Family Of Philly Teacher Stabbed 20X Wants Suicide Ruling Overturned: Justice For Ellen Begins

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Ellen Greenberg Photo Credit: Justice For Ellen Facebook photo

On Jan. 26, 2011, Ellen Rae Greenberg was found on the kitchen floor of her Philadelphia apartment with 20 stab wounds — 10 to the back of her neck alone.

While the city's medical examiner initially ruled the teacher and Harrisburg native's death a homicide, he later changed to it suicide.

Greenberg's family has spent the last decade fighting to have that ruling changed again and, according to a family attorney Joe Podraza, only then can Justice For Ellen truly begin, he tells Fox29. Podraza could not immediately be reached by Daily Voice for comment Thursday, Nov. 17.

A three-member panel of the Commonwealth heard the family's arguments earlier this week. A decision was expected to be reached in the next three to six months, Podraza said.

"We’ve been fighting the city for more than 10 years. We’ve asked numerous experts in multiple fields to review Ellen’s case, and they all agree this was no suicide," Ellen's family writes on a GoFundMe page.

"With the help of our lawyers, we finally convinced a court to consider the case, and we’re hopeful the judge will intervene for Ellen and order her death certificate to be changed.

"Just getting this far has taken all of the last 10 years—including a decade’s worth of experts and lawyers—and the coming trial is still only the beginning."

Lee P
3d ago

Absolutely anyone in their right mind can see this was not a suicide. I know this sounds crazy, but could this person have been known by either the cops or the corner? Back in the day they would cover things up. This was not a suicide. Who could stab themselves 20 times and also in the back of the head?

HerNameIsFlipper
2d ago

Wtf😡They Kno damn well that wasn't a suicide can probably 100% guarantee they're covering for the person who murdered this beautiful soul

Keshana King
3d ago

so sad. if they don't get justice here on earth... God knows what he did and will make him pay for his crime.

