farmers Day Parade. The event serves as the kickoff to Farm-City Week. Onlookers lined the streets as the tractors, emergency vehivles, classic autos passed by. Other entrants included the Ellerbe Middle cheerleaders,...
ELLERBE, NC
bladenonline.com

Mistletoe Market in Columbus County

In just two weeks, the Whiteville Junior Woman’s Club will host a Mistletoe Market in Columbus County. At this event, there will be a multitude of things to take part in, like food trucks, remarkable vendors, Duplin Winery, and Christmas mini-photo sessions! There will even be a kids’ zone as well as free gift wrapping provided by the tremendous Whiteville Juniorettes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

30 firefighters respond to Cookout restaurant fire in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. Chief Dillon said it happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant Sunday […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Florence 1 students take to the skies in new aviation program

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Class was in session from new heights in the Pee Dee as students from the Florence School District 1′s Advantage Academy Aviation Program took their first flights on Thursday. “If you would’ve told me when I was a freshman that I’d be here in high...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after ‘altercation’, district says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after an “altercation” Thursday, according to the district. “There was an altercation at Spring Hill Middle School today that resulted in a student needing medical attention,” Principal Pamela Lewis said in a statement. The district didn’t provide any additional details about […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Police: 7-year-old injured amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. in Laurinburg, police said. According to police, a home was hit by gunfire at about […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy