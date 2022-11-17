ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capsules for teams at the 2022 World Cup

By By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — QATAR

Best result: First appearance

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: Automatic as host

Coach: Felix Sanchez (Spain)

Players to watch: Abdelkarim Hassan, Hassan Al-Haydos, Saad Al Sheeb.

Schedule: vs. Ecuador on Nov. 20 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Senegal on Nov. 25 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Netherlands on Nov. 29 at Al Bayt Stadium.

ECUADOR

Best result: Round of 16 (2006)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: Fourth place in South American qualifying group

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro (Argentina)

Players to watch: Piero Hincapie, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan.

Schedule: vs. Qatar on Nov. 20 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Netherlands on Nov. 25 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Senegal on Nov. 29 at Khalifa International Stadium.

SENEGAL

Best result: Quarterfinals (2002)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

Coach: Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Players to watch: Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Schedule: vs. Netherlands on Nov. 21 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Qatar on Nov. 25 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Ecuador on Nov. 29 at Khalifa International Stadium.

NETHERLANDS

Best result: Runner-up (1974, 1978, 2010)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group G

Coach: Louis van Gaal (Netherlands)

Players to watch: Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind.

Schedule: vs. Senegal on Nov. 21 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Ecuador on Nov. 25 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Qatar on Nov. 29 at Al Bayt Stadium.

ENGLAND

Best result: Champion (1966)

2018 World Cup: Semifinals

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group I

Coach: Gareth Southgate (England)

Players to watch: Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham.

Schedule: vs. Iran on Nov. 21 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. United States on Nov. 25 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Wales on Nov. 29 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

IRAN

Best result: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: Won Asian qualifying Group A

Coach: Carlos Queiroz (Portugal)

Players to watch: Sardar Azmoun, Ehsan Hajsafi, Mehdi Taremi.

Schedule: vs. England on Nov. 21 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Wales on Nov. 25 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. United States on Nov. 29 at Al Thumama Stadium.

UNITED STATES

Best result: Semifinals (1930)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: Third place in CONCACAF qualifying group

Coach: Gregg Berhalter (United States)

Players to watch: Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie.

Schedule: vs. Wales on Nov. 21 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. England on Nov. 25 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Iran on Nov. 29 at Al Thumama Stadium.

WALES

Best result: Quarterfinals (1958)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: European playoffs

Coach: Robert Page (Wales)

Players to watch: Gareth Bale, Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey.

Schedule: vs. United States on Nov. 21 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Iran on Nov. 25 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. England on Nov. 29 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

ARGENTINA

Best result: Champion (1978, 1986)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

How they qualified 2022: Second place in South American qualifying group

Coach: Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Players to watch: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria.

Schedule: vs. Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Mexico on Nov. 26 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Poland on Nov. 30 at Stadium 974.

SAUDI ARABIA

Best result: Round of 16 (1994)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: Won Asian qualifying Group B

Coach: Herve Renard (France)

Players to watch: Salem Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Salman Al-Faraj.

Schedule: vs. Argentina on Nov. 22 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Poland on Nov. 26 at Education City Stadium; vs. Mexico on Nov. 30 at Lusail Stadium.

MEXICO

Best result: Quarterfinals (1970, 1986)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

How they qualified 2022: Second place in CONCACAF qualifying group

Coach: Gerardo Martino (Argentina)

Players to watch: Guillermo Ochoa, Hirving Lozano, Andres Guardado.

Schedule: vs. Poland on Nov. 22 at Stadium 974; vs. Argentina on Nov. 26 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30 at Lusail Stadium.

POLAND

Best result: Third place (1974, 1982)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: European playoffs

Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz (Poland)

Players to watch: Robert Lewandowski, Jan Bednarek, Wojciech Szczesny.

Schedule: vs. Mexico on Nov. 22 at Stadium 974; vs. Saudi Arabia on Nov. 26 at Education City Stadium; vs. Argentina on Nov. 30 at Stadium 974.

