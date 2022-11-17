Read full article on original website
Water rescue: 2 people saved from fishing boat that sunk off North Carolina coast
ENGELHARD, N.C. — Two people were rescued from a sinking boat by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of North Carolina Thursday. According to a news release, a call for help came in around 2 a.m. from a 35-foot-long fishing boat, which was around five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound.
No injuries in Wanchese boat fire
The Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department has posted this information on its Facebook page about a Nov. 17 vessel fire at Spencer Marine. Last evening, as members reported to the station for our weekly training night, the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at Spencer Marine on Beverly Drive in Wanchese.
Fisheries commission keeps Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net ban in place through 2024
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, after hearing hours of public comment Wednesday night and Thursday morning, voted 5-4 Thursday afternoon to leave in place through 2024 the Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net closure upstream of the ferry lines. The vote, on a motion by Doug...
Dare Thanksgiving closures, trash collection schedule announced
All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night
Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Beaufort County bridge into Belhaven temporarily reopens
BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek that is undergoing preservation work has temporarily reopened. Some of the maintenance work on the bridge since it closed Nov. 9 has been completed early, allowing the bridge to reopen to traffic on Thursday. A contracting crew for the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to reclose the […]
Gig Line: Don’t take it lightly
Several days ago, a friend of mine (Sharon) and I went to Kill Devil Hills for errands and on one of the stops in the parking lot, I saw a gentleman who was wearing a black Vietnam Veteran hat and his wife exiting the store. As usual I asked them en route to their car if he lived or owned property in Dare County. I always do that so I can tell them about our free Dare County Veteran Discount Card and all the things Dare Countians do for our vets. I can only imagine that his first thought might have been, “Who in the dickens is she?,” why I’d be nosey enough to ask him that or what I might be selling.
Outer Banks homes keep falling into the ocean, and septic tanks causing issues
RODANTHE, N.C. — When multiple houses along a stretch of the Outer Banks fell into the ocean earlier this year, it captured national attention. Now, as even more homes are at risk of being taken, groups are coming together to figure out how to keep the homes standing. Millions...
List of holiday events in Carteret County
Gallery of Trees: Opening Day - 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, 1785 Island Rd., Harkers Island. The Great Holiday Laser Show- 6-9:30 p.m. Carteret County Speedway, 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd., Swansboro. Scroogefest Craft and Vendor Fair- 3-8 p.m. Annunciation Catholic School, 246 E Main St., Havelock. Nov. 19.
Imposter scam strikes county
BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
Information sought in Kill Devil Hills road rage incident involving assault
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a road rage incident involving an assault that occurred near US 158 and 3rd Street the night of November 13. According to KDHPD, at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, two men in a black Dodge pickup truck...
Nags Head approves final plat for Coastal Villas
Nags Head commissioners approved the final plat for Coastal Villas, a 17-lot major subdivision in Nags Head just south of Jockey’s Ridge. The 10-acre subdivision is located on S. Croatan Highway between W. Soundside Road and W. Deering Street. Each lot is approximately half an acre. Commissioners approved the...
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson, born February 2, 1933, passed away on November 16, 2022, at age 89. She was surrounded by her loving husband of almost 67 years, Larry, daughters, and other family members. Maxine was a native of the Outer Banks, spending her youth in Kinnakeet Village, and then her teen years and later in retirement in Manteo. Maxine graduated from Manteo High School in 1951 as the Valedictorian and from Greensboro College in 1955 with a degree in History and Social Studies. She began her teaching career at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach where she met Larry Thomasson of Bassett, Virginia, a recent Virginia Tech graduate who was stationed at nearby Ft. Story. Their courtship was short, as Larry was smitten and even offered to help her grade papers just to get to spend time with her. They married on February 11,1956, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Manteo.
North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
Joseph Wesley Daniels
May 4, 1976 – November 7, 2022. Wanchese, NC – Joseph Wesley Daniels, 46, of Wanchese, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home. Born in Portsmouth, VA on May 4, 1976, he was the son of Connie Powell Daniels and John Hubert Daniels. Joseph worked as...
Saving the last piece of Wootentown’s history
Nancy Burroughs is on a mission to restore First Loving Union Free Will Baptist Church. It’s been a nearly 23 year journey for Burroughs. She began in January of 2000 after receiving a vision from God to restore the church to its former glory. The church is located on Whootentown Road and is the last remaining non-residential structure of the former Wootentown community.
Elizabeth City police investigating homicide after man shot dead
ECU & MrBeast partner for content creation program. East Carolina University and YouTube personality MrBeast are partnering to educate content creators. Man accused of throwing hammers during police chase still wanted. Updated: 13 minutes ago. Grifton police are hoping the public can help them track down a man they said...
Lawyers Release 3rd Video Of Camden County Prison Beating; Officers On Administrative Duty
On Wednesday, attorneys revealed a third video showing their client being beaten in the Camden County Detention Center. On Monday, Hobbs’ legal representatives shared the first surveillance footage of the assault. More than two months after the event occurred, five cops were placed on administrative duty on Monday, a representative for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Hobbs’ lawyers. Hobbs’ lawyers claim the tapes were shot on September 3 in Camden County Jail. On Monday, Sheriff Jim Proctor requested a review of the event from inside the department. On Tuesday, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins said that the GBI will be conducting an investigation into the event.
Patricia Gaved Taylor
Patricia Gaved Taylor, 82, of Avon, died November 16, 2022 at home. Born in Chester, England on December 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Elizabeth Norris and John Leslie Gaved. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband Renato Tovar. Survivors include daughters Andrea...
