Theodore, AL

AL.com

WAWA leases land in Fairhope

Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard, Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage and trash collection in Prichard and Mobile, according to the municipalities. In Prichard, residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23 instead. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to Prichard officials.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard water system embezzlement ‘in the millions,’ DA says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In announcing indictments in her long-running probe into corruption at the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich on Friday linked alleged misuse of funds to the utility’s financial troubles. The indictments, unsealed Thursday, name two people previously arrested –...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Squatters ordered to leave home next to school in south Alabama

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. On Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing […]
THEODORE, AL
WPMI

Men United Against Violence March to be held in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In an effort to target the violence in our community, one man is making it his mission to unite other men in mobile county. Tomorrow at 8:00 in the morning, John Young, the organizer of 'Men United Against Violence' is asking people to join him and others in a march down Dauphin Street in Downtown Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
PRICHARD, AL
AL.com

TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’

A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile officer shoots dog due to ‘aggressive behavior’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The […]
MOBILE, AL

