ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitfield County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Major changes on Macland Road as Macland Circle closes to traffic for three months, section of Macland Road shifts onto newly constructed lanes

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the closure of Macland Circle and daytime lane closures on Macland Road this Saturday. The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as follows:. “Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will close Macland Circle to traffic next week and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Technology Corridor is Unveiled

Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WSB Radio

Iconic BBQ joint in East Ellijay to close

An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events. Edna, his wife of 70 years, recalls how that suit came to pass.
EAST ELLIJAY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ to close

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events.
EAST ELLIJAY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Ho, Ho, Ho; Christmas Parade on Saturday

The City of East Ridge will hold its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 19. Line-up begins at 4:00 pm on Germantown Road from Ringgold Road north toward I-24, with the parade stepping off at 6:30 pm. Ringgold Road will shut down at 6:00 pm from Donaldson Road to Moore...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Firefighters spot house fire from their station in East Lake

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Firefighters didn’t need to get the call about a neighborhood blaze this morning in East Lake. They could see the smoke from their station. Chattanooga firefighters noticed the smoke just before 11 AM. They went over to a home in the 1900 block of E....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

SPCA offering free pet vaccinations Saturday

From the Cleveland Daily Banner: SPCA of Bradley County will provide free vaccinations for Bradley County area pets this Saturday, Nov. 19th. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including SPCA of Bradley County.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
11Alive

Traffic stop leads to chase, shootout with Paulding County deputy; suspect dead, sheriff says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Paulding County led to a chase and a shootout between a deputy and the suspect, the sheriff's office said. It started just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia. After deputies walked up to the pickup truck, they saw the driver, identified as 36-year-old Billy Wayne Denton of Rockmart, who pulled out a pistol right in front of the deputies.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy