Philadelphia, PA

James Harden Details Early Injury Recovery Process

Two weeks ago, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden felt his foot tingling after going down with an apparent injury in a matchup against the Washington Wizards. After getting his foot wrapped up after coming out of the game, Harden continued playing for the Sixers as they went on to fall short against the Wizards. After the game, Harden was visibly in pain as a result of the injury he suffered.
76ers vs. Timberwolves: Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers Asses the Loss

Throughout the first half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Saturday night battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it seemed a blowout was brewing in South Philly in favor of the visiting team. As the Timberwolves faced a depleted Sixers team that missed three of their five starters, Minnesota looked to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Joel Embiid Wants to Keep 76ers Consistent Despite Key Injuries

Both teams missed key players in the Friday night matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. For the Bucks, their key starter out of the mix was Khris Middleton, who has yet to make his debut in 2022-2023. For the Sixers, James Harden’s absence has created a question...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Rediscovers Interior Dominance

Your Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second straight win and fourth overall against the Detroit Pistons last night, 128-121, at Crypto.com Arena. Lakers big man Anthony Davis led the charge with a season-high 38 points. It was L.A.'s third straight game without forward LeBron James, who has been sidelined with an adductor injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kyrie Irving Opens Up in New Apology About Antisemitic Post

View the original article to see embedded media. As Nets guard Kyrie Irving prepares to return to the court on Sunday against the Grizzlies following a team-issued suspension for sharing an antisemitic film on social media, the Brooklyn star sat down in an exclusive interview with SNY’s Ian Begley to discuss his suspension and path to return to the court.
BROOKLYN, NY
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Washington Wizards

The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off inside Capital One Arena at 6 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Shines in His Taiwan Debut

The first overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft, eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard, did not interest any NBA teams this past offseason, so he decided to take his talents to Taiwan. Howard is now the face of Taiwan's T1 League for the Taoyuan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Earning Rave Reviews From Coaching Colleagues

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has gained respect from his peers over the course of his 15 year coaching career, in large part due to his work ethic and gratitude. Over the years, Ham has served as a highly-regarded assistant coach with teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Since his recent hire in June 2022, Ham is currently serving his first head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's currently 14 games into his new position.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Wizards

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
WASHINGTON, DC
Smothering Cowboys Defense Controlling Vikings

In a meeting between two of the NFC's top teams, the Dallas Cowboys had a lead over the Minnesota Vikings ... and they keep building on it. It's now 30-3 early in the third after Dallas was up 23-3 at halftime. The Dallas defense got off to a strong start...
DALLAS, TX
Alabama State faces Pittsburgh on 4-game road skid

Alabama State Hornets (0-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -20.5; over/under is 144. BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will attempt to break its four-game road losing streak when the Hornets face Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh finished 11-21 overall with an 8-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Five Storylines for Eagles-Colts Matchup

The Eagles will look to get back on track after losing for the first time last week to a below .500 team in the Washington Commanders. They will try to do it on the road against another below .500 team in the Indianapolis Colts. Here are five storylines for Sunday’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WATCH: Marcus Mariota, Drake London Get Falcons on Board vs. Bears

The Atlanta Falcons are off to a fast start against the Chicago Bears inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Coming off a long week following a Thursday night game, the Falcons offense looked fresh - and quarterback Marcus Mariota was quieting doubters early. After facing heavy outside criticism and calls for his job...
ATLANTA, GA
Rodney McLeod Late to Revenge Tour, but Playing Well in Indy

PHILADELPHIA – Rodney McLeod is a little late to the revenge tour of former Eagles earlier this season. There was a four-game stretch where the tour included Jalen Reagor, Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, and Zach Ertz in consecutive weeks from Weeks 2 through 5. Feels like forever ago, perhaps.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Falcons Pass Rush Affects Bears QB Justin Fields in Season-Best Performance

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are celebrating a 27-24 win against the Chicago Bears (3-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday afternoon. One of the keys to victory coming into the game was containing Bears quarterback Justin Fields ... and that's exactly what the Falcons did. Starting in their Week 7 33-14 win...
ATLANTA, GA