FRANCE

Best result: Champion (1998, 2018)

2018 World Cup: Champion

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group D

Coach: Didier Deschamps (France)

Players to watch: Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane.

Schedule: vs. Australia on Nov. 22 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Denmark on Nov. 26 at Stadium 974; vs. Tunisia on Nov. 30 at Education City Stadium.

AUSTRALIA

Best result: Round of 16 (2006)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: Intercontinental playoffs

Coach: Graham Arnold (Australia)

Players to watch: Ajdin Hrustic, Awer Mabil, Mat Ryan.

Schedule: vs. France on Nov. 22 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Tunisia on Nov. 26 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Denmark on Nov. 30 at Al Janoub Stadium.

DENMARK

Best result: Quarterfinals (1998)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group F

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark)

Players to watch: Christian Eriksen, Simon Kjaer, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Schedule: vs. Tunisia on Nov. 22 at Education City Stadium; vs. France on Nov. 26 at Stadium 974; vs. Australia on Nov. 30 at Al Janoub Stadium.

TUNISIA

Best result: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

Coach: Jalel Kadri (Tunisia)

Players to watch: Ellyes Skhiri, Dylan Bronn, Aissa Laidouni.

Schedule: vs. Denmark on Nov. 22 at Education City Stadium; vs. Australia on Nov. 26 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. France on Nov. 30 at Education City Stadium.

SPAIN

Best result: Champion (2010)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group B

Coach: Luis Enrique (Spain)

Players to watch: Pedri Gonzalez, Sergio Busquets, Alvaro Morata.

Schedule: vs. Costa Rica on Nov. 23 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Germany on Nov. 27 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Japan on Dec. 1 at Khalifa International Stadium.

COSTA RICA

Best result: Quarterfinals (2014)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: Intercontinental playoffs

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez (Colombia)

Players to watch: Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz, Celso Borges.

Schedule: vs. Spain on Nov. 23 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Japan on Nov. 27 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Germany on Dec. 1 Al Bayt Stadium.

GERMANY

Best result: Champion (1954, 1974, 1990 as West Germany; 2014)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group J

Coach: Hansi Flick (Germany)

Players to watch: Leroy Sane, Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala.

Schedule: vs. Japan on Nov. 23 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Spain on Nov. 27 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Costa Rica on Dec. 1 at Al Bayt Stadium.

JAPAN

Best result: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

How they qualified 2022: Second place in Asian qualifying Group B

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu (Japan)

Players to watch: Takumi Minamino, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kaoru Mitoma.

Schedule: vs. Germany on Nov. 23 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Costa Rica on Nov. 27 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Spain on Dec. 1 at Khalifa International Stadium.

BELGIUM

Best result: Third place (2018)

2018 World Cup: Third place

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group E

Coach: Roberto Martinez (Spain)

Players to watch: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois.

Schedule: vs. Canada on Nov. 23 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Morocco on Nov. 27 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Croatia on Dec. 1 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

CANADA

Best result: Group stage (1986)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: Won CONCACAF qualifying group

Coach: John Herdman (England)

Players to watch: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

Schedule: vs. Belgium on Nov. 23 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Croatia on Nov. 27 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Morocco on Dec. 1 at Al Thumama Stadium.

MOROCCO

Best result: Round of 16 (1986)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

Coach: Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Players to watch: Achraf Hakimi, Sofiane Boufal, Sofyan Amrabat.

Schedule: vs. Croatia on Nov. 23 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Belgium on Nov. 27 at at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Canada on Dec. 1 at Al Thumama Stadium.

CROATIA

Best result: Final (2018)

2018 World Cup: Final

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group H

Coach: Zlatko Dalic (Croatia)

Players to watch: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic.

Schedule: vs. Morocco on Nov. 23 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Canada on Nov. 27 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Belgium on Dec. 1 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

BRAZIL

Best result: Champion (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

2018 World Cup: Quarterfinals

How they qualified 2022: Won South American qualifying group

Coach: Tite (Brazil)

Players to watch: Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Dani Alves.

