wnynewsnow.com
Lake Effect Snow Sunday, Mainly Quiet Weather Returns This Upcoming Week
JAMESTOWN – Lake Effect snow will continue across the Southern Tier on Sunday. Quiet weather will finally return for Thanksgiving week with slightly warmer temperatures. The National Weather Service continues with a Lake Effect Snow warning for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie (Pennsylvania), and Warren counties until 10 PM Sunday. Another 4-8 inches of snow is likely in the most persistent snow bands. It will also be quite windy on Sunday with wind gust as high as 40-45 MPH.
yourerie
Lake squalls and blowing snow Sunday
ERIE, PA – The focus has been on Western New York and areas just south of Buffalo, where Orchard Park recorded an astounding 77″ of snow since late Thursday night. The intense lake effect snow band has been shifting around and occasionally brushing northern Erie County, but that will be changing on Sunday.
13 WHAM
Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night
Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
erienewsnow.com
Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
Snowfall tops 6 feet in western New York, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
A historic snowstorm is slamming western New York state Saturday with more than 6 feet of snow in some places, closing roads, triggering driving bans and canceling flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling
A massive snowstorm has dropped more than five feet of snow in Western New York, and at least two people died while shoveling. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that 66 inches fell in Orchard Park and 65 inches fell in southwest Blasdell, two towns near Buffalo in Erie County. Many other towns nearby had at least three or four feet of snow, and more snow is expected throughout the weekend.
Historic snowstorm drops 80 inches in Buffalo area as western New York digs out
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm that's underway in western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, will begin to wind down on Sunday and Monday after dropping 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area.
wdkx.com
Governor Hochul Requests Federal Emergency For ‘Historic Storm’
Governor Kathy Hochul has submitted a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
wnynewsnow.com
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
WIVB
Braymiller’s Lanes in Hamburg to be demolished after snow caves in roof
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Braymiller’s Lanes has been a staple on Buffalo Street in the Village of Hamburg for 80 years, but that all changed Friday night when the ceiling and walls came caving down around 11 p.m. Howard Braymiller is the third-generation owner of Braymiller’s Lanes in...
Minor power outages reported as winter storm brings lake effect snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the most part, power outages have not been an issue in Western New York due to the winter storm. As of 7am, National Grid is reporting sporadic power outages in Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties. About 137 NYSEG customers in Orchard Park and a few...
WGRZ TV
Lake effect snow band divides towns
Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
WGRZ TV
Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm
The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
wxxinews.org
While snow buries much of the Buffalo area and other parts of WNY, Rochester sees little accumulation
While the Buffalo area and other parts of Western NY are measuring snowfall from the recent lake effect snow event in feet, there’s little accumulation in the immediate Rochester area. The frigid winds coming across Lake Erie over the last few days have dumped more than six feet of...
wnypapers.com
Niagara County monitoring snowstorm; no plans presently for travel advisory
Statement from Niagara County Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz:. “The winter storm is pretty much following the pattern that the National Weather Service had predicted for Niagara County in our briefings throughout the week. Right now, the western and southern portions of Niagara County have received considerably more snow than northern Niagara County. Having said that, I have been in regular communication with our Department of Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office and, thus far, we do not see any significant issues. We do not have any plans at this time for travel advisories, though we would caution residents that roads can be slick in places, and to avoid any unnecessary travel. We will continue to closely monitor the storm and be prepared to take any actions regarding travel and safety should they be deemed necessary."
Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area. The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Streets Department Prepares for Next Round of Snow
The heavy winds on Saturday was just the beginning of what we could see through the rest of the weekend, but the City of Erie Streets Department is ready. Jeff Gibbens, the Bureau Chief for the Streets Department said, "Everybody is in right now, we haven't switched to our true winter schedule where we are on and off and we have guys scattered through the week and weekend, so everybody is Monday through Friday at this point, but we have everybody in on the weekend right now to take care of this."
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
