Cleveland Jewish News
Goss, Elaine
Elaine Goss (nee Goldberg), beloved wife of the late Richard, passed away Nov. 19, 2022. Loving mother of Lisa Goss (Frank Ballish) and Daniel Goss (James Gurney). Devoted sister of the late Morton Goldberg and sister-in-law of Harriet Goldberg. Dear aunt of Howard and David Goldberg. A lover of family, friends, cats and mahjong.
Cleveland Jewish News
Waller, Madelyn
Madelyn Ruth Waller, 73, formerly of University Heights, passed away in Houston on Nov. 17, 2022. Madelyn was born on Nov. 11, 1949 in Cleveland. Madelyn was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, The Ohio State University and received her Master’s in Education degree from Kent State University. She was an elementary school teacher in special education throughout her career in Ohio and Texas.
Cleveland Jewish News
Yiddish Vinkl for November 18
Seykhl (SAY-chull, with a guttural ch) • “Er hot azoy fil seykhl vi in kloyster mezuzes/He has as much sense as a church has mezuzahs.” (bit.ly/3TxhDWw) • “With a horse you look at the teeth; with a person, you look at their seykhl.” (bit.ly/3Uz4oGe) • “Der...
Cleveland Jewish News
WKYC, CJN’s Monica Robins receives Press Club of Cleveland’s Chuck Heaton Award
WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, received the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Press Club of Cleveland Nov. 16 at The City Club of Cleveland in downtown Cleveland. She was honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame...
Cleveland Jewish News
Artist Pinsky’s solo exhibition at HEDGE through Dec. 30
HEDGE Gallery at 78th Street Studios at 1300 W. 78th St. in Cleveland will host a solo exhibition by artist Jessica Pinsky from through Dec. 30. Titled “I Can’t Remember Anything,” the textile show features works that represents Pinsky’s mindset during her first year of motherhood in the pandemic, according to a news release. Woven on a TC2 jacquard loom, the original images were chosen by going through photos on her cellphone from the first years of her twins’ life. She used blurry imagery and superimposed them with scans of her twins’ crayon drawings. During the weaving process, she exaggerated the marks by pulling and altering yarns, creating dimension on the surface of each textile.
Cleveland Jewish News
Oheb Zedek honors Rosenbergs, Worthingtons at Unity Dinner
Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst hosted its 12th annual Unity and Community Celebration on Nov. 6. More than 150 people gathered to celebrate honorees Frank and Beth Rosenberg and Dr. Daniel and Ellen Worthington. The Rosenberg’s received the Unity and Community Award in recognition of Frank Rosenberg’s service...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ab & Flow to open at Eton Chagrin Boulevard
Chicago-based pilates studio, Ab & Flow, is opening its second location in the atrium shops of Eton Chagrin Boulevard. The studio will offer private, semi-private and group classes, tailored to all fitness levels. Beginners can sign up for the #BasicAF session, which is fit for anyone newer to pilates. Advanced...
Cleveland Jewish News
B’nai Jeshurun’s Kinder Shabbat program to offer Sunday experience
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will welcome grandparents and young families at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 20 for Sunday Morning with Someone Special to get a taste of its weekly Kinder Shabbat activities. Grandparents, parents and caregivers can bring their little ones for a free and open to the community event where...
Cleveland Jewish News
Greater Cleveland Partnership policy forum Nov. 21
The 2022 All In Leadership Policy Forum presented by Greater Cleveland Partnership will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at The Madison at 4601 Payne Ave. in Cleveland. Featured event speakers will be U.S. Rep. Shontel M. Brown, Ohio Sen. Jerry C. Cirino, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Cuyahoga County Executive-elect Chris Ronayne. The event will include a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres and networking opportunities.
Cleveland Jewish News
Temple Beth Shalom Interfaith Thanksgiving Service Nov. 20
Temple Beth Shalom will host its fifth annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the temple at 50 Division St. in Hudson. Jean Rhodes is organizing an oneg of homemade pies and cakes and the congregation will be joined by members of the First Congregational Church and members of Christ Church Episcopal.
Cleveland Jewish News
Notre Dame College centennial celebration continues
Notre Dame College is hosting a yearlong celebration for its centennial, honoring the people and triumphs that have helped sustain its success. J. Michael Pressimone, president of Notre Dame College in South Euclid, discussed the centennial and some of the events the school is presenting to commemorate its 100th anniversary.
Cleveland Jewish News
Free holiday concert, food drive Dec. 4
The Lyndhurst Community Center will host a free holiday concert and food drive at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1341 Parkview Drive in Lyndhurst. The Hillcrest Concert Band will perform holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the food drive. Toys will be accepted to support Olivia’s Dream Toy Drive.
Cleveland Jewish News
CSU removes slaveowner Marshall’s name from law school
The Cleveland State University board of trustees voted Nov. 17 to remove the name Marshall from its college of law due to the namesake’s slave-owning background, a move law school dean Lee Fisher and the school’s alumni are supporting. Named after former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John...
Cleveland Jewish News
Experience, knowledge advised when selecting immigration attorney
Immigration law comes with many complexities, which can make it difficult for immigrants or companies to navigate. Therefore, it may be wise to hire an immigration attorney who has knowledge and experience in this area, and has dealt with many similar cases in the past. Svetlana Kats, owner of The...
