Cherokee County electronics recycling event to be held Dec. 3
CANTON, Ga. — The Cherokee County Recycling Center will host an electronics recycling event on Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the County Administration Building located at 1130 Bluffs Parkway in Canton. The event is limited to Cherokee County residents only. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Fire destroys Cherokee County home as crews struggle with distant fire hydrants
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters needed to shuttle in water using multiple trucks due to the location of the nearest hydrant to a home engulfed in flames late Saturday. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office responded to the house on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road on around 10:40 p.m.
cobbcountycourier.com
Major changes on Macland Road as Macland Circle closes to traffic for three months, section of Macland Road shifts onto newly constructed lanes
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the closure of Macland Circle and daytime lane closures on Macland Road this Saturday. The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as follows:. “Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will close Macland Circle to traffic next week and...
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28
Following Kennesaw debut late-November 2022, 10 additional metro Atlanta locations planned for 2023, more than 50 over the next seven years.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia’s Technology Corridor is Unveiled
Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
WDEF
Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
Putting an extension cord under a rug cost a man in Forsyth County his life, firefighters say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An extension cord is to blame for a fire that killed a Forsyth County man, firefighters said. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the scene, where firefighters also say the home had no smoke detector. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Iconic BBQ joint in East Ellijay to close
An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events. Edna, his wife of 70 years, recalls how that suit came to pass.
WTVC
Kitchen fire damages East Ridge home; no injuries reported, says fire chief
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE 11/19 @ 11:38 p.m. Multiple crews were dispatched to a house fire off Blocker Lane around 9:59 p.m. Saturday. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS arrived on the scene. According to East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams, crews saw heavy...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Georgia next week
If you've been looking for a new place to shop and save money on groceries, you may be interested to know that a popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new location in Georiga next week. Read on to learn more.
Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia
GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ to close
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Rome, GA)
Rome Police and Georgia State Patrol are investigating a motor vehicle crash in Floyd County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Turner McCall Boulevard and O’Neill Street before 10 a.m.
mymix1041.com
Two restaurants nearly fail inspection after bugs were found in one, and dirty surfaces in another
From Local 3 News: Restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had a great week, there are no failing scores to report. However, two restaurants did nearly fail their inspections. Tacos El Cunao Mobile Unit in Cleveland and Innside Restaurant on Chestnut Street in Chattanooga both scored a 73. At Tacos El...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chattanooga on Monday. A car driven by a 24-year-old guy exited the road at 6401 Mountain View Road and hit many things before coming to a stop.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Ho, Ho, Ho; Christmas Parade on Saturday
The City of East Ridge will hold its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 19. Line-up begins at 4:00 pm on Germantown Road from Ringgold Road north toward I-24, with the parade stepping off at 6:30 pm. Ringgold Road will shut down at 6:00 pm from Donaldson Road to Moore...
WDEF
Firefighters spot house fire from their station in East Lake
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Firefighters didn’t need to get the call about a neighborhood blaze this morning in East Lake. They could see the smoke from their station. Chattanooga firefighters noticed the smoke just before 11 AM. They went over to a home in the 1900 block of E....
WDEF
Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
mymix1041.com
SPCA offering free pet vaccinations Saturday
From the Cleveland Daily Banner: SPCA of Bradley County will provide free vaccinations for Bradley County area pets this Saturday, Nov. 19th. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including SPCA of Bradley County.
Traffic stop leads to chase, shootout with Paulding County deputy; suspect dead, sheriff says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Paulding County led to a chase and a shootout between a deputy and the suspect, the sheriff's office said. It started just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia. After deputies walked up to the pickup truck, they saw the driver, identified as 36-year-old Billy Wayne Denton of Rockmart, who pulled out a pistol right in front of the deputies.
