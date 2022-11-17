Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Sheriff, group sue to block strict Oregon gun control law
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon gun rights group and a county sheriff have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a voter-approved ballot measure that is one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. The Oregon Firearms Federation and Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed the lawsuit Friday...
SFGate
Governor Newsom, Officials Tout Lessened Impacts Of This Years' Wildfires In North Bay
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Napa County Thursday with elected officials and representatives from Cal Fire to give an overview of the state's fire response and mitigation efforts for 2022 and to thank the men and women from agencies that battle wildfires. Though fire basics such as budget numbers...
SFGate
Four East Bay Community Colleges Make Spring Semester Free
All four East Bay colleges in the Peralta Community College District are waiving their course registration fees for the Spring 2023 semester for all California residents, among additional opportunities for students. Announced Wednesday, Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College and Merritt College are offering fee waivers to those...
What to know about Kauai’s 'secret' Kauapea Beach, Hawaii's worst-kept secret
"Be safe. The ocean has taken hundreds here."
SFGate
IUPUI 59, FRANKLIN 45
Percentages: FG .322, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Flatt 2-5, Love 1-1, Bostic 1-3, Samples 1-3, Hendricks 0-1, J.Deere 0-1, Archey 0-2, King 0-2, Hoffman 0-3, Hudgins 0-3, Crowe 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Hudgins). Turnovers: 13 (Flatt 4, Bostic 2, Crowe...
SFGate
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California
ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. “Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad...
Comments / 0