Schedule: vs. Serbia on Nov. 24 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Switzerland on Nov. 28 at Stadium 974; vs. Cameroon on Dec. 2 at Lusail Stadium.

SERBIA

Best result: Fourth place (1930, 1962 as Yugoslavia)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group A

Coach: Dragan Stojkovic (Serbia)

Players to watch: Dusan Vlahovic, Alejsandar Mitrovic, Dusan Tadic.

Schedule: vs. Brazil on Nov. 24 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Cameroon on Nov. 28 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Switzerland on Dec. 2 at Stadium 974.

SWITZERLAND

Best result: Quarterfinals (1934, 1938, 1954)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group C

Coach: Murat Yakin (Switzerland)

Players to watch: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer.

Schedule: vs. Cameroon on Nov. 24 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Brazil on Nov. 28 at Stadium 974; vs. Serbia on Dec. 2 at Stadium 974.

CAMEROON

Best result: Quarterfinals (1990)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

Coach: Rigobert Song (Cameroon)

Players to watch: Vincent Aboubakar, Andre Onana, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Schedule: vs. Switzerland on Nov. 24 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Serbia on Nov. 28 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Brazil on Dec. 2 at Lusail Stadium.

PORTUGAL

Best result: Third place (1966)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16

How they qualified 2022: European playoffs

Coach: Fernando Santos (Portugal)

Players to watch: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes.

Schedule: vs. Ghana on Nov. 24 at Stadium 974; vs. Uruguay on Nov. 28 at Lusail Stadium; vs. South Korea on Dec. 2 at Education City Stadium.

GHANA

Best result: Quarterfinals (2010)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

Coach: Otto Addo (Ghana)

Players to watch: Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.

Schedule: vs. Portugal on Nov. 24 at Stadium 974; vs. South Korea on Nov. 28 at Education City Stadium; vs. Uruguay on Dec. 2 at Al Janoub Stadium.

URUGUAY

Best result: Champion (1930, 1950)

2018 World Cup: Quarterfinals

How they qualified 2022: Third place in South American qualifying group

Coach: Diego Alonso (Uruguay)

Players to watch: Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Federico Valverde.

Schedule: vs. South Korea on Nov. 24 at Education City Stadium; vs. Portugal on Nov. 28 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Ghana on Dec. 2 at Al Janoub Stadium.

SOUTH KOREA

Best result: Semifinals (2002)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: Second place in Asian qualifying Group A

Coach: Paulo Bento (Portugal)

Players to watch: Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo, Kim Min-jae.

Schedule: vs. Uruguay on Nov. 24 at Education City Stadium; vs. Ghana on Nov. 28 at Education City Stadium; vs. Portugal on Dec. 2 at Education City Stadium.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Leader Telegram

World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history. The controversy-laced tournament opened Sunday with Qatar getting outplayed and embarrassed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium. In 92 years of soccer’s biggest event, a host team had never lost its opening game. ...
Leader Telegram

Dutch aim for World Cup statements against Mané-less Senegal

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is looking to make two statements in its opening World Cup game on Monday against a Senegal team that has to quickly get over the loss of star forward Sadio Mané. The first is strictly about soccer and establishing the team as a contender for the title in Qatar alongside the likes of top-ranked Brazil, defending champion France and Argentina. The Dutch have gained less attention in the buildup to the tournament after failing to qualify for the World...
Leader Telegram

McKennie readies for World Cup with red, white & blue hair

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Weston McKennie got into the patriotic spirit, dying his hair red, white and blue ahead of the United States' World Cup opener against Wales. The 24-year-old midfielder from Fort Lewis, Washington, showed up with the new colors for Sunday night's training session. McKennie, who plays for Juventus in Italy, previously had a streak of blond in his hair. The Americans open the World Cup on Monday night after failing to reach the 2018 tournament. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Leader Telegram

European World Cup teams to defy FIFA in armband standoff

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In a tense meeting at the World Cup on Sunday, FIFA tried to end a standoff with European teams about wearing unauthorized captain armbands for an anti-discrimination campaign that draws attention to Qatar. It didn’t work. FIFA wanted seven European soccer federations to back down from allowing their captains to wear “One Love” armbands — a heart-shaped multi-colored logo aimed at exposing the host country’s record...
Leader Telegram

World Cup Viewer's Guide: USA ready to play, injuries abound

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The first World Cup in the Middle East finally began Sunday night with a flashy opening ceremony and a match between Qatar and Ecuador without any beer for sale in the stadium. The beer ban imposed two days before the start of the tournament was the latest controversial snag for a global event already under scrutiny for Qatar's human rights record and the emirates' frantic push to ready the nation for the most compact World Cup in history. ...
Leader Telegram

Qatar opens the World Cup with a message of inclusion

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record. It wasn't the biggest moment of Sunday's seven-act World Cup opening ceremony ahead of the match between host country Qatar and Ecuador. The largest cheers were reserved for the Mideast and African leaders watching from their luxury suites in Bedouin-tent inspired Al...
Leader Telegram

US returns to World Cup against Wales after 8-year wait

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Yusuf Musah were 11 years old the last time the United States took the field in a World Cup match. On the 3,066th day after that loss in Brazil, the Americans return to soccer’s showcase with a new-look team dreaming lofty goals and hoping for actual ones. Filled with novelty, nerves and naivety, these young Americans take the field against Wales on Monday night in a match a growing fanbase back home has been pining for...
Leader Telegram

Injuries open door for fringe France players at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France's World Cup squad has been decimated by injuries to star players like Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante. While the absences are a big blow for the defending champion, they open the door for a new generation of players to shine in Qatar. Players like midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and central defender Ibrahima Konate, who have six international appearances between them, now have more of a chance of starting France's opening match against Australia in Group D on Tuesday. ...
Leader Telegram

Report: Benzema injured in training, could miss entire WCup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France striker Karim Benzema was reportedly injured Saturday during training in Qatar and is set to miss the defending champion's World Cup opener against Australia — and possibly the entire tournament. L'Equipe reported that the 34-year-old Benzema, this year's winner of the Ballon d'Or, “will not participate in at least the first match” of France's campaign with a risk of not playing in any games. The sports paper said that Benzema “felt a sharp muscle pain” in his left thigh in training. France faces Australia on Tuesday in Group D. Denmark and Tunisia are also in the group. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Leader Telegram

Biden urges US World Cup team to `let’s go shock ’em all'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener against Wales, urging them to "let’s go shock ’em all.” Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (3:30 p.m. EST), the U.S Soccer Federation said Saturday. “It says POTUS. That’s where it’s coming from,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said, reading the phone’s caller ID, according to excerpts of a video...
Leader Telegram

Bale hopes Wales' World Cup trip inspires next generations

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gareth Bale thought about the significance of Wales reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1958. “Schools are going to stop to watch our games,” he said, beaming. “Kids are going to miss school — fortunately for them. So it’s just one of those moments that is a massive piece of history in our country, something that we’ve all wanted for a long time.” ...
Leader Telegram

Valencia scores 1st World Cup goal for Ecuador against Qatar

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Enner Valencia scored the first goal of the World Cup, converting a penalty in the 16th minute to put Ecuador ahead of host nation Qatar 1-0 on Sunday. The Ecuador captain, who earned the spot kick himself after being tripped by goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb, had already celebrated scoring a goal inside three minutes. But following a two-minute video review, it was ruled out for offside. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Leader Telegram

EXPLAINER: Islam's ban on alcohol and how it's applied

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Just two days before the World Cup opener, host nation Qatar banned the sale of beer at stadiums in a sudden U-turn that was criticized by some and welcomed by others. Qatari officials have long said they were eager to welcome soccer fans from around the world to the tournament but that visitors should also respect their culture and traditions. Alcohol consumption, impermissible in Islam, is one of the areas where the country has been attempting to strike a delicate balance. ...
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